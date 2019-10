WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 29, 2019 POSTED :: October 29, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/29/19

TOP 30

1. Acid Arab, Jdid, Crammed Discs

2. Kim Gordon, No Home Record, Matador

3. Various Artists, Red Scare Industries: 15 Years of Tears and Beers, Red Scare Industries

4. Brittany Howard, Jaime, ATO

5. The Stargazer Lilies, Occabot, Rad Cult

6. The Menzingers, Hello Exile, Epitaph

7. Shintaro Sakamoto, “Boat b/w Future Person” [single], Zelone

8. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Ghosteen, Ghosteen Ltd.

9. Mini Meltdowns, I Wanna Die [EP], Good Land

10. Abby Jeanne, Get You High [EP], Atomic Records

11. Omni, Networker, Sub Pop

12. Mikal Cronin, Seeker, Merge

13. Corridor, Junior, Sub Pop

14. Gruff Rhys, Pang!, Rough Trade

15. Redd Kross, Beyond the Door, Merge

16. Floating Points, Crush, Ninja Tune

17. Black Marble, Bigger Than Life, Sacred Bones

18. Angel Olsen, All Mirrors, Jagjaguwar

19. Will Johnson, Wire Mountain, Keeled Scales

20. Kazu, Adult Baby, Adult Baby

21. Nastos, “Sprig” [single], self-released

22. Moon Duo, Stars Are the Light, Sacred Bones

23. Juana Molina, Forfun [EP], Crammed Discs

24. Boris the Sprinkler, Vespa To Venus, Beer City/Skateboard

25. Khruangbin, Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo In Dub), Dead Oceans

26. Sleater-Kinney, The Center Won’t Hold, Mom+Pop

27. Devendra Banhart, Ma, Nonesuch

28. Allah-Las, Las, Mexican Summer

29. Corbo, Quatro Treses, Chewing Foil

30. Lagwagon, Railer, Fat Wreck Chords

ADDS

1.Cigarettes After Sex, Cry, Partisan

2. Cursive, Get Fixed, 15 Passenger

3. Floating Points, Crush, Ninja Tune

4. Great Grandpa, Four Of Arrows, Double Double Whammy

5. Mark Lanegan Band, Somebody’s Knocking, Heavenly

6. Mikal Cronin, Seeker, Merge

7. Patrick Watson, Wave, Domino

8. The Shivas, Dark Thoughts, Tender Loving Empire

9. Sinkane, Gettin’ Weird, Spacebomb

10. Skeggs, My Own Mess, self-released

ELECTRONIC

1.Acid Arab, Did, Crammed Discs

2. Kraak and Smaak, Pleasure Centre, Boogie Angst

3. KOKOKO!, Fongola, Transgressive

4. Metronomy, Metronomy Forever, Because Records

5. Alessandro Cortini, Volume Massimo, Mute

6. Rosenau and Sanborn, Bluebird [EP], Psychic Hotline

7. LUXI, Ode To The Lavender Moon, Wicked Alley

8. Floating Points, Crush, Ninja Tune

9. Xposed 4Heads, “Stuck In Orbit” [single], Internal Combustion

10. Blood Orange, Angel’s Pulse, Domino

HIP HOP

1.Klassik, QUIET. [advance tracks], Klass Act

2. Haviah Mighty, 13th Floor, self-released

3. G and D, Black Love & War, SomeOthaShip

4. KOKOKO!, Fongola, Transgressive

5. Casey Veggies, Take It Slow, PNCINTL

6. Dreamville, “Down Bad” [single], Interscope

7. Kate Tempest, The Book Of Traps and Lessons, American/Republic

8. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Bandana, Keep Cool/RCA

9. Zagnif Nori, “Enriched Flow” [single], Noble Scity

10. Gang Starr, One Of The Best Yet, TTT/Gang Starr Enterprises

HEAVY

1.Blood Incantation, Inner Paths (to Outer Space), Century Media

2. Counterparts, Nothing Left To Love, Pure Noise

3. Blood Eagle, To Ride In Blood & Bathe in Greed I, Nuclear Blast

4. Signs Of The Swarm, Vital Deprivation, Unique Leader

5. Drown In Sulphur, Blackwind [EP], self-released

6. Mayhem, Deamon, Century Media

7. Torche, Admission, Relapse

8. Arctic Sleep, Kindred Spirits, self-released

9. Russian Circles, Blood Year, Sargent House

10. Tomb Mold, Planetary Clairvoyance, 20 Buck Spin

WORLD

1.Acid Arab, Jdid, Crammed Discs

2. KOKOKO!, Fongola, Transgressive

3. Lee “Scratch” Perry, Rootz Reggae Dub, Megawave

4. Y La Bamba, Entre Los Dos [EP], Tender Loving Empire

5. The Bongo Hop, Satingarona Pt. 2, Underdog

6. Lakou Mizik, HaitiaNola, Cumbancha

7. Guaxe, s/t, OAR

8. Mariachi Los Camperos, De Ayer Para Siempre, Smithsonian Folkways

9. Khruangbin, Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo in Dub), Dead Oceans

10. MOMO., I Was Told To Be Quiet, Yellow Racket Records

JAZZ

1.John Coltrane, Blue World, Impulse!

2. Leslie Pintchik Trio Live, Same Day Delivery, PintchHard

3. Brian Groder Trio, Luminous Arcs, Latham

4. Acute Inflections, Electric Psychology, self-released

5. Chick Corea Trio, Trilogy 2, Concord

6. Miles Davis, Rubberband, Rhino/Warner

7. Carmen Lundy, Modern Ancestors, Afrasia

8. Erroll Garner, Octave Remastered Series Sampler Volume 01, Mack Avenue

9. Randy Napoleon, Common Tones, Detroit Music Factory

10. Louis Armstrong, Live In Europe, Dot Time



BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN + DANA TALL, DARK, & HANDSOME THIRTY TIGERS

2 KEB’ MO’ OKLAHOMA CONCORD

3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND THE TRAVELER CONCORD

4 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND TEN THOUSAND WATTS BLIND PIG RECORDS*

5 THE NICK MOSS BAND LUCKY GUY! ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6 FRUTELAND JACKSON GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

7 BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES- THE SONGS OF LITTLE WALTER ROOTS AND BRANCHES ALLIGATOR

8 COCO MONTOYA COMING IN HOT ALLIGATOR RECORDS

9 ZAC HARMON MISSIPPI BARBQ CATFOOD RECORDS

10 SHAUN MURPHY REASON TO TRY VISION WALL RECORDS

11 TERRY HANCK I STILL GET EXCITED VIZZTONE

12 MAVIS STAPLES WE GET BY ANTI-

13 RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS BEYOND THE BLUE STONY PLAIN

14 ROBERT RANDOLPH AND THE FAMILY BAND BRIGHTER DAYS PROVOGUE

15 ANNIKA CHAMBERS KISS MY SASS VIZZTONE

16 SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE ROAD CHRONICLES: LIVE! PROVOGUE

17 GOV’T MULE BRING ON THE MUSIC – LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE PROVOGUE

18 J.P. SOARS LET GO OF THE REINS WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

19 MOONSHINE SOCIETY SWEET THING BLIND RACCOON

20 BOBBY RUSH SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES THIRTY TIGERS

21 MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS NO GOOD DEED PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

22 SAVOY BROWN CITY NIGHT QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

23 KEPA HÄRKÖNEN SPICY TALES & SPACEY TONES RAMASOUND

24 VIVIAN VANCE KELLY CHICAGO HERE I COME WOLF RECORDS

25 JERSEY SWAMP CATS GO CAT GO! BLIND RACCOON