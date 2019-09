WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 17, 2019 POSTED :: September 17, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ. WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA.

DATE REPORTED: 9/17/19

TOP 30

1 TITUS ANDRONICUS An Obelisk Merge

2 GOTOBEDS, THE Debt Begins At 30 Sub Pop

3 STRUNG OUT Songs Of Armor And Devotion Fat Wreck Chords

4 MEAN JEANS Gigantic Sike Fat Wreck Chords

5 CEREMONY In The Spirit World Now Relapse

6 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss

7 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds [Advance Tracks] Self-Released

8 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites [Advance Tracks] Rum Bar

9 CONTROL FREAKS, THE Double Dose of Hate Dirty Water

10 PRINCE Originals Rhino

11 METZ Automat Sub Pop

12 FRANKIE COSMOS Close It Quietly Sub Pop

13 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Infest The Rats’ Nest Flightless/ATO

14 LOWER DENS The Competition Domino

15 REXXX “Lost Cause” [Single] Self-Released

16 HUNNY Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Epitaph

17 FUTUREHEADS, THE Powers Nul

18 VIOLENT FEMMES Hotel Last Resort PIAS

19 RIDE This Is Not A Safe Place Wichita

20 IGGY POP Free Loma Vista/Concord

21 HAUNTER Please Understand Self-Released

22 REDD KROSS Beyond The Door Merge

23 JOEY CAPE Let Me Know When You Give Up Fat Wreck Chords

24 MIYNT Stay On Your Mind [EP] B3SCI

25 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House

26 JENNY HVAL The Practice Of Love Sacred Bones

27 HOLD STEADY, THE Thrashing Thru The Passion Frenchkiss

28 RACONTEURS, THE Help Us Stranger Third Man

29 SHANE LEONARD Strange Forms Self-Released

30 LIARS TRIAL Friends In No Places Self-Released

ADDS

1 (SANDY) ALEX G House Of Sugar Domino

2 BELLE AND SEBASTIAN Days Of The Bagnold Summer Matador/Beggars Group

3 DEVENDRA BANHART Ma Nonesuch

4 GRUFF RHYS Pang! Rough Trade/Beggars

5 LADYTRON Far From Home (Night Versions) [EP] Self-Released

6 MUDHONEY Morning In America [EP] Sub Pop

7 OLIVIA JEAN Night Owl Third Man

8 PARANOYDS, THE Carnage Bargain Suicide Squeeze

9 PIXIES Beneath The Eyrie BMG

10 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

ELECTRONIC

1 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

2 ROSE OF THE WEST ““Love Lies Bleeding (Warpaint-Steez Remix)”” [Single] Communicating Vessels

3 THOM YORKE Suspiria XL

4 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley

5 XPOSED 4HEADS “Stuck In Orbit” [Single] Internal Combustion

6 PLAID Polymer Warp

7 HOT CHIP A Bath Full Of Ecstasy Domino

8 ROSENAU AND SANBORN Bluebird [EP] Psychic Hotline

9 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

10 BIBIO Ribbons Warp

HIP HOP

1 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

2 FLYING LOTUS Flamagra Warp

3 TUXEDO Tuxedo III Funk On Sight

4 BOOGIE Everythings For Sale Shady

5 JAMILA WOODS LEGACY! LEGACY! Jagjaguwar

6 QUANTIC Atlantic Oscillations Tru Thoughts

7 SHLE BERRY Tampons [EP] Self-Released

8 GISTO Self Made Historical

9 PHALO PANTOJA AND MOEMAW NAEDON Hard Head Mush Brain Carcosa Musik/Soul Slime

10 BRUSE WANE “Killa Sound Boy (feat. Papoose)” [Single] Wane Enterprises

HEAVY

1 NO/MAS Last Laugh Horror Pain Gore Death

2 CEMETERY LIGHTS Lemuralia Nuclear War Now!

3 VITRIOL To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice Century Media

4 MANEGARM Fornaldarsagor Napalm

5 COFFINS Nine Cocoons Of Dens To F Horror Pain Gore Death

6 REPTILIUM Conspiranoic Self-Released

7 ATARAXIE Résignés Deadlight

8 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House

9 PELICAN Nighttime Stories Southern Lord

10 SUPERSTITION The Anatomy Of Unholy Transformation 20 Buck Spin

WORLD

1 MARIA USBECK Envejeciendo Cascine

2 SESSA Grandeza Boiled

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

5 KEL ASSOUF Black Tenere Glitterbeat

6 A WA Bayit Fi Rasi S-Curve

7 AGGROLITES, THE Reggae Now! Pirates Press

8 MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS De Ayer Para Siempre Smithsonian Folkways

9 ALTIN GUN Gece ATO

10 XOSE MIGUELEZ Ontology Origin

JAZZ

1 STACI GRIESBACH My Patsy Cline Songbook Self-Released

2 MILES DAVIS Rubberband Rhino/Warner

3 STEVE KHAN Patchwork Tonecenter

4 ELECTRIC SQUEEZEBOX ORCHESTRA + VOICES Matter Is DoubleOOne

5 CHARNETT MOFFETT Bright New Day Motema

6 DETROIT TENORS Detroit Tenors Mack Avenue

7 ART ENSEMBLE OF CHICAGO We Are On The Edge Pi

8 MUSTAFA KHALIQ AHMED Son Of The Drum Song Chaos

9 GERRY GIBBS THRASHER PEOPLE Our People Whaling City Sound

10 PAT BATTSTONE The Last Taxi New Destinations Leo

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN + DANA TALL, DARK, & HANDSOME THIRTY TIGERS

2 KEB’ MO’ OKLAHOMA CONCORD

3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND THE TRAVELER CONCORD

4 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND TEN THOUSAND WATTS BLIND PIG RECORDS*

5 THE NICK MOSS BAND LUCKY GUY! ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6 FRUTELAND JACKSON GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

7 BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES- THE SONGS OF LITTLE WALTER ROOTS AND BRANCHES ALLIGATOR

8 COCO MONTOYA COMING IN HOT ALLIGATOR RECORDS

9 ZAC HARMON MISSIPPI BARBQ CATFOOD RECORDS

10 SHAUN MURPHY REASON TO TRY VISION WALL RECORDS

11 TERRY HANCK I STILL GET EXCITED VIZZTONE

12 MAVIS STAPLES WE GET BY ANTI-

13 RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS BEYOND THE BLUE STONY PLAIN

14 ROBERT RANDOLPH AND THE FAMILY BAND BRIGHTER DAYS PROVOGUE

15 ANNIKA CHAMBERS KISS MY SASS VIZZTONE

16 SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE ROAD CHRONICLES: LIVE! PROVOGUE

17 GOV’T MULE BRING ON THE MUSIC – LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE PROVOGUE

18 J.P. SOARS LET GO OF THE REINS WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

19 MOONSHINE SOCIETY SWEET THING BLIND RACCOON

20 BOBBY RUSH SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES THIRTY TIGERS

21 MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS NO GOOD DEED PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

22 SAVOY BROWN CITY NIGHT QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

23 KEPA HÄRKÖNEN SPICY TALES & SPACEY TONES RAMASOUND

24 VIVIAN VANCE KELLY CHICAGO HERE I COME WOLF RECORDS

25 JERSEY SWAMP CATS GO CAT GO! BLIND RACCOON