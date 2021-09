WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 POSTED :: September 28, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

TOP 30

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

2 MILD HIGH CLUB Going Going Gone Stones Throw

3 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

4 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

5 MATTHEW E WHITE K Bay Domino

6 TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET Sick Sesh! Fat Wreck Chords

7 WEBSTERX “8:08pm” [Single] Self-Released*

8 STEVE GUNN Other You Matador

9 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

10 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

11 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

12 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

13 TELETHON Swim Out Past the Breakers Take This to Heart*

14 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram

15 BETHS, THE Auckland, New Zealand 2020 Carpark

16 HOMESHAKE Under The Weather Sinderlyn

17 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

18 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

19 BUFFALO NICHOLS “Back On Top” [Single] Fat Possum

20 PARQUET COURTS “Walking At A Downtown Pace” [Single] Rough Trade

21 DEAFHEAVEN Infinite Granite Sargent House

22 VANISHING TWIN Ookii Gekkou Fire

23 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

24 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

25 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

26 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

27 MAN RANDOM Present Tense Camp Random*

28 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

29 THRICE Horizons/East Epitaph

30 INDONESIAN JUNK “She Stands There” [Single] Self-Released*

ADDS

1 ADA LEA one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden Saddle Creek

2 ADIA VICTORIA A Southern Gothic Canvasback/Atlantic

3 AMON TOBIN How Do You Live Nomark

4 BRIA Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 Sub Pop

5 FILM SCHOOL We Weren’t Here Sonic Ritual

6 INJURY RESERVE By The Time I Get To Phoenix Self-Released

7 LAURA JANE GRACE At War With The Silverfish [EP] Polyvinyl

8 MINISTRY Moral Hygiene Nuclear Blast

9 OPHELIAS, THE Crocus Joyful Noise

10 SUFJAN STEVENS AND ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE A Beginner’s Mind Asthmatic Kitty

ELECTRONIC

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

2 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

3 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

4 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

5 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

6 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

7 DEHD Flower of Devotion remixed Fire Talk

8 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja Sony Latin

9 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

10 BABA ALI Memory Device Memphis Industries

HEAVY

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

3 KING WOMAN Celestial Blues Relapse

4 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

5 DEAFHEAVEN Infinite Granite Sargent House

6 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

7 TURNSTILE Glow On Roadrunner

8 BLAZON RITE Endless Halls Of Golden Totem Gates Of Hell

9 GRAVE MIASMA Abyss of Wrathful Deities Dark Descent

10 OCCULSED Crepitation of Phlegethon Everlasting Spew

WORLD

1 FATIMA AL QADIRI Medieval Femme Hyperdub

2 COCHEMEA Vol. II Baca Sewa Daptone

3 LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD At Pioneer Works Sahel Sounds

4 DESMOND THE SONGWRITER Happiness Is Priceless Self-Released

5 CHANGUI: THE SOUND OF GUANTANAMO VARIOUS ARTISTS Petaluma

6 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

7 ANTONIO NEVES A Pegada Agora É Essa (The Sway Now) Far Out

8 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

9 WAU WAU COLLECTIF Yaral Sa Doom Sahel Sounds-Sing A Song Fighter

10 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

JAZZ

1 STACI GRIESBACH My George Jones Songbook Self-Released

2 JOEY DEFRANCESCO More Music Mack Avenue

3 TOM KUBIS BIG BAND Take Me Out To The Ball Game Ray Cat

4 BEN TIBERIO Rare Peace Outside In

5 PINO PALLADINO AND BLAKE MILLS Notes With Attachments New Deal

6 CERAMIC DOG Hope Northern Spy

7 JAMIE BREIWICK “Hollywood” [Single] B Side

8 LARRY MCDONOUGH QUARTET Kind Of Bill On The Palace Grounds Self-Released

9 ENSEMBLE NOVO This Is Ensemble Novo! & Carinhoso [EP] Frosty Cordial

10 CHICK COREA AKOUSTIC BAND Live Concord

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

3 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

4 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

5 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

6 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

7 Brad Vickers and His Vestapolitans, The Music Gets Us Thru, Man Hat Tone

8 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Charlie Barath, Just Me and My Friend(s), self-released

11 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

12 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

13 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

14 Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, s/t, VizzTone

15 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone

16 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Nola Blue Records

17 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

18 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh Records

19 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

20 Ericson Holt, 99 Degrees, Conch Town Music

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

23 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

24 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

25 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon