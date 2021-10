WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 26, 2021 POSTED :: October 26, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/26/21

TOP 30

1 VINCENT VAN GREAT AND AMANDA HUFF Troublemakers Self-Released*

2 CULLAH 1/2 (One-Half) Self-Released*

3 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors for Chameleons Self-Released*

4 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

5 ANGEL OLSEN Aisles [EP] Jagjaguwar

6 DAPTONE SUPER SOUL REVUE – LIVE AT THE APOLLO, THE VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

7 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

8 BETHS, THE Auckland, New Zealand 2020 Carpark

9 LA LUZ La Luz Hardly Art

10 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

11 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

12 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

13 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

14 WORK PARTY My Best Days Are Behind Me Triple Eye Industries

15 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

16 MAY THE CIRCLE REMAIN UNBROKEN: A TRIBUTE TO ROKY ERICKSON VARIOUS ARTISTS Light In The Attic

17 DEERHOOF Actually, You Can Joyful Noise

18 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

19 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Black Mountain US*

20 FILM SCHOOL We Weren’t Here Sonic Ritual

21 RECORD COMPANY, THE Play Loud Concord

22 LALA LALA I Want The Door To Open Hardly Art

23 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

24 SHIVAS, THE Feels So Good // Feels So Bad Tender Loving Empire

25 STEVE GUNN Other You Matador

26 CHURCH GIRLS Still Blooms Anchor Eighty Four

27 WE ARE SCIENTISTS Huffy 100%

28 MAN RANDOM Present Tense Camp Random*

29 JULIA SHAPIRO Zorked Suicide Squeeze

30 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

ADDS

1 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

2 DINNER Dream Work Captured Tracks

3 GOOD MORNING Barnyard Polyvinyl

4 HAND HABITS Fun House Saddle Creek

5 LA LUZ La Luz Hardly Art

6 MY MORNING JACKET My Morning Jacket ATO

7 PARKER LONGBOUGH Off Front Street Wilderhood

8 QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA Almas Conectadas Tru Thoughts

9 SAID THE WHALE Dandelion Everything Forever

10 TONSTARTSSBANDHT Petunia Mexican Summer

ELECTRONIC

1 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

2 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

3 FILM SCHOOL We Weren’t Here Sonic Ritual

4 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

5 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

6 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

7 NATIVE SOUL Teenage Dreams Awesome Tapes From Africa

8 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

9 AMON TOBIN How Do You Live Nomark

10 JAMES BLAKE Friends That Break Your Heart Republic

HEAVY

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

3 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

4 PA VESH EN Maniac Manifest Iron Bonehead

5 HELLOWEEN Helloween Nuclear Blast

6 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

7 RUNESPELL Verses In Regicide Iron Bonehead

8 TURNSTILE Glow On Roadrunner

9 BEWITCHER Cursed Be Thy Kingdom Century Media

10 NECROMANTIA To The Depths We Descend Hell’s Fire

CHILL

1 MASAKO Wanderlust Self-Released

2 PETER GREGSON Patina Deutsche Grammophon

3 BURNT BELIEF Mutual Isolation Alchemy

4 MICHAEL BROOK “Garish” [Single] Real

5 JIM OTTAWAY Threshold Of The Universe Self-Released

6 KEVIN KELLER Shimmer Self-Released

7 KELLY ANDREW Revelation Morontia

8 SHUJAAT HUSAIN KHAN, KATAYOUN GOUDARZI, SHAHO ANDALIBI, AND SHARI This Pale Lycood

9 OPIUM MOON Night + Day Starry Void/Six Degrees

10 SANDEEP RAVAL AND JAMES ASHER “Wings of Time” [Single] Starfield

WORLD

1 HEARTAFIYA Villa Radio Sampler [EP] iBlaze

2 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

3 RODRIGO AMARANTE Drama Polyvinyl

4 NATIVE SOUL Teenage Dreams Awesome Tapes From Africa

5 JOSE GONZALEZ Local Valley Mute

6 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone

7 INNOV GNAWA Lila Daptone

8 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

9 BEN HARPER AND ZIGGY MARLEY “Spin It Faster” [Single] Mad Bunny

10 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

JAZZ

1 STACI GRIESBACH My George Jones Songbook Self-Released

2 ALON FARBER Hagiga Reflecting On Freedom Origin

3 LORRAINE FEATHER My Own Particular Life Relarion

4 RON WILKINS Trombocalist JLP

5 JEREMY MONTEIRO, JAY ANDERSON, LEWIS NASH Live At No Black Tie Kuala Lumpur Jazznote

6 MEDELJAZZ QUARTET Versature ZoroJazz

7 RONNIE WOOD BAND, THE Mr. Luck BMG

8 KATE MCGARRY AND KEITH GANZ ENSEMBLE What To Wear In The Dark RMA

9 DEBORAH SILVER Sunny Side Self-Released

10 MAFALDA MINNOZZI Cinema City MPI

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

2 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

3 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

4 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

5 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

6 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

7 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

8 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

11 Colin Linden, Blow, Thirty Tigers

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

14 Lea McIntosh, Blood Cash, Shark Park Records

15 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

16 Seth Lee Jones, Flathead, Horton Records

17 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

18 Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House Records

19 Clay Melton, Back to Blue, self-released

20 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

21 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

22 Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast Records

23 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

24 Tas Cru, Broke Down Busted Up, Subcat Records

25 Miss Lady Blues, Moe Betta Blues, self-released