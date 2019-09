WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 POSTED :: September 24, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/24/19

TOP 30

1 L’RESORTS L’Resorts Self-Released

2 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites [Advance Tracks] Rum Bar

3 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

4 NEGATIVE/POSITIVE “Space Smells Like Lilacs” [Single] Self-Released

5 JENNY HVAL The Practice Of Love Sacred Bones

6 LUKE TEMPLE Both-And Native Cat

7 HUSKY LOOPS I Can’t Even Speak English 30th Century

8 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss

9 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds [Advance Tracks] Self-Released

10 HOLLERADO Retaliation Vacation Royal Mountain

11 MINI MELTDOWNS I Wanna Die [EP] Good Land

12 RAVI/LOLA Neighborhood Daydream Midwest Action

13 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

14 DEAD RAINBOW Terraforma [EP] Self-Released

15 QUILZ, THE Fishing For Ketchup Self-Released

16 IGGY POP Free Loma Vista/Concord

17 BESHKEN Aisle Of Palm Self-Released

18 ADAM GREEN Engine Of Paradise 30th Century

19 HOLD STEADY, THE Thrashing Thru The Passion Frenchkiss

20 JOYERO Release The Dogs Merge

21 MEAN JEANS Gigantic Sike Fat Wreck Chords

22 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Infest The Rats’ Nest Flightless/ATO

23 FLAMING LIPS, THE King’s Mouth: Music And Songs Warner Bros.

24 DRAMATIC LOVERS You Talk Loud Self-Released

25 RETORO Retoro [EP] Self-Released

26 MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION, THE Bygones Self-Released

27 YOUNG MISTER Sudden Swoon Refresh

28 THOM YORKE Anima XL/Beggars Group

29 FUTUREHEADS, THE Powers Nul

30 BIRD AND THE BEE, THE Interpreting The Masters Volume 2 A Tribute To Van Halen No Expectations/Release Me

ADDS

1 ALEX CUBA Sublime Caracol

2 CHASTITY BELT Chastity Belt Hardly Art

3 CHELSEA WOLFE Birth Of Violence Sargent House

4 EFTERKLANG Altid Sammen 4AD/Beggars Group

5 HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER Terms Of Surrender Merge

6 LIAM GALLAGHER Why Me? Why Not. Warner

7 MOLLY SARLE Karaoke Angel Partisan

8 SHANTIH SHANTIH Someone, Anyone? Wild Honey

9 TWEN Awestruck Frenchkiss

10 VIVIAN GIRLS Memory Polyvinyl

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE Fishing For Ketchup Self-Released

