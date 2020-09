WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 POSTED :: September 22, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE's program hosts constantly search through the latest releases and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no program director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff. The albums on the weekly top airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered "alternative". As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from college and non-commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks' lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE.

DATE REPORTED: 9/22/20

TOP 30

1 JOE WONG Nite Creatures [Advance Tracks] Decca*

2 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

3 ABBY JEANNE “Stop And Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

4 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

5 ANGEL OLSEN Whole New Mess Jagjaguwar

6 GUIDED BY VOICES Mirrored Aztec GBV Inc.

7 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

8 BULLY SUGAREGG Sub Pop

9 DEHD Flower Of Devotion Fire Talk

10 INDONESIAN JUNK A Life Of Crimes Rum Bar*

11 CORIKY Coriky Dischord

12 BAD COP / BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

13 OLD 97S Twelfth ATO

14 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly*

15 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

16 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Black Hole Understands Self-Released

17 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

18 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

19 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

20 LA PRIEST Gene Domino

21 METZ Atlas Vending [Advance Tracks] Sub Pop

22 PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE Made Of Rain Cooking Vinyl

23 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

24 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love [Advance Tracks] Loma Vista

25 HUM Inlet Polyvinyl/Earth Analog

26 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

27 VACANT LOTS, THE Interzone Fuzz Club

28 BRIGHT EYES Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

29 ALEX THE ASTRONAUT The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing Nettwerk

30 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

ADDS

1 ANJIMILE Giver Taker Father/Daughter

2 DEATH BELLS New Signs Of Life Dais

3 DERADOORIAN Find The Sun Anti-

4 INTO IT. OVER IT. Figure Triple Crown

5 JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS Peninsula Canvasback

6 JEFF TWEEDY “Guess Again” b/w “Love Is The King” [Single] dBpm

7 LOMA “Half-Silences” [Single] Sub Pop

8 NIGHT SHOP The Fountain [EP] Self-Released

9 SHARON JONES AND THE DAPKINGS “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” [Single] Daptone

10 WILL BUTLER Generations Merge

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly*

2 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

3 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

4 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

5 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

6 LALA LALA/BATHS “€ € € €^^%%!!!!!heaven!!!!!!” [Single] Hardly Art

7 NENEH CHERRY Broken Politics [remixes] Smalltown Supersound

8 CAPTAIN PLANET No Visa Bastard Jazz

9 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

10 JAGA JAZZIST Pyramid Brainfeeder

HIP HOP

1 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

2 MAAL HIMSELF I Wish You Could See What I See [EP] Vogel Park*

3 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

4 BLU AND EXILE Miles Dirty Science

5 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

6 RAP FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

7 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce [Advance Tracks] Auto Reverse

8 SIR VETERANO “Reputable” feat. MC Eiht, Planet Asia, Mitchy Slick [Single] Fresh Yard

9 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Beats Keep Cool/RCA

10 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

HEAVY

1 FORNICUS Sulphuric Omnipotence Negative Earth

2 CODE ORANGE Under The Skin Self-Released

3 MALCONTENT Embodiment Chugcore

4 BEDSORE Hypnagogic Hallucinations 20 Buck Spin

5 BEAR MACE Charred Field Of Slaughter Self-Released

6 HJELVIK Welcome To Hel Nuclear Blast

7 ULVER Flowers Of Evil House Of Mythology

8 AHTME Mephitic Unique Leader

9 NARROW HEAD 12th House Rock Run For Cover

10 DOKKEN The Lost Songs: 1978-1981 Silver Lining

WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

2 TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS Got To Be Tough Trojan Jamaica/BMG

3 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

4 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

5 OUMOU SANGARE Acoustic No Format!

6 HAILU MERGIA Yene Mircha Awesome Tapes From Africa

7 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

8 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

9 MULATU ASTATKE AND BLACK JESUS EXPERIENCE To Know Without Knowing Agogo

10 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

JAZZ

1 OUTER LIMITS DUO Carnival Of Souls Funtime

2 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

3 NUBYA GARCIA Source Concord Jazz

4 DAN ROSENBOOM Absurd In The Anthropocene orenda

5 CHAD TAYLOR TRIO The Daily Biological Cuneiform

6 JOHN BEASLEY MONK’estra Plays Beasley Mack Avenue

7 GREGORY PORTER All Rise Blue Note

8 EVENT HORIZON JAZZ QUARTET Event Horizon GRB

9 TOM GRAF Radio Borrowed Time

10 JOE FARNSWORTH Time To Swing Smoke Sessions

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

2 Kat Riggins Cry Out Gulf Coast Records

3 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

4 Savoy Brown Ain’t Done Yet Quarto Valley Records

5 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

6 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

7 B.B. & The Blues Shacks Dirty Thirty – 30 Years Of Blues Since 1989 Rhythm Bomb Records

8 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

9 Sugar Ray and the Bluetones Too Far From The Bar Severn Records

10 Bettye LaVette Blackbirds Verve

11 JW-Jones Sonic Departures Solid Blues Records

12 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramount Blue Corn Music

13 Crooked Eye Tommy Hot Coffee & Pain Blind Raccoon

14 Downchild 50th Anniversary: Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival self-released

15 CD Woodbury World’s Gone Crazy Blind Raccoon

16 Dave Fields Force Of Will FMI Records

17 Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars self-released

18 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

19 Walter Trout Ordinary Madness Provogue

20 Al Basile Last Hand Sweetspot Records

21 Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters Good News Stony Plain

22 Eric Johanson Below Sea Level Nola Blue Inc.

23 Various Artists Friends & Legends of Louisiana L&M Star Productions

24 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

25 Cary Morin Dockside Saints self-released