WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 20, 2020

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



DATE REPORTED: 10/20/20

TOP 30

1 LARGE PRINT Winter/Spring Self-Released*

2 METZ Atlas Vending Sub Pop

3 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Under The Spell Of Joy Suicide Squeeze

4 IDLES Ultra Mono Partisan

5 NANA ADJOA Big Dreaming Ants Bloomer

6 OSEES Protean Threat Castle Face

7 JOE WONG Nite Creatures Decca*

8 ARCHERS OF LOAF “Raleigh Days” b/w “Street Fighting Man” [Single] Merge

9 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love Loma Vista*

10 YVES JARVIS Sundry Rock Song Stock Anti-

11 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

12 SLOW PULP Moveys Winspear*

13 YOU WIN !!! “Shrap.Nel” [Single] Self-Released*

14 TOUCHE AMORE Lament Epitaph

15 INDONESIAN JUNK A Life Of Crimes Rum Bar*

16 PRETENDERS Hate For Sale BMG

17 BLACK MARBLE I Must Be Living Twice [EP] Sacred Bones

18 MR GNOME The Day You Flew Away El Marko

19 ANGEL OLSEN Whole New Mess Jagjaguwar

20 TODAVIA Orange Faint Of Sky Self-Released

21 FLEET FOXES Shore Anti-

22 CAYUCAS Blue Summer Park The Van

23 EXQUISITE CORPSE VARIOUS ARTISTS Polyvinyl

24 DERADOORIAN Find The Sun Anti-

25 LYDIA LOVELESS Daughter Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late

26 BULLY SUGAREGG Sub Pop

27 LAURA JANE GRACE Stay Alive Polyvinyl

28 BRIGHT EYES Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

29 WIDOWSPEAK Plum Captured Tracks

30 INTO IT OVER IT Figure Triple Crown

ADDS

1 ASHA IMUNO Good News 4AD/Beggars Group

2 HEALTH DISCO4 Loma Vista/Concord

3 HELENA DELAND Someone New Luminelle

4 JAMES BLAKE Before [EP] Republic

5 JEREMY IVEY Waiting Out The Storm Anti-

6 JUANA MOLINA ANRMAL (Live In Mexico) Crammed

7 LOMA Don’t Shy Away Sub Pop

8 MAD CADDIES House On Fire [EP] Fat Wreck Chords

9 OCEANATOR Things I Never Said Plastic Miracles

10 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma and Divorce Auto Reverse

ELECTRONIC

1 CRLSS Memory Tap Scars CLLCTIVE*

2 KELLY LEE OWENS Inner Song Smalltown Supersound

3 LUXI Luv Infiniti [EP] Self-Released*

4 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

5 HOT CHIP Late Night Tales Night Time Stories

6 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

7 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

8 XPOSED 4HEADS “Watch Out” [Single] Internal Combustion*

9 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

10 TORO Y MOI “Ordinary Guy” feat. Mattson 2 [Single] Company

HIP HOP

1 DAVE EAST Karma 3 Def Jam

2 BIG SEAN Detroit 2 Def Jam

3 CAYOZ THE EMCEE “Lean On” b/w “My Poetry” [Single] Them

4 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

5 MAAL HIMSELF I Wish You Could See What I See [EP] Vogel Park*

6 HASTYLE Return To E4R7h [EP] White Label

7 DEANTE HITCHCOCK BETTER RCA

8 RAP FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

9 TIYE PHOENIX The Glow [EP] Self-Released

10 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

HEAVY

1 MORTA SKULD Suffer For Nothing Peaceville

2 CRYPTAE Nightmare Traversal Sentient Ruin

3 AUROCH Stolen Angelic Tongues 20 Buck Spin

4 VOID ROT Descending Pillars Everlasting Spew

5 ZEIT Zeit Epidemic

6 LIK Misanthropic Breed Metal Blade

7 ANAAL NATHRAKH Endarkenment Metal Blade

8 DEVILDRIVER Dealing With Demons I Napalm

9 VARG Zeichen Napalm

10 KATAKLYSM Unconquered Nuclear Blast

WORLD

1 MULATU ASTATKE AND BLACK JESUS EXPERIENCE To Know Without Knowing Agogo

2 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

3 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

4 YELLE L’ere Du Verseau Recreation Center

5 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

6 FALLE NIOKE AND GHOST CULTURE Youkounkoun [EP] PRAH

7 PETE RODRIGUEZ I Like It Like That (A Mi Me Gusta Asi) Fania/Craft/Concord

8 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol 1 OAR

9 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

10 MDOU MOCATAR “Chismiten” [Single] Matador

JAZZ

1 CHICK COREA Plays Concord

2 THELONIOUS MONK Palo Alto Impulse

3 GREGORY PORTER All Rise Blue Note

4 DON PAUL The Time We Have Self-Released

5 JORGE GARCIA Crossover Self-Released

6 MIKI YAMANAKA Human Dust Suite OutsideIn

7 TNEK JAZZ QUINTET Tnek Jazz Quintet Plays The Music Of Sam Jones Self-Released

8 RYAN COHAN Originations Origin

9 TRIO LINGUAE Signals Origin

10 MARK EGAN AND DANNY GOTTLIEB Electric Blue Wavetone

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Bette Smith The Good The Bad And The Bette Ruf Records

2 Walter Trout Ordinary Madness Provogue

3 Eric Johanson Below Sea Level Blind Raccoon

4 New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers Volume 1 Stony Plain

5 Savoy Brown Ain’t Done Yet Quarto Valley Records

6 Kirsten Thien Two Sides Blind Raccoon

7 Lloyd Jones Tennessee Run VizzTone

8 Kat Riggins Cry Out Gulf Coast Records

9 Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop 100 Years Of Blues Alligator

10 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Rise Up Stony Plain

11 Bettye LaVette Blackbirds Verve

12 Peter Parcek Mississippi Suitcase Peter Parcek Lightnin Records

13 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

14 Scott Weis Band Simmer Me Down self-released

15 Zakiya Hooker Legacy self-released

16 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

17 Crooked Eye Tommy Hot Coffee & Pain Blind Raccoon

18 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

19 Lisa Mann Old Girl Jay Ray Records

20 Grant Dermody My Dony self-released

21 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

22 JW-Jones Sonic Departures Solid Blues Records

23 John Nemeth Stronger Than Strong Blind Raccoon

24 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

25 Wily Bo Walker & Danny Flam Ain’t No Man A Good Man