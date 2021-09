WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 POSTED :: September 21, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/21/21

TOP 30

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

2 TELETHON Swim Out Past the Breakers Take This to Heart*

3 BNNY Everything Fire Talk

4 LIV MUELLER “A Little Bit of Pain” [Single] Self-Released*

5 COLLEEN GREEN Cool Hardly Art

6 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

7 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

8 BAD BAD HATS Walkman Don Giovanni

9 LOS LOBOS Native Sons New West

10 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

11 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

12 MATTHEW E WHITE K Bay Domino

13 SNAG Death Doula [EP] Middle-Man*

14 BUFFALO NICHOLS “Back On Top” [Single] Fat Possum*

15 GOODBOY SUIT, THE Within Walls Without Windows Forge Again*

16 ANGEL OLSEN Aisles [EP] Jagjaguwar

17 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

18 SNAPPED ANKLES Forest Of Your Problems Leaf

19 INDONESIAN JUNK “She Stands There” [Single] Self-Released*

20 DINNER SET GANG “Rose Reef” [Single] Kribber Krown*

21 BLUNT BANGS Proper Smoker Ernest Jenning

22 ZELMA STONE The Best [EP] Self-Released

23 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

24 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

25 BUFFALO NICHOLS “Lost & Lonesome” [Single] Fat Possum*

26 KATE VARGAS Rumpumpo Bandaloop

27 26 BATS Portal Party Kremblems

28 JESSE MALIN Sad and Beautiful World Wicked Cool

29 WEBSTERX “8:08pm” [Single] Self-Released*

30 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

ADDS

1 ASHLEY SHADOW Only The End Felte

2 BETHS, THE Auckland, New Zealand 2020 Carpark

3 FOTOCRIME Heart Of Crime Profound Lore

4 JOSE GONZALEZ Local Valley Mute

5 LYDIA HOL Some Dreamers of the Golden Dream Self-Released

6 MACHINEDRUM Psyconia [EP] Ninja Tune

7 MILD HIGH CLUB Going Going Gone Stones Throw

8 MINI TREES Always In Motion Run For Cover

9 MOOR MOTHER Black Encyclopedia Of The Air Anti-

10 NATIVE SOUL Teenage Dreams Awesome Tapes From Africa

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

2 FATIMA AL QADIRI Medieval Femme Hyperdub

3 SEEFEEL Rupt And Flex (1994-96) Warp

4 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

5 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

6 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

7 PARK HYE JIN Before I Die Ninja Tune

8 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

9 ULRICH SCHNAUSS AND JONAS MUNK Eight Fragments Of An Illusion Azure Vista

10 XENO AND OAKLANDER “Poison” [Single] Dais

HEAVY

1 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

2 HOODED MENACE The Tritonus Bell Season Of Mist

3 VOUNA Atropos Profound Lore

4 TURNSTILE Glow On Roadrunner

5 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

6 PORTRAIT At One With None Metal Blade

7 JOHN CARPENTER Lost Themes III: Alive After Death Sacred Bones

8 FATE’S HAND Fate’s Hand [EP] Dying Victims Productions

9 FUOCO FATUO Obsidian Katabasis Profound Lore

10 HAIL CONJURER Hail and Fire Bestial Burst

WORLD

1 FATIMA AL QADIRI Medieval Femme Hyperdub

2 COCHEMEA Vol. II Baca Sewa Daptone

3 LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD At Pioneer Works Sahel Sounds

4 DESMOND THE SONGWRITER Happiness Is Priceless Self-Released

5 CHANGUI: THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO VARIOUS ARTISTS Petaluma

6 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

7 ANTONIO NEVES A Pegada Agora É Essa (The Sway Now) Far Out

8 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

9 WAU WAU COLLECTIF Yaral Sa Doom Sahel Sounds-Sing A Song Fighter

10 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

JAZZ

1 GERRY GIBBS Songs From My Father Whaling City Sound

2 BRENT JENSEN More Sounds Of A Dry Martini Origin

3 STACI GRIESBACH My George Jones Songbook Self-Released

4 ANTONIO NEVES A Pegada Agora É Essa (The Sway Now) Far Out

5 CHARNETT MOFFETT New Love Motéma

6 JOSHUA JERN JAZZ ORCHESTRA Lockdown CH.ILL.

7 SLIDE ATTACK Road Trip SACD

8 ROLAND TEMPELAAR New York Chapter Self-Released

9 BRENNEN SCHEDLER QUARTET Keep Steppin Down Ruthanne

10 LEON LEE DORSEY Freedom Jazz Dance Jazz Avenue

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

3 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

4 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

5 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

6 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

7 Brad Vickers and His Vestapolitans, The Music Gets Us Thru, Man Hat Tone

8 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Charlie Barath, Just Me and My Friend(s), self-released

11 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

12 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

13 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

14 Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, s/t, VizzTone

15 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone

16 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Nola Blue Records

17 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

18 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh Records

19 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

20 Ericson Holt, 99 Degrees, Conch Town Music

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

23 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

24 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

25 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon