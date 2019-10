WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 22, 2019 POSTED :: October 22, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/22/19

TOP 30

1 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

2 ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

3 MINI MELTDOWNS I Wanna Die [EP] Good Land

4 ALLAH LAS LAHS Mexican Summer

5 SLEATER-KINNEY The Center Won’t Hold Mom+Pop

6 AUTOMATIC Signal Stones Throw

7 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

8 KENDRA AMALIE Intuition Beyond Beyond Is Beyond

9 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites Rum Bar

10 JOAN SHELLEY Like The River Loves The Sea No Quarter

11 DIIV Deceiver Captured Tracks

12 HEAVY HAND Get Soft, Get Clean Self-Released

13 TROPICAL FUCK STORM Braindrops Joyful Noise

14 BRETT NEWSKI Going Solo Is Better Than Being Alone: Live in Wisconsin Nomad Union

15 MOLLY SARLE Karaoke Angel Partisan

16 BELLE WEATHER, THE Don’t Let Your Blood Run Still Self-Released

17 FLAMING LIPS, THE King’s Mouth: Music And Songs Warner Bros.

18 ABBY JEANNE GET YOU HIGH [EP] Atomic

19 FLY PAN AM C’est Ca Constellation

20 VIVIAN GIRLS Memory Polyvinyl

21 OLIVIA JEAN Night Owl Third Man

22 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss

23 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

24 DEVENDRA BANHART Ma Nonesuch

25 MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION, THE Bygones Self-Released

26 KAZU Adult Baby Adult Baby

27 HAUNTER Please Understand Self-Released

28 STARGAZER LILIES, THE Occabot Rad Cult

29 KACY AND CLAYTON Carrying On New West

30 ADAM GREEN Engine Of Paradise 30th Century



ADDS

1 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

2 BLACK MARBLE Bigger Than Life Sacred Bones

3 CORRIDOR Junior Bonsound/Sub Pop

4 FACE TO FACE Live In A Dive Fat Wreck Chords

5 HANA VU Nicole Kidman/Anne Hathaway Luminelle

6 HOVVDY Heavy Lifter Double Double Whammy

7 HUMBIRD Pharmakon Self-Released

8 JUANA MOLINA Forfun [EP] Crammed

9 LITTLE SCREAM Speed Queen Merge

10 NEGATIVLAND True False Seeland

ELECTRONIC

1 LINDSTROM On a Clear Day I Can See You Forever Smalltown Supersound

2 METRONOMY Metronomy Forever Because

3 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

4 TYCHO Weather Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune

5 HOT CHIP A Bath Full Of Ecstasy Domino

6 XPOSED 4HEADS “Stuck In Orbit” [Single] Internal Combustion

7 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley

8 STEVE HAUSCHILDT Nonlin Ghostly International

9 GRIMES “Violence” feat. i_o [Single] 4AD/Beggars Group

10 THOM YORKE Anima XL/Beggars Group

HIP HOP

1 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act

2 HAVIAH MIGHTY 13th Floor Self-Released

3 G AND D Black Love & War SomeOthaShip Connect/eOne

4 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

5 CASEY VEGGIES Take It Slow PNCINTL

6 DREAMVILLE “Down Bad” [Single] Interscope

7 KATE TEMPEST The Book Of Traps And Lessons American/Republic

8 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

9 ZAGNIF NORI “Enriched Flow” [Single] Noble Scity

10 GANG STARR One of the Best Yet [Advance Tracks] TTT/Gang Starr Enterprises

HEAVY

1 MORTIFERUM Disgorged From Psychotic Depths Profound Lore

2 BLOOD INCANTATION Inner Paths (to Outer Space) [Advance Tracks] Dark Descent

3 TOXIC HOLOCAUST Primal Future: 2019 eOne

4 CHILDREN OF BODOM Hexed Nuclear Blast

5 VARIALS In Darkness Fearless

6 DESPISED ICON “Purgatory” [Single] Nuclear Blast

7 TOMB MOLD Planetary Clairvoyance 20 Buck Spin

8 1349 The Eternal Pathway Season Of Mist

9 JINJER Macro Napalm

10 BORKNAGAR True North Century Media



WORLD

1 TINARIWEN Amadjar Anti-

2 STICK FIGURE World On Fire Ruffwood

3 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

4 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

5 SESSA Grandeza Boiled

6 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

7 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

8 KHRUANGBIN Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo In Dub) Dead Oceans

9 MUSTAFA KHALIQ AHMED Son Of The Drum Song Chaos

10 MARIA USBECK Envejeciendo Cascine



JAZZ

1 MATANA ROBERTS Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis Constellation

2 JOHN COLTRANE Blue World Impulse

3 MIKE CLARK Indigo Blue – Live At The Iridium Ropeadope

4 AFRO YAQUI MUSIC COLLECTIVE Mirror Butterfly Innova

5 GEORGE COLEMAN The Quartet Smoke Sessions

6 LOUIS ARMSTRONG Live In Europe Dot Time

7 LAND OF KUSH Sand Enigma Constellation

8 DAVE SCHOEPKE Drums On Low Self-Released

9 SARATHY KORWAR More Arriving The Leaf Label

10 JASON KAO HWANG BURNING BRIDGE Blood TS 01



BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN + DANA TALL, DARK, & HANDSOME THIRTY TIGERS

2 KEB’ MO’ OKLAHOMA CONCORD

3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND THE TRAVELER CONCORD

4 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND TEN THOUSAND WATTS BLIND PIG RECORDS*

5 THE NICK MOSS BAND LUCKY GUY! ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6 FRUTELAND JACKSON GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

7 BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES- THE SONGS OF LITTLE WALTER ROOTS AND BRANCHES ALLIGATOR

8 COCO MONTOYA COMING IN HOT ALLIGATOR RECORDS

9 ZAC HARMON MISSIPPI BARBQ CATFOOD RECORDS

10 SHAUN MURPHY REASON TO TRY VISION WALL RECORDS

11 TERRY HANCK I STILL GET EXCITED VIZZTONE

12 MAVIS STAPLES WE GET BY ANTI-

13 RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS BEYOND THE BLUE STONY PLAIN

14 ROBERT RANDOLPH AND THE FAMILY BAND BRIGHTER DAYS PROVOGUE

15 ANNIKA CHAMBERS KISS MY SASS VIZZTONE

16 SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE ROAD CHRONICLES: LIVE! PROVOGUE

17 GOV’T MULE BRING ON THE MUSIC – LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE PROVOGUE

18 J.P. SOARS LET GO OF THE REINS WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

19 MOONSHINE SOCIETY SWEET THING BLIND RACCOON

20 BOBBY RUSH SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES THIRTY TIGERS

21 MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS NO GOOD DEED PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

22 SAVOY BROWN CITY NIGHT QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

23 KEPA HÄRKÖNEN SPICY TALES & SPACEY TONES RAMASOUND

24 VIVIAN VANCE KELLY CHICAGO HERE I COME WOLF RECORDS

25 JERSEY SWAMP CATS GO CAT GO! BLIND RACCOON