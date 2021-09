WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 13, 2021 POSTED :: September 14, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/13/21

TOP 30

1 MEGA BOG Life, And Another Paradise Of Bachelors

2 ORA THE MOLECULE Human Safari Mute

3 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

4 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

5 GINGER ROOT City Slicker [EP] Acrophase

6 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

7 KENNY SEGAL Indoors Ruby Yacht

8 TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET Sick Sesh! Fat Wreck Chords

9 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

10 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

11 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

12 BRITTANY HOWARD Jaime Reimagined ATO

13 RISE AGAINST Nowhere Generation Loma Vista

14 GO TEAM, THE Get Up Sequences Part One Memphis Industries

15 NEXT PAPERBACK HERO Morning Skies and Heavy Eyes Bear Cub*

16 BICENTENNIAL DRUG LORD BDL Vfib*

17 JELANI ARYEH I’ve Got Some Living To Do Imperial

18 PROBLEM OF LEISURE: A CELEBRATION OF ANDY GILL AND GANG OF FOUR VARIOUS ARTISTS Gill

19 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

20 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

21 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

22 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Black Mountain US*

23 TYLER THE CREATOR CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST Columbia

24 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

25 WEBSTERX “8:08pm” [Single] Self-Released*

26 DEAFHEAVEN Infinite Granite Sargent House

27 SON VOLT Electro Melodier Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers

28 SEND MEDICINE By Telepathy And Reputation Very Possible

29 TORRES Thirstier Merge

30 MURLOCS, THE Bittersweet Demons ATO

ADDS

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 BERRY Vault Of Light Joyful Noise

3 COLLEEN GREEN Cool Hardly Art

4 COMMON A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 Loma Vista/Concord

5 HOMESHAKE Under The Weather Sinderlyn

6 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

7 MATTHEW E WHITE K Bay Domino

8 NITE JEWEL No Sun Gloriette

9 PARK HYE JIN Before I Die Ninja Tune

10 SLOTHRUST Parallel Timeline Dangerbird

ELECTRONIC

1 ORA THE MOLECULE Human Safari Mute

2 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

3 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

4 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

5 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

6 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

7 LOL, THE “Laguna” [Single] Self-Released*

8 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

9 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

10 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

HEAVY

1 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

2 EMISSARY Cerulean Self-Released*

3 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

4 WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM Primordial Arcana Relapse

5 CEREBRAL ROT Excretion Of Mortality 20 Buck Spin

6 OXYGEN DESTROYER Sinister Monstrosities Spawned By the Unfathomable Ignorance of Humankind Redefining Darkness

7 ANTEDILUVIAN The Divine Punishment Nuclear War Now!

8 TO THE DOGS “Funeral” [Single] Self-Released

9 WAMPYRIC RITES The Eternal Melancholy of the Wampyre Inferna Profundus

10 CROSS VAULT As Strangers We Depart Iron Bonehead

WORLD

1 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

2 KANE MATHIS Geminus Nyaato

3 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

4 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

5 ESSO Xicago Self-Released

6 BLK JKS Abantu/Before Humans We Are Busy Bodies

7 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

8 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

9 AFRO YAQUI MUSIC COLLECTIVE Maroon Futures Neuma

10 BALLAKE SISSOKO Djourou No Format!

JAZZ

1 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

2 DAVE ZINNO UNISPHERE Fetish whaling city

3 KENNY GARRETT Sounds From The Ancestors Mack Avenue

4 ENSEMBLE NOVO This Is Ensemble Novo! & Carinhoso [EP] Frosty Cordial

5 DUTCH FALCONI Curious Fabrications Aurore

6 2B3 Jimi Self-Released

7 LASSO, THE 2121 (Twenty One Twenty One) Mello

8 BILLY TEST TRIO Coming Down Roses ATM

9 BRENT JENSEN More Sounds Of A Dry Martini Origin

10 JOHN STEIN Serendipity Whaling City Sound

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

3 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

4 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

5 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

6 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

7 Brad Vickers and His Vestapolitans, The Music Gets Us Thru, Man Hat Tone

8 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Charlie Barath, Just Me and My Friend(s), self-released

11 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

12 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

13 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

14 Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, s/t, VizzTone

15 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone

16 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Nola Blue Records

17 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

18 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh Records

19 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

20 Ericson Holt, 99 Degrees, Conch Town Music

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

23 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

24 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

25 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon