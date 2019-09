WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 POSTED :: September 10, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

TOP 30

1 DEVILS TEETH “Mondo Lucha” [Single] Self-Released

2 RAVI/LOLA Neighborhood Daydream Midwest Action

3 REXXX “Lost Cause” [Single] Self-Released

4 JOYERO Release The Dogs Merge

5 DRAMATIC LOVERS You Talk Loud Self-Released

6 REDD KROSS Beyond The Door Merge

7 IFIHADAHIFI We’re Never Going Home Self-Released

8 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss

9 AUTOMATIC “Too Much Money” [Single] Stones Throw

10 RIDE This Is Not A Safe Place Wichita

11 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

12 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Infest The Rats’ Nest Flightless/ATO

13 JOSEPH HUBER Moondog Self-Released

14 ROSE OF THE WEST ““Love Lies Bleeding (Warpaint-Steez Remix)”” [Single] Communicating Vessels

15 JAY SOM Anak Ko Polyvinyl

16 TIJUANA PANTHERS Carpet Denim Innovative Leisure

17 RA RA RIOT Superbloom Rob The Rich/Caroline

18 SUNNY WAR Shell Of A Girl Hen House/ORG

19 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS IV Self-Released

20 ANA EGGE Is It The Kiss [Advance Tracks] StorySound

21 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds [Advance Tracks] Self-Released

22 CEREMONY In The Spirit World Now Relapse

23 NICKEL AND ROSE “Another Man” [Single] Self-Released

24 FLY PAN AM C’est Ca Constellation

25 BLEACHED Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? Dead Oceans

26 MARIA USBECK Envejeciendo Cascine

27 THOM YORKE Anima XL/Beggars Group

28 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley

29 SHURA Forevher Secretly Canadian

30 EMPATH Active Listening: Night On Earth Fat Possum

ADDS

1 ADAM GREEN Engine Of Paradise 30th Century

2 BAT FOR LASHES Lost Girls AWAL

3 BON IVER i,i Jagjaguwar

4 JENNY HVAL The Practice Of Love Sacred Bones

5 KINDNESS Something Like A War Female Energy

6 LOWER DENS The Competition Domino

7 MEAN JEANS Gigantic Sike Fat Wreck Chords

8 MISS JUNE Bad Luck Party Frenchkiss

9 TINARIWEN Amadjar Anti-

10 TWIN PEAKS Lookout Low Grand Jury

ELECTRONIC

1 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

2 ROSE OF THE WEST ““Love Lies Bleeding (Warpaint-Steez Remix)”” [Single] Communicating Vessels

3 THOM YORKE Suspiria XL

4 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley

5 XPOSED 4HEADS “Stuck In Orbit” [Single] Internal Combustion

6 PLAID Polymer Warp

7 HOT CHIP A Bath Full Of Ecstasy Domino

8 ROSENAU AND SANBORN Bluebird [EP] Psychic Hotline

9 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

10 BIBIO Ribbons Warp

HIP HOP

1 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

2 FLYING LOTUS Flamagra Warp

3 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

4 BOOGIE Everythings For Sale Shady

5 JAMILA WOODS LEGACY! LEGACY! Jagjaguwar

6 QUANTIC Atlantic Oscillations Tru Thoughts

7 SHLE BERRY Tampons [EP] Self-Released

8 GISTO Self Made Historical

9 PHALO PANTOJA AND MOEMAW NAEDON Hard Head Mush Brain Carcosa Musik/Soul Slime

10 BRUSE WANE “Killa Sound Boy (feat. Papoose)” [Single] Wane Enterprises

HEAVY

1 KNAAVES “The Serpents Root” [Single] Confluence

2 ENTOMBED “Sinners Bleed” [Single] Threeman

3 KNOCKED LOOSE A Different Shade Of Blue Pure Noise

4 CONTORTIONIST, THE Our Bones [EP] Entertainment One

5 RODS, THE Brotherhood Of Metal SPV

6 VITRIOL Chrysalis [EP] Iron Bonehead

7 FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY “The Sea of Tragic Beasts” [Single] Nuclear Blast

8 WITCH VOMIT Buried Deep In A Bottomless Grave 20 Buck Spin

9 OMOPHAGIA 646965 Unique Leader

10 69 EYES, THE West End Nuclear Blast

WORLD

1 MARIA USBECK Envejeciendo Cascine

2 SESSA Grandeza Boiled

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

5 KEL ASSOUF Black Tenere Glitterbeat

6 A WA Bayit Fi Rasi S-Curve

7 AGGROLITES, THE Reggae Now! Pirates Press

8 MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS De Ayer Para Siempre Smithsonian Folkways

9 ALTIN GUN Gece ATO

10 XOSE MIGUELEZ Ontology Origin

JAZZ

1 WYNTON MARSALIS Bolden (Original Soundtrack) Blue Engine

2 ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO We Are On The Edge Pi

3 DETROIT TENORS Detroit Tenors Mack Avenue

4 VERVE JAZZ ENSEMBLE, THE Night Mode Self-Released

5 CHARNETT MOFFETT Bright New Day Motema

6 GERRY GIBBS THRASHER PEOPLE Our People Whaling City Sound

7 AFRO YAQUI MUSIC COLLECTIVE Mirror Butterfly Innova

8 MILES DAVIS Rubberband Rhino/Warner

9 STEVE KHAN Patchwork Tonecenter

10 MUSTAFA KHALIQ AHMED Son Of The Drum Song Chaos

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN + DANA TALL, DARK, & HANDSOME THIRTY TIGERS

2 KEB’ MO’ OKLAHOMA CONCORD

3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND THE TRAVELER CONCORD

4 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND TEN THOUSAND WATTS BLIND PIG RECORDS*

5 THE NICK MOSS BAND LUCKY GUY! ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6 FRUTELAND JACKSON GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

7 BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES- THE SONGS OF LITTLE WALTER ROOTS AND BRANCHES ALLIGATOR

8 COCO MONTOYA COMING IN HOT ALLIGATOR RECORDS

9 ZAC HARMON MISSIPPI BARBQ CATFOOD RECORDS

10 SHAUN MURPHY REASON TO TRY VISION WALL RECORDS

11 TERRY HANCK I STILL GET EXCITED VIZZTONE

12 MAVIS STAPLES WE GET BY ANTI-

13 RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS BEYOND THE BLUE STONY PLAIN

14 ROBERT RANDOLPH AND THE FAMILY BAND BRIGHTER DAYS PROVOGUE

15 ANNIKA CHAMBERS KISS MY SASS VIZZTONE

16 SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE ROAD CHRONICLES: LIVE! PROVOGUE

17 GOV’T MULE BRING ON THE MUSIC – LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE PROVOGUE

18 J.P. SOARS LET GO OF THE REINS WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

19 MOONSHINE SOCIETY SWEET THING BLIND RACCOON

20 BOBBY RUSH SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES THIRTY TIGERS

21 MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS NO GOOD DEED PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

22 SAVOY BROWN CITY NIGHT QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

23 KEPA HÄRKÖNEN SPICY TALES & SPACEY TONES RAMASOUND

24 VIVIAN VANCE KELLY CHICAGO HERE I COME WOLF RECORDS

25 JERSEY SWAMP CATS GO CAT GO! BLIND RACCOON