2 THOM YORKE Anima XL/Beggars Group

3 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley

4 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

5 FLYING LOTUS Flamagra Warp

6 HOT CHIP A Bath Full Of Ecstasy Domino

7 ROSENAU AND SANBORN Bluebird [EP] Psychic Hotline

8 NAYTRONIX Air Bot Cave

9 KATE TEMPEST The Book Of Traps And Lessons American/Republic

10 LADYTRON Far From Home (Night Versions) [EP] Self-Released

HIP HOP

1 HUSKY LOOPS I Can’t Even Speak English 30th Century

2 FLYING LOTUS Flamagra Warp

3 KATE TEMPEST The Book Of Traps And Lessons American/Republic

4 NAYTRONIX Air Bot Cave

5 INJURY RESERVE Injury Reserve Loma Vista/Concord

6 DENZEL CURRY Zuu Loma Vista/Concord

7 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ [Advance Tracks] Warp

8 GISTO Self Made Historical

9 LIZZO Cuz I Love You Nice Life/Atlantic

10 MOOD DOCTORS, THE “Rap Pen” b/w “No Sleep” [Single] Pandemonium

HEAVY

1 ENGULF Transcend [EP] Everlasting Spew

2 GOREZONE Implexaeon Rising Nemesis

3 FETID Steeping Corporeal Mess 20 Buck Spin

4 CEREBRAL ROT Odious Descent Into Decay 20 Buck Spin

5 DYING WISH Dying Wish / Serration Self-Released

6 PLAGUE VENDOR By Night Epitaph

7 AND HELL FOLLOWED WITH “Empty & Hollow” [Single] Hollowed

8 SIGNS OF THE SWARM “Crown of Nails” [Single] Unique Leader

9 CATTLE DECAPITATION “One Day Closer To The End Of The World” [Single] Metal Blade

10 VEIL OF MAYA “Members Only” [Single] Sumerian

WORLD

1 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

2 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

3 A WA Bayit Fi Rasi S-Curve

4 COMBO CHIMBITA Ahomale Anti-

5 AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA Terrouzi Sahel Sounds

6 GRUPO FANTASMA American Music: Vol. VII Blue Corn

7 AYMEE NUVIOLA A Journey Through Cuban Music Top Stop

8 MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS De Ayer Para Siempre Smithsonian Folkways

9 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Celia Decca

10 DOUGLAS BLUE FEATHER Ascension Spirit Hawk

JAZZ

1 STEPHAN CRUMP’S ROSETTA TRIO Outliers Papillon Sounds

2 CHRISSIE HYNDE Valve Bone Woe BMG

3 MILES DAVIS Rubberband Rhino/Warner

4 ERROLL GARNER Octave Remastered Series Sampler Volume 01 Mack Avenue/Octave

5 NELSON HINDS 20th Century Limited Self-Released

6 LUKE GILLESPIE Moving Mists Patois

7 STACI GRIESBACH My Patsy Cline Songbook Self-Released

8 PABLO EMBON Reminiscent Moods Self-Released

9 PAT BATTSTONE The Last Taxi New Destinations Leo

10 MARK FOX Iridescent Sounds Humble Genius

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 DELBERT MCCLINTON & SELF-MADE MEN + DANA TALL, DARK, & HANDSOME THIRTY TIGERS

2 KEB’ MO’ OKLAHOMA CONCORD

3 KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD BAND THE TRAVELER CONCORD

4 ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND TEN THOUSAND WATTS BLIND PIG RECORDS*

5 THE NICK MOSS BAND LUCKY GUY! ALLIGATOR RECORDS

6 FRUTELAND JACKSON GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

7 BILLY BRANCH & THE SONS OF BLUES- THE SONGS OF LITTLE WALTER ROOTS AND BRANCHES ALLIGATOR

8 COCO MONTOYA COMING IN HOT ALLIGATOR RECORDS

9 ZAC HARMON MISSIPPI BARBQ CATFOOD RECORDS

10 SHAUN MURPHY REASON TO TRY VISION WALL RECORDS

11 TERRY HANCK I STILL GET EXCITED VIZZTONE

12 MAVIS STAPLES WE GET BY ANTI-

13 RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS BEYOND THE BLUE STONY PLAIN

14 ROBERT RANDOLPH AND THE FAMILY BAND BRIGHTER DAYS PROVOGUE

15 ANNIKA CHAMBERS KISS MY SASS VIZZTONE

16 SUPERSONIC BLUES MACHINE ROAD CHRONICLES: LIVE! PROVOGUE

17 GOV’T MULE BRING ON THE MUSIC – LIVE AT THE CAPITOL THEATRE PROVOGUE

18 J.P. SOARS LET GO OF THE REINS WHISKEY BAYOU RECORDS

19 MOONSHINE SOCIETY SWEET THING BLIND RACCOON

20 BOBBY RUSH SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES THIRTY TIGERS

21 MINDI ABAIR AND THE BONESHAKERS NO GOOD DEED PRETTY GOOD FOR A GIRL RECORDS

22 SAVOY BROWN CITY NIGHT QUARTO VALLEY RECORDS

23 KEPA HÄRKÖNEN SPICY TALES & SPACEY TONES RAMASOUND

24 VIVIAN VANCE KELLY CHICAGO HERE I COME WOLF RECORDS

25 JERSEY SWAMP CATS GO CAT GO! BLIND RACCOON