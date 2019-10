WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 8, 2019 POSTED :: October 8, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/8/19

TOP 30

1 MENZINGERS, THE Hello Exile Epitaph

2 DEVENDRA BANHART Ma Nonesuch

3 AUTOMATIC Signal Stones Throw

4 KHRUANGBIN Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo In Dub) Dead Oceans

5 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss Records*

6 IFIHADAHIFI We’re Never Going Home Self-Released*

7 ABBY JEANNE “Get You High” [Single] Self-Released*

8 DAVID KILGOUR AND THE HEAVY EIGHTS Bobbie’s A Girl Merge

9 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites Rum Bar*

10 BILL CALLAHAN Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest Drag City

11 HOLD STEADY, THE Thrashing Thru The Passion Frenchkiss

12 REXXX “Lost Cause” [Single] Self-Released*

13 BELLE AND SEBASTIAN Days Of The Bagnold Summer Matador/Beggars Group

14 BRITTANY HOWARD Jaime ATO

15 HAUNTER Please Understand Self-Released*

16 MOON DUO Stars Are The Light Sacred Bones

17 IGGY POP Free Loma Vista/Concord

18 PARANOYDS, THE Carnage Bargain Suicide Squeeze

19 MINI MELTDOWNS I Wanna Die [EP] Good Land*

20 ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

21 PIXIES Beneath The Eyrie BMG

22 DEVILS TEETH Jet Jaguar [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

23 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Infest The Rats’ Nest Flightless/ATO

24 BORIS THE SPRINKLER Vespa To Venus Beer City / Skateboard*

25 OLIVIA JEAN Night Owl Third Man

26 HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER Terms Of Surrender Merge

27 JOSEPH HUBER Moondog Self-Released*

28 GRUFF RHYS Pang! Rough Trade/Beggars

29 JENNY HVAL The Practice Of Love Sacred Bones

30 RIDE This Is Not A Safe Place Wichita



ADDS

1 ANGEL OLSEN All Mirrors Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

2 BORIS Love And Evol Third Man

3 BREMER/MCCOY Utopia Luaka Bop

4 DIIV Deceiver Captured Tracks

5 HERMITUDE Pollyanarchy Nettwerk

6 HIGH DIALS, THE Primitive Feelings Hook & Prayer

7 LISA PRANK Perfect Love Song Father/Daughter

8 MENZINGERS, THE Hello Exile Epitaph

9 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

10 RHI The Pale Queen Tru Thoughts



ELECTRONIC

1 METRONOMY Metronomy Forever Because

2 THOM YORKE Anima XL/Beggars Group

3 LEISURE Twister Nettwerk

4 ALESSANDRO CORTINI Volume Massimo Mute

5 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

6 M83 DSVII Mute

7 QUANTIC Atlantic Oscillations Tru Thoughts

8 FLYING LOTUS Flamagra Warp

9 PLAID Polymer Warp

10 COM TRUISE Persuasion System Ghostly International



HIP HOP

1 LITTLE SIMZ GREY Area AGE 101/AWAL

2 DENZEL CURRY Zuu Loma Vista/Concord

3 JOELL ORTIZ “Learn You” [Single] Self-Released

4 KATE TEMPEST The Book Of Traps And Lessons American/Republic

5 SMIF N WESSUN The All Bucktown USA

6 GANG STARR “Family And Loyalty” [Single] Gang Starr Enterprises

7 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

8 HERMETIC ORDER Siren Song Lion’s Den

9 QUANTIC Atlantic Oscillations Tru Thoughts

10 BOOGIE Everythings For Sale Shady



HEAVY

1 MGLA Age Of Excuse Northern Heritage

2 NIGHTFELL A Sanity Deranged 20 Buck Spin

3 OPETH In Clauda Venenum Nuclear Blast

4 COFFINS Beyond The Circular Demise Relapse

5 CREEPING DEATH Wretched Illusions eOne

6 CAR BOMB Mordial Holy Roar

7 CULT OF LUNA A Dawn To Fear Metal Blade

8 CLOUD RAT Pollinator Artoffact

9 EXHORDER Mourn The Southern Skies Nuclear Blast

10 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House



WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo In Dub) Dead Oceans

2 TINARIWEN Amadjar Anti-

3 MDOU MOCTAR Ilana: The Creator Sahel Sounds

4 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

5 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

6 MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS De Ayer Para Siempre Smithsonian Folkways

7 LEE SCRATCH PERRY Rootz Reggae Dub Megawave

8 MARIA USBECK Envejeciendo Cascine

9 LAKOU MIZIK HaitiaNola Cumbancha

10 ORQUESTA AKOKAN Orquesta Akokán (The Instrumentals) Daptone



JAZZ

1 CHRISSIE HYNDE WITH THE VALVE BONE WOE ENSEMBLE Valve Bone Woe BMG

2 JOHN COLTRANE Blue World Impulse

3 STACI GRIESBACH My Patsy Cline Songbook Self-Released

4 HIROMI Spectrum Telarc

5 MILES DAVIS Rubberband Rhino/Warner

6 ROBERTO FONSECA Yesun Enja

7 DAVE BASS No Boundaries Whaling City Sound

8 CHICK COREA The Spanish Heart Band Antidote

9 ALFRED SERGEL IV Sleepless Journey [EP] Self-Released

10 NAT BIRCHALL Obeah Man Jazzman



BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN + DANA TALL, DARK, & HANDSOME THIRTY TIGERS

2 KEB’ MO’ OKLAHOMA CONCORD

3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND THE TRAVELER CONCORD

4 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND TEN THOUSAND WATTS BLIND PIG RECORDS*

5 THE NICK MOSS BAND LUCKY GUY! ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6 FRUTELAND JACKSON GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

7 BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES- THE SONGS OF LITTLE WALTER ROOTS AND BRANCHES ALLIGATOR

8 COCO MONTOYA COMING IN HOT ALLIGATOR RECORDS

9 ZAC HARMON MISSIPPI BARBQ CATFOOD RECORDS

10 SHAUN MURPHY REASON TO TRY VISION WALL RECORDS

11 TERRY HANCK I STILL GET EXCITED VIZZTONE

12 MAVIS STAPLES WE GET BY ANTI-

13 RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS BEYOND THE BLUE STONY PLAIN

14 ROBERT RANDOLPH AND THE FAMILY BAND BRIGHTER DAYS PROVOGUE

15 ANNIKA CHAMBERS KISS MY SASS VIZZTONE

16 SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE ROAD CHRONICLES: LIVE! PROVOGUE

17 GOV’T MULE BRING ON THE MUSIC – LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE PROVOGUE

18 J.P. SOARS LET GO OF THE REINS WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

19 MOONSHINE SOCIETY SWEET THING BLIND RACCOON

20 BOBBY RUSH SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES THIRTY TIGERS

21 MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS NO GOOD DEED PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

22 SAVOY BROWN CITY NIGHT QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

23 KEPA HÄRKÖNEN SPICY TALES & SPACEY TONES RAMASOUND

24 VIVIAN VANCE KELLY CHICAGO HERE I COME WOLF RECORDS

25 JERSEY SWAMP CATS GO CAT GO! BLIND RACCOON