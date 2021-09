WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 7, 2021 POSTED :: September 7, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/7/21

TOP 30

1 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

2 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

3 STEVE GUNN Other You Matador

4 TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET Sick Sesh! Fat Wreck Chords

5 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Black Mountain US*

6 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

7 LUMP Animal Partisan/Chrysalis

8 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

9 SUUNS The Witness Secret City / Joyful Noise

10 TROPICAL F*** STORM Deep States Joyful Noise

11 MODEST MOUSE The Golden Casket Epic

12 LIARS The Apple Drop Mute

13 BICENTENNIAL DRUG LORD BDL Vfib*

14 TORRES Thirstier Merge

15 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

16 MUDHONEY Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Sub Pop

17 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

18 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

19 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

20 TY SEGALL Harmonizer Drag City

21 EMILY WOLFE Outlier Crows Feet

22 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus*

23 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

24 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

25 SNAG Death Doula [EP] Middle-Man*

26 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

27 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

28 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

29 A GREAT BIG PILE OF LEAVES Pono Topshelf

30 EVAN CHEADLE Fault Line Serenade Victory Pool

ADDS

1 BAD WAITRESS No Taste Royal Mountain

2 DANIEL ROMANO Cobra Poems You’ve Changed

3 DEEPER Auto-Pain Deluxe Fire Talk

4 JOHN VANDERSLICE Ethical Jute Mouse Tiny Telephone

5 LITTLE SIMZ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert AGE 101

6 SIERRA FERRELL Long Time Coming Rounder

7 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

8 TRE BURT You, Yeah, You Oh Boy/Thirty Tigers

9 WEIRD ADULTS Things Happening About Nothing Self-Released

10 WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS Enjoy The View Big Scary Monsters

ELECTRONIC

1 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

2 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

3 SUUNS The Witness Secret City / Joyful Noise

4 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

5 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

6 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

7 YVES TUMOR The Asymptotical World [EP] Warp

8 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

9 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

10 BLACK MARBLE “Ceiling” [Single] Sacred Bones

WORLD

1 MOONSHINE SMS For Location, Vol. 4 Forseen

2 KANE MATHIS Geminus Nyaato

3 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

4 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

5 ESSO Xicago Self-Released

6 BLK JKS Abantu/Before Humans We Are Busy Bodies

7 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

8 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

9 AFRO YAQUI MUSIC COLLECTIVE Maroon Futures Neuma

10 BALLAKE SISSOKO Djourou No Format!

JAZZ

1 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

2 DAVE ZINNO UNISPHERE Fetish whaling city

3 KENNY GARRETT Sounds From The Ancestors Mack Avenue

4 ENSEMBLE NOVO This Is Ensemble Novo! & Carinhoso [EP] Frosty Cordial

5 DUTCH FALCONI Curious Fabrications Aurore

6 2B3 Jimi Self-Released

7 LASSO, THE 2121 (Twenty One Twenty One) Mello

8 BILLY TEST TRIO Coming Down Roses ATM

9 BRENT JENSEN More Sounds Of A Dry Martini Origin

10 JOHN STEIN Serendipity Whaling City Sound

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

3 Mike Zito, Resurrection Rock, Hillside Global

4 Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not In My Lifetime, Blue Dot Records

5 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon

6 Steve Marriner, Hope Dies Last, Stony Plain

7 Brad Vickers and His Vestapolitans, The Music Gets Us Thru, Man Hat Tone

8 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Charlie Barath, Just Me and My Friend(s), self-released

11 Sean Chambers, That’s What I’m Talkin About – Tribute to Hubert Sumlin, Quarto Valley Records

12 Dave Kalz, Relish, Gulf Coast Records

13 Eddie 9v, Little Black Flies, Ruf Records

14 Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, s/t, VizzTone

15 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone

16 Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Nola Blue Records

17 Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue Records

18 Blind Lemon Pledge, A Satchel Full of Blues, Ofeh Records

19 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

20 Ericson Holt, 99 Degrees, Conch Town Music

21 Clay Melton, Back to Blue – EP, self-released

22 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

23 Adam Schultz, Soulful Distancing, Blue Heart Records

24 Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots Records

25 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon