WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 POSTED :: September 1, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/1/20

TOP 30

1 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Black Hole Understands Self-Released

2 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

3 BULLY SUGAREGG Sub Pop

4 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

5 PHOEBE BRIDGERS Punisher Dead Oceans

6 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

7 FUZZYSURF Sweet Tooth Self-Released*

8 BAD COP / BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

9 LAWRENCE ARMS, THE Skeleton Coast Epitaph

10 HANNI EL KHATIB Flight Innovative Leisure

11 POKEY LAFARGE Rock Bottom Rhapsody New West

12 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

13 SOUP MOAT Be Brave Run Away Triple Eye Industries*

14 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly*

15 LEX ALLEN The Offering Self-Released*

16 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

17 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Self-Released*

18 BLACK MARBLE I Must Be Living Twice [EP] Sacred Bones

19 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

20 OWEN The Avalanche Polyvinyl

21 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

22 FLOOR MODEL Slightly Damaged Self-Released*

23 DRUGS DRAGONS Highest Strangeness Dusty Medical

24 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

25 GUIDED BY VOICES Mirrored Aztec GBV Inc.

26 2ND GRADE Hit To Hit Double Double Whammy

27 DENT MAY Late Checkout Carpark

28 JARV IS… Beyond The Pale Rough Trade

29 JOE WONG Nite Creatures [Advance Tracks] Decca*

30 LIANNE LA HAVAS Lianne La Havas Warner

ADDS

1 AVETT BROTHERS, THE The Third Gleam Loma Vista

2 COREY FLOOD Hanging Garden Fire Talk

3 DELTA SPIRIT What Is There New West

4 FATHER JOHN MISTY “To S” b/w “To R” [Single] Sub Pop

5 HALF GRINGA Force To Reckon Self-Released

6 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

7 STANDARDS Fruit Island Topshelf

8 TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS Got To Be Tough Trojan Jamaica/BMG

9 VUSI MAHLASELA Shebeen Queen ATO

10 WIDOWSPEAK Plum Captured Tracks

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly*

2 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

3 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

4 JAGA JAZZIST Pyramid Brainfeeder

5 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

6 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

7 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

8 TOBACCO “Centaur Skin” [Single] Ghostly International

9 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

10 HOWLING Colure Counter

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Self-Released*

3 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

4 LITTLE SIMZ Drop 6 [EP] AGE 101/AWAL

5 R.A.P. FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

6 MOEMAW NAEDON Dr. Deadhorse Soul Slime

7 LOX CHATTERBOX How To Live Forever Illuminati Killers

8 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

9 DAVE EAST Karma 3 Def Jam

10 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Trauma and Divorce AutoReverse

HEAVY

1 CRYSTAL LAKE Watch Me Burn [EP] Sharptone

2 DECOHERENCE Ekyprosis Sentient Ruin

3 VENOM PRISON Primeval Prosthetic

4 GOJIRA “Another World” [Single] Roadrunner

5 MASTODON “Fallen Torches” [Single] Warner

6 COUNTERPARTS Nothing Left To Love Pure Noise

7 INGESTED Where Only Gods May Tread Unique Leader

8 INCANTATION Sect Of Vile Divinities Relapse

9 PRIMITIVE MAN Immersion Relapse

10 ASEITAS False Peace Translation Loss

WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

2 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

3 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

4 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

5 JAH9 Note To Self VP

6 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

7 MICHAEL FRANTI AND SPEARHEAD Work Hard And Be Nice Boo Boo Wax/Thirty Tigers

8 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

9 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

10 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

JAZZ

1 NUBYA GARCIA Source Concord

2 IPA Bashing Mushrooms Cuneiform

3 JEREMY LEVY JAZZ ORCHESTRA The Planets Reimagined OA2

4 BLOTO Erozje Astigmatic

5 MATT RENZI Arm-Sized Legging Three P’s

6 SCOTT BROWN AND DAVID SCHLOSSBERG Far Out Exchange Far Out Exchange

7 RUSS JOHNSON AND DAVE REMPIS Harmattan Aerophonic

8 RAY RUSSELL Fluid Architecture Cuneiform

9 REMPIS/EX/DAISY Sugar Shack Aerophonic

10 DEBORAH SILVER Glitter and Grits NTL

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

2 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

3 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

4 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

5 Eric Hughes Band Postcard From Beale Street Endless Blues Records

6 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

7 Mick Hayes My Claim to Fame Move The Needle Music

8 Alex Dixon Alex Dixon Presents…The Real McCoy Dixon Landing Music

9 Jose Ramirez Here I Come self-released

10 Louisiana’s LeRoux One Of Those Days self-released

11 Markus James At The Well Firenze Records

12 Mandalyn Wrecked Shocaroff

13 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

14 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

15 Bridget Kelly Band Dark Spaces The Blues Foundation

14 Grant Dermody My Dony self-released

15 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramoount Blue Corn Music

16 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

17 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

18 Gerald McClendon Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now Delta Roots Records

19 Lisa Mills The Triangle Melody LLC

20 The Smoke Wagon Blues Band The Ballad of Albert Johnson MAPL

21 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

22 Cooker John Path To Nothing self-released

23 JD Taylor The Coldwater Sessions VizzTone

24 Mark Telesca Higher Vibrations – Solo Acoustic Blues self-released

25 Box of Moxie Salt Water Magic self-released