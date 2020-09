WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 POSTED :: September 15, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/15/20

TOP 30

1 SACRED Myths and Monsters [EP] Self-Released*

2 JOE WONG Nite Creatures [Advance Tracks] Decca

3 ANGEL OLSEN Whole New Mess Jagjaguwar

4 OLD 97S Twelfth ATO

5 ABBY JEANNE “Stop And Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

6 BULLY SUGAREGG Sub Pop

7 ORVILLE PECK Show Pony [EP] Columbia

8 GUIDED BY VOICES Mirrored Aztec GBV Inc.

9 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

10 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

11 HOUSE OF HARM Vicious Pastimes Avant!

12 SONIC BOOM All Things Being Equal Carpark

13 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

14 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love [Advance Tracks] Loma Vista

15 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast

16 PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE Made Of Rain Cooking Vinyl

17 FONTAINES DC A Hero’s Death Partisan

18 DEHD Flower Of Devotion Fire Talk

19 MARY LATTIMORE Silver Ladders Ghostly International

20 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

21 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

22 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

23 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

24 PAUL WELLER On Sunset Polydor

25 TRAPPER SCHOEPP “Keep Me In Your Heart b/w Walls” [Single] Self-Released*

26 JARV IS Beyond The Pale Rough Trade/Beggars

27 DIRTY PROJECTORS Super João [EP] Domino

28 JAYHAWKS, THE Xoxo Sham/Thirty Tigers

29 ALEX THE ASTRONAUT The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing Nettwerk

30 LIAM FORD BAND Repenting in Leisure Vainglorious*

ADDS

1 ARCHAEAS, THE The Archaeas Goner

2 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol 1 OAR

3 CULTS Host Sinderlyn

4 EL TEN ELEVEN Tautology Joyful Noise

5 MASTODON Medium Rarities Warner

6 NAKED GIANTS The Shadow New West

7 OSEES Protean Threat Castle Face

8 RAE FITZGERALD Lonely Listener Keeled Scales

9 SAN CISCO Between You And Me Nettwerk

10 YELLE L’ere Du Verseau Recreation Center

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

2 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

3 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

4 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

5 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

6 LALA LALA/BATHS “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!” [Single] Hardly Art

7 NENEH CHERRY Broken Politics [remixes] Smalltown Supersound

8 CAPTAIN PLANET No Visa Bastard Jazz

9 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

10 JAGA JAZZIST Pyramid Brainfeeder

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Self-Released

3 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries

4 LITTLE SIMZ Drop 6 [EP] AGE 101/AWAL

5 RAP FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht

6 MOEMAW NAEDON Dr. Deadhorse Soul Slime

7 LOX CHATTERBOX How To Live Forever Illuminati Killers

8 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

9 DAVE EAST Karma 3 Def Jam

10 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Trauma and Divorce AutoReverse

HEAVY

1 SENSORY AMUSIA Bereavement Lacerated Enemy

2 NUG Alter Ego Willowtip

3 HEATHEN Empire Of The Blind Nuclear Blast

4 GREG PUCIATO “Down When I’m Not” [Single] Federal Prisoner

5 BLACK MAGNET Hallucination Scene 20 Buck Spin

6 KILLER BE KILLED “Deconstructing Self-Destruction” [Single] Nuclear Blast

7 MASTODON “Fallen Torches” [Single] Warner

8 SOILWORK “Desperado” [Single] Nuclear Blast

9 ALL THEM WITCHES Nothing As The Ideal New West

10 PLAGUE YEARS Circle Of Darkness eOne

WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

2 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

3 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

4 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

5 LOS CUMPLEANOS Agua [EP] Self-Released

6 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

7 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

8 CAPTAIN PLANET No Visa Bastard Jazz

9 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

10 OUMOU SANGARE Acoustic No Format!

JAZZ

1 GERALD CLAYTON Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard Blue Note

2 JOHN FEDCHOCK NY SEXTET Into The Shadows Summit

3 MIKE BOND The Honorable Ones Bounce Castle

4 JOHN SNEIDER The Scrapper Cellar Live

5 MASSIMO BIOLCATI Incontre Sounderscore

6 SHAREL CASSITY Fearless Relsha

7 DAVID BACH Fierce Heart Integrity

8 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

9 SIMONE KOPMAJER My Favorite Songs Lucky Mojo

10 NATION BEAT “Forro De Dois Amigos” [Single] NBM

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

2 Kat Riggins Cry Out Gulf Coast Records

3 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

4 Savoy Brown Ain’t Done Yet Quarto Valley Records

5 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

6 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

7 B.B. & The Blues Shacks Dirty Thirty – 30 Years Of Blues Since 1989 Rhythm Bomb Records

8 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

9 Sugar Ray and the Bluetones Too Far From The Bar Severn Records

10 Bettye LaVette Blackbirds Verve

11 JW-Jones Sonic Departures Solid Blues Records

12 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramount Blue Corn Music

13 Crooked Eye Tommy Hot Coffee & Pain Blind Raccoon

14 Downchild 50th Anniversary: Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival self-released

15 CD Woodbury World’s Gone Crazy Blind Raccoon

16 Dave Fields Force Of Will FMI Records

17 Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars self-released

18 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

19 Walter Trout Ordinary Madness Provogue

20 Al Basile Last Hand Sweetspot Records

21 Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters Good News Stony Plain

22 Eric Johanson Below Sea Level Nola Blue Inc.

23 Various Artists Friends & Legends of Louisiana L&M Star Productions

24 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

25 Cary Morin Dockside Saints self-released