WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 4, 2021

WMSE's program hosts constantly search through the latest releases and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no program director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff. The albums on the weekly top airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered "alternative". As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz. WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from college and non-commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/5/21

TOP 30

1 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

2 VINCENT VAN GREAT AND AMANDA HUFF Troublemakers Self-Released*

3 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

4 BETHS, THE Auckland, New Zealand 2020 Carpark

5 MATTHEW E WHITE K Bay Domino

6 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

7 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

8 BICENTENNIAL DRUG LORD BDL Vfib*

9 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

10 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

11 MOMMYHEADS, THE Age Of Isolation Self-Released

12 WEBSTERX “8:08pm” [Single] Self-Released*

13 MAC MCCAUGHAN The Sound of Yourself Merge

14 PARQUET COURTS “Black Widow Spider” [Single] Rough Trade

15 COMMON A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 Loma Vista/Concord

16 COLLEEN GREEN Cool Hardly Art

17 BERRY Vault Of Light Joyful Noise

18 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

19 MUSEUM OF LOVE Life Of Mammals BMG

20 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

21 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

22 TOM WANDERER Private Revolution Self-Released*

23 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

24 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

25 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

26 STEVE GUNN Other You Matador

27 BABA ALI Memory Device Memphis Industries

28 LALA LALA I Want The Door To Open Hardly Art

29 TO THE SKY Breathing Patterns [EP] Self-Released*

30 TROPICAL EFF STORM Deep States Joyful Noise

ADDS

1 ANDY SHAUF Wilds Anti-

2 DUCKS LTD Modern Fiction Carpark

3 FUTURE CRIB Full Time Smile Self-Released

4 GUSTAF Audio Drag For Ego Snobs Royal Mountain

5 POKEY LAFARGE In The Blossom Of Their Shade New West

6 SHAD TAO Secret City

7 SHANNON LAY Geist Sub Pop

8 SUN ATOMS Let There Be Light Little Cloud

9 TIRZAH Colourgrade Domino

10 DAPTONE SUPER SOUL REVUE – LIVE AT THE APOLLO, THE VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

2 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

3 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

4 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

5 BABA ALI Memory Device Memphis Industries

6 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

7 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

8 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

9 EYEDRESS Mulholland Drive Lex

10 MACHINEDRUM Psyconia [EP] Ninja Tune

HIP HOP

1 VINCENT VAN GREAT AND AMANDA HUFF Troublemakers Self-Released*

2 WEBSTERX “8:08pm” [Single] Self-Released*

3 COMMON A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 Loma Vista/Concord

4 SPENCER Are U Down 4AD

5 ATMOSPHERE WORD? – Side B [EP] Rhymesayers

6 LITTLE SIMZ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert AGE 101

7 TYLER THE CREATOR CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Columbia

8 PATRICK PAIGE II If I Fail Are We Still Cool Forward And Up/Fat Possum

9 BROCKHAMPTON ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE Question Everything/RCA

10 TOBE NWIGWE Cincoriginals Self-Released

HEAVY

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

3 DAWN OF A DARK AGE Le Forche Caudine Antiq

4 SUCCUMB “Okeanos” [Single] The Flenser

5 WRAITH Undo The Chains Redefining Darkness

6 TURNSTILE Glow On Roadrunner

7 FYRNASK VII: Kenoma Self-Released

8 SKEPTICISM Companion Svart

9 LUNAR SHADOW Wish To Leave Cruz Del Sur

10 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

WORLD

1 FATIMA AL QADIRI Medieval Femme Hyperdub

2 COCHEMEA Vol. II Baca Sewa Daptone

3 LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD At Pioneer Works Sahel Sounds

4 DESMOND THE SONGWRITER Happiness Is Priceless Self-Released

5 CHANGUI: THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO VARIOUS ARTISTS Petaluma

6 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

7 ANTONIO NEVES A Pegada Agora É Essa (The Sway Now) Far Out

8 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

9 WAU WAU COLLECTIF Yaral Sa Doom Sahel Sounds-Sing A Song Fighter

10 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

JAZZ

1 HENRY THREADGILL Poof Pi

2 JON GORDON Stranger Than Fiction ArtistShare

3 BEN TIBERIO Rare Peace Outside In

4 GRAHAM DECHTER Major Influence Capri

5 JOEY DEFRANCESCO More Music Mack Avenue

6 MAKO SICA Garland Of Heads Astral Spirits

7 GREG JOHNSON From Here On Out Self-Released

8 BRENDAN KELLER-TUBERG In Spite Of It All Shifting Paradigm

9 PAXTON-SPANGLER SEPTET Anthem For The New Nation Eastlawn

10 LEON LEE DORSEY Freedom Jazz Dance Jazz Avenue

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

2 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

3 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

4 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

5 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

6 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

7 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

8 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

11 Colin Linden, Blow, Thirty Tigers

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

14 Lea McIntosh, Blood Cash, Shark Park Records

15 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

16 Seth Lee Jones, Flathead, Horton Records

17 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

18 Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House Records

19 Clay Melton, Back to Blue, self-released

20 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

21 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

22 Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast Records

23 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

24 Tas Cru, Broke Down Busted Up, Subcat Records

25 Miss Lady Blues, Moe Betta Blues, self-released