WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 29, 2020 POSTED :: September 29, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/29/20

TOP 30

1 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

2 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

3 YO LA TENGO “Wasn’t Born To Follow” [Single] Matador

4 ALEX THE ASTRONAUT The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing Nettwerk

5 JOE WONG Nite Creatures Decca*

6 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love [Advance Tracks] Loma Vista*

7 XPOSED 4HEADS “Watch Out” [Single] Internal Combustion*

8 BENT ARCANA Bent Arcana Castle Face

9 THEE DIRTY RATS Humans Out! Mandinga

10 L7 Smell The Magic Sub Pop

11 PROTOMARTYR Ultimate Success Today Domino

12 FLOOR MODEL Slightly Damaged Self-Released*

13 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

14 DERADOORIAN Find The Sun Anti-

15 PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE Made Of Rain Cooking Vinyl

16 OSEES Protean Threat Castle Face

17 OLD 97S Twelfth ATO

18 ANGEL OLSEN Whole New Mess Jagjaguwar

19 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

20 LAWRENCE ARMS, THE Skeleton Coast Epitaph

21 INDONESIAN JUNK A Life Of Crimes Rum Bar*

22 HOLY WAVE Interloper RAS/Levitation

23 WIDOWSPEAK Plum Captured Tracks

24 CRLSS Memory Tap Scars CLLCTIVE*

25 DIRTY PROJECTORS Flight Tower [EP] Domino

26 NEIL YOUNG Homegrown Reprise

27 BLACK MARBLE I Must Be Living Twice [EP] Sacred Bones

28 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

29 BOB MOULD Blue Hearts Merge

30 MATTHEW DAVIES Middle Child Self-Released*

ADDS

1 ACTION BRONSON Only For Dolphins Loma Vista

2 BOB MOULD Blue Hearts Merge

3 FLEET FOXES Shore Anti-

4 IDLES Ultra Mono Partisan

5 LYDIA LOVELESS Daughter Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late

6 MILDLIFE Automatic Heavenly

7 NANA ADJOA Big Dreaming Ants Bloomer

8 SHY BOYS Talk Loud Polyvinyl

9 SUFJAN STEVENS The Ascension Asthmatic Kitty

10 WAX CHATTELS Clot Captured Tracks

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS “Watch Out” [Single] Internal Combustion*

2 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

3 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

4 CRLSS Memory Tap Scars CLLCTIVE*

5 BLACK MARBLE I Must Be Living Twice [EP] Sacred Bones

6 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

7 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

8 NOTWIST, THE “Ship” [Single] Morr

9 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

10 JAGA JAZZIST Pyramid Brainfeeder

HIP HOP

1 DAVE EAST Karma 3 Def Jam

2 BIG SEAN Detroit 2 Def Jam

3 CAYOZ THE EMCEE “Lean On” b/w “My Poetry” [Single] Them

4 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

5 MAAL HIMSELF I Wish You Could See What I See [EP] Vogel Park*

6 HASTYLE Return To E4R7h [EP] White Label

7 DEANTE HITCHCOCK BETTER RCA

8 RAP FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

9 TIYE PHOENIX The Glow [EP] Self-Released

10 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

HEAVY

1 SKELETAL REMAINS The Entombment Of Chaos Century Media

2 CULT OF LILITH Mara Metal Blade

3 KATAKLYSM Unconquered Nuclear Blast

4 MORS PRINCIPIUM EST. Seven AFM

5 SENSORY AMUSIA Bereavement Lacerated Enemy

6 HINAYANA Death Of The Cosmic [EP] Napalm

7 TORCH Reignited Metalville

8 ALL THEM WITCHES Nothing As The Ideal New West

9 NAPALM DEATH Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism Century Media

10 KROSIS “Battles Are Won Within” [Single] Unique Leader

WORLD

1 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

2 MULATU ASTATKE AND BLACK JESUS EXPERIENCE To Know Without Knowing Agogo

3 OUMOU SANGARE Acoustic No Format!

4 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

5 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

6 FALLE NIOKE AND GHOST CULTURE Youkounkoun [EP] PRAH

7 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

8 FLEURINE Brazillian Dream Pure Imagination

9 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

10 HAILU MERGIA Yene Mircha Awesome Tapes From Africa

JAZZ

1 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

2 OUTER LIMITS DUO Carnival Of Souls Funtime

3 GOGO PENGUIN GoGo Penguin Blue Note

4 BADGE EPOQUE ENSEMBLE Nature Man And Woman [EP] Telephone Explosion

5 NUBYA GARCIA Source Concord Jazz

6 FLEURINE Brazillian Dream Pure Imagination

7 CHICK COREA Plays Concord

8 SCENES Trapeze Origin

9 STEVE SLAGLE Alive In Harlem Panorama

10 ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS Just Coolin’ Blue Note

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

2 Kat Riggins Cry Out Gulf Coast Records

3 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

4 Savoy Brown Ain’t Done Yet Quarto Valley Records

5 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

6 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

7 B.B. & The Blues Shacks Dirty Thirty – 30 Years Of Blues Since 1989 Rhythm Bomb Records

8 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

9 Sugar Ray and the Bluetones Too Far From The Bar Severn Records

10 Bettye LaVette Blackbirds Verve

11 JW-Jones Sonic Departures Solid Blues Records

12 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramount Blue Corn Music

13 Crooked Eye Tommy Hot Coffee & Pain Blind Raccoon

14 Downchild 50th Anniversary: Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival self-released

15 CD Woodbury World’s Gone Crazy Blind Raccoon

16 Dave Fields Force Of Will FMI Records

17 Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars self-released

18 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

19 Walter Trout Ordinary Madness Provogue

20 Al Basile Last Hand Sweetspot Records

21 Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters Good News Stony Plain

22 Eric Johanson Below Sea Level Nola Blue Inc.

23 Various Artists Friends & Legends of Louisiana L&M Star Productions

24 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

25 Cary Morin Dockside Saints self-released