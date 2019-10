Weekly Top Airplay: October 15, 2019 POSTED :: October 15, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/15/19

TOP 30

1 ABBY JEANNE GET YOU HIGH [EP] Atomic*

2 SIR WAS Holding On To A Dream Memphis Industries

3 KAZU Adult Baby Adult Baby

4 AUTOMATIC Signal Stones Throw

5 IGGY POP Free Loma Vista/Concord

6 ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

7 MOON DUO Stars Are The Light Sacred Bones

8 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites Rum Bar*

9 STARGAZER LILIES, THE Occabot Rad Cult

10 GRUFF RHYS Pang! Rough Trade/Beggars

11 PIXIES Beneath The Eyrie BMG

12 MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION, THE Bygones Self-Released

13 WHY? AOKOHIO Joyful Noise

14 MEAN JEANS Gigantic Sike Fat Wreck Chords

15 HEAVY HAND Get Soft, Get Clean Self-Released*

16 MENZINGERS, THE Hello Exile Epitaph

17 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

18 KHRUANGBIN Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo In Dub) Dead Oceans

19 TWEN Awestruck Frenchkiss

20 PURPLE MOUNTAINS Purple Mountains Drag City

21 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley*

22 DIIV Deceiver Captured Tracks

23 IFIHADAHIFI We’re Never Going Home Self-Released*

24 EMPATH Active Listening: Night On Earth Fat Possum

25 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

26 MIKEY YOUNG You Feelin’ Me Castle Face

27 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds [Advance Tracks] Self-Released*

28 BELLE AND SEBASTIAN Days Of The Bagnold Summer Matador/Beggars Group

29 HAUNTER Please Understand Self-Released*

30 RIDE This Is Not A Safe Place Wichita



ADDS

1 ALLAH LAS LAHS Mexican Summer

2 BIG THIEF Two Hands 4AD/Beggars Group

3 CHARLIE PARR Charlie Parr Red House

4 COMMON HOLLY When I Say To You Black Lightning Barsuk/Solitaire

5 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

6 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

7 LAGWAGON Railer Fat Wreck Chords

8 MARIKA HACKMAN Any Human Friend [EP] Sub Pop

9 ROBERT GLASPER Fuck Yo Feelings Loma Vista

10 WILCO Ode To Joy dBpm



ELECTRONIC

1 METRONOMY Metronomy Forever Because

2 THOM YORKE Anima XL/Beggars Group

3 LEISURE Twister Nettwerk

4 ALESSANDRO CORTINI Volume Massimo Mute

5 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

6 M83 DSVII Mute

7 QUANTIC Atlantic Oscillations Tru Thoughts

8 FLYING LOTUS Flamagra Warp

9 PLAID Polymer Warp

10 COM TRUISE Persuasion System Ghostly



HIP HOP

1 LITTLE SIMZ GREY Area AGE 101/AWAL

2 DENZEL CURRY Zuu Loma Vista/Concord

3 JOELL ORTIZ “Learn You” [Single] Self-Released

4 KATE TEMPEST The Book Of Traps And Lessons American/Republic

5 SMIF N WESSUN The All Bucktown USA

6 GANG STARR “Family And Loyalty” [Single] Gang Starr Enterprises

7 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

8 HERMETIC ORDER Siren Song Lion’s Den

9 QUANTIC Atlantic Oscillations Tru Thoughts

10 BOOGIE Everythings For Sale Shady



HEAVY

1 ABBATH Outstrider Season Of Mist

2 EXHUMED Horror Relapse

3 GATECREEPER Deserted Relapse

4 TOXIC HOLOCAUST Primal Future: 2019 eOne

5 MORTIFERUM Disgorged From Psychotic Depths Profound Lore

6 INSOMNIUM Heart Like A Grave Century Media

7 BLUT AUS NORD Hallucinogen Debemur Morti

8 FULL OF HELL Weeping Choir Relapse

9 CULT OF LUNA A Dawn To Fear Metal Blade

10 WORMWOOD Nattarvet Black Lodge



WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo In Dub) Dead Oceans

2 TINARIWEN Amadjar Anti-

3 MDOU MOCTAR Ilana: The Creator Sahel Sounds

4 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

5 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

6 MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS De Ayer Para Siempre Smithsonian Folkways

7 LEE SCRATCH PERRY Rootz Reggae Dub Megawave

8 MARIA USBECK Envejeciendo Cascine

9 LAKOU MIZIK HaitiaNola Cumbancha

10 ORQUESTA AKOKAN Orquesta Akokán (The Instrumentals) Daptone



JAZZ

1 JAIME BRANCH Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise International Anthem

2 HYUNA PARK TRIO Her Morning Waltz Internova

3 DAMON LOCKS Where Future Unfolds International Anthem

4 ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO We Are On The Edge Pi

5 FRODE GJERSTAD Bop Stop Clean Feed

6 MICHAEL VLATKOVICH 5 WINDS Five Of Us pfMentum

7 ERIC WYATT The Golden Rule: For Sonny Whaling City Sound

8 SHAWN PURCELL Symmetricity Armored

9 MIKE STERN AND JEFF LORBER FUSION Eleven Concord Jazz

10 CASEY ABRAMS Jazz Chesky



BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN + DANA TALL, DARK, & HANDSOME THIRTY TIGERS

2 KEB’ MO’ OKLAHOMA CONCORD

3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND THE TRAVELER CONCORD

4 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND TEN THOUSAND WATTS BLIND PIG RECORDS*

5 THE NICK MOSS BAND LUCKY GUY! ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6 FRUTELAND JACKSON GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

7 BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES- THE SONGS OF LITTLE WALTER ROOTS AND BRANCHES ALLIGATOR

8 COCO MONTOYA COMING IN HOT ALLIGATOR RECORDS

9 ZAC HARMON MISSIPPI BARBQ CATFOOD RECORDS

10 SHAUN MURPHY REASON TO TRY VISION WALL RECORDS

11 TERRY HANCK I STILL GET EXCITED VIZZTONE

12 MAVIS STAPLES WE GET BY ANTI-

13 RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS BEYOND THE BLUE STONY PLAIN

14 ROBERT RANDOLPH AND THE FAMILY BAND BRIGHTER DAYS PROVOGUE

15 ANNIKA CHAMBERS KISS MY SASS VIZZTONE

16 SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE ROAD CHRONICLES: LIVE! PROVOGUE

17 GOV’T MULE BRING ON THE MUSIC – LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE PROVOGUE

18 J.P. SOARS LET GO OF THE REINS WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

19 MOONSHINE SOCIETY SWEET THING BLIND RACCOON

20 BOBBY RUSH SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES THIRTY TIGERS

21 MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS NO GOOD DEED PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

22 SAVOY BROWN CITY NIGHT QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

23 KEPA HÄRKÖNEN SPICY TALES & SPACEY TONES RAMASOUND

24 VIVIAN VANCE KELLY CHICAGO HERE I COME WOLF RECORDS

25 JERSEY SWAMP CATS GO CAT GO! BLIND RACCOON