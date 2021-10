WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 19, 2021 POSTED :: October 19, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/19/21

TOP 30

1 NILEXNILE Free Lunch Self-Released*

2 LOVE TRACTOR Love Tractor HHBTM

3 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

4 BETHS, THE Auckland, New Zealand 2020 Carpark

5 TO THE SKY Breathing Patterns [EP] Self-Released*

6 COLLEEN GREEN Cool Hardly Art

7 INDONESIAN JUNK “She Stands There” [Single] Self-Released*

8 VINCENT VAN GREAT AND AMANDA HUFF Troublemakers Self-Released*

9 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

10 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors for Chameleons Self-Released*

11 LALA LALA I Want The Door To Open Hardly Art

12 MELVINS Five Legged Dog Ipecac

13 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

14 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

15 PIP BLOM “Keep It Together” [Single] Heavenly/PIAS

16 COMMON A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 Loma Vista/Concord

17 POKEY LAFARGE In The Blossom Of Their Shade New West

18 SHIVAS, THE Feels So Good // Feels So Bad Tender Loving Empire

19 CULLAH 1/2 (One-Half) Self-Released*

20 MATTHEW E WHITE K Bay Domino

21 CREDENTIALS “Body Builder’s Lament” [Single] Self-Released*

22 FUTURE CRIB Full Time Smile Self-Released

23 KATE VARGAS Rumpumpo Bandaloop

24 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Black Mountain US*

25 MILD HIGH CLUB Going Going Gone Stones Throw

26 GONE TO COLOR Suicide Self-Released

27 EYEDRESS Mulholland Drive Lex

28 CHRIS HAISE BAND Half Of All Of Nothing Self-Released*

29 LUMP Animal Partisan/Chrysalis

30 ILLUMINATI HOTTIES Let Me Do One More Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless

ADDS

1 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

2 CHURCH GIRLS Still Blooms Anchor Eighty Four

3 DEAN WAREHAM I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of L.A. Double Feature

4 DEERHOOF Actually, You Can Joyful Noise

5 JOHN CARPENTER Halloween Kills OST Sacred Bones

6 JULIA SHAPIRO Zorked Suicide Squeeze

7 MELVINS Five Legged Dog Ipecac

8 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone

9 SIR WAS Let The Morning Come Memphis Industries

10 XENIA RUBINOS Una Rosa Anti-

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

2 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

3 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

4 MACHINEDRUM Psyconia [EP] Ninja Tune

5 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

6 DJ SEINFELD Mirrors Ninja Tune

7 AMON TOBIN How Do You Live Nomark

8 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

9 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

10 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

HIP HOP

1 NILEXNILE Free Lunch Self-Released

2 VINCENT VAN GREAT AND AMANDA HUFF Troublemakers Self-Released

3 COMMON A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 Loma Vista/Concord

4 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

5 LITTLE SIMZ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert AGE 101

6 TYLER THE CREATOR CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Columbia

7 ATMOSPHERE WORD? Rhymesayers

8 MARCEY YATES AND XOBOI Culxr House: Freedom Summer Saddle Creek

9 INJURY RESERVE By The Time I Get To Phoenix Self-Released

10 EVIDENCE Unlearning Vol. 1 Rhymesayers

HEAVY

1 ANATOMIA Corporeal Torment Me Saco Un Ojo/Dark Descent

2 PAN-AMERIKAN NATIVE FRONT Little Turtle’s War Self-Released

3 TRANSILVANIA Of Sleep And Death Invictus

4 ALDA A Distant Fire Eisenwald

5 MELVINS Five Legged Dog Ipecac

6 ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE Purifying Blade Profound Lore

7 TURNSTILE Glow On Roadrunner

8 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

9 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

10 LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR Charnel Noir Debemur Morti

CHILL

1 BURNT BELIEF Mutual Isolation Alchemy

2 DAVE EGGAR Awakening Self-Released

3 KELLY DAVID Illusive Spotted Peccary

4 JIM OTTAWAY Threshold Of The Universe Self-Released

5 NANCY SHOOP-WU Full Bloom Lei Hoku

6 SUZANNE TENG AND GILBERT LEVY Whisper Autumn Light

7 JILL HALEY The Canyons And Mesas Of Bandelier Self-Released

8 BARRETT MARTIN Stillpoint Sunyata

9 CARL WEINGARTEN Ember Days Multiphase

10 FRORE AND SHANE MORRIS Horizon Spotted Peccary

JAZZ

1 ZACC HARRIS GROUP Small Wonders Shifting Paradigm

2 CHICK COREA AKOUSTIC BAND Live Concord

3 KENNY GARRETT Sounds From The Ancestors Mack Avenue

4 JAMIE BREIWICK Duets B Side*

5 CHARLIE BALLANTINE Reflections/Introspection: The Music Of Thelonious Monk Green Mind

6 MIKE CLARK AND MICHAEL ZILBER Mike Drop Sunnyside

7 TROY ROBERTS AND TIM JAGO Best Buddies Toy Robot

8 JUDSON GREEN Gratitude Self-Released

9 CLIFFORD LAMB Blues And Hues Weberworks

10 DUTCH FALCONI Budapest Undead Aurore

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

2 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

3 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

4 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

5 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

6 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

7 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

8 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

11 Colin Linden, Blow, Thirty Tigers

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

14 Lea McIntosh, Blood Cash, Shark Park Records

15 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

16 Seth Lee Jones, Flathead, Horton Records

17 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

18 Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House Records

19 Clay Melton, Back to Blue, self-released

20 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

21 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

22 Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast Records

23 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

24 Tas Cru, Broke Down Busted Up, Subcat Records

25 Miss Lady Blues, Moe Betta Blues, self-released