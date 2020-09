WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 POSTED :: September 8, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 9/8/20

TOP 30

1 PSYCHEDELIC FURS, THE Made Of Rain Cooking Vinyl

2 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

3 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

4 FUZZYSURF Sweet Tooth Self-Released*

5 HOUSE OF HARM Vicious Pastimes Avant!

6 CEELO GREEN CeeLo Green Is Thomas Callaway Easy Eye Sound

7 FLOOR MODEL Slightly Damaged Self-Released*

8 BRUCE HUMPHRIES “Bruce Humphries Sings Cold Cold Heart” [Single] Self-Released*

9 BULLY SUGAREGG Sub Pop

10 JOE WONG Nite Creatures [Advance Tracks] Decca*

11 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

12 ABBY JEANNE “Stop And Listen” [Single] Self-Released*

13 LA PRIEST Gene Domino

14 INDONESIAN JUNK A Life Of Crimes: singles and rarities 2009 – 2018 Rum Bar*

15 ALL THEM WITCHES Nothing As The Ideal New West

16 L7 Smell The Magic Sub Pop

17 SON LUX Tomorrows City Slang

18 PROTOMARTYR Ultimate Success Today Domino

19 JAYHAWKS, THE Xoxo Sham/Thirty Tigers

20 VINZ CLORTHO Fool’s Paradise II [EP] Self-Released*

21 FONTAINES DC A Hero’s Death Partisan

22 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

23 ANGEL OLSEN Whole New Mess Jagjaguwar

24 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love [Advance Tracks] Loma Vista

25 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

26 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers Carpark

27 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

28 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

29 OHMME Fantasize Your Ghost Joyful Noise

30 NO JOY Motherhood Hand Drawn Dracula/Joyful Noise

ADDS

1 ADRIANNE LENKER “anything” [Single] 4AD/Beggars Group

2 ARAB STRAP “The Turning Of Our Bones” [Single] Rock Action

3 BILL CALLAHAN Gold Record Drag City

4 BLONDE REDHEAD Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons [Re-Issue] Touch And Go

5 DELICATE STEVE “LA” [Single] Anti-

6 DIRTY PROJECTORS Super João [EP] Domino

7 GIRLPOOL “Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It)” [Single] Anti-

8 LOMELDA Hannah Double Double Whammy

9 THROWING MUSES Sun Racket Fire

10 YVES JARVIS “Semula” [Single] Anti-

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE “Hello” [Single] Prickly Records*

2 SNEAKS Happy Birthday Merge

3 DRAMATIC LOVERS Utah Cloud Self-Released*

4 JAGA JAZZIST Pyramid Brainfeeder

5 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

6 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

7 WASHED OUT Purple Noon Sub Pop

8 TOBACCO “Centaur Skin” [Single] Ghostly International

9 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

10 HOWLING Colure Counter

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 BIG CRAIG “My City” [Single] Self-Released

3 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

4 LITTLE SIMZ Drop 6 [EP] AGE 101/AWAL

5 R.A.P. FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

6 MOEMAW NAEDON Dr. Deadhorse Soul Slime

7 LOX CHATTERBOX How To Live Forever Illuminati Killers

8 MC HOMELESS “Home” [Single] Triple Eye Industries

9 DAVE EAST Karma 3 Def Jam

10 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Trauma and Divorce AutoReverse

HEAVY

1 NECROT Mortal Tankcrimes

2 CRAFTING THE CONSPIRACY The Cosmic Key Pt. II Innerstrength

3 PSYCHOSOMATIC The Invisible Prison Nefarious Industries

4 SVEDERNA Hard Carnal

5 SKELETAL REMAINS The Entombment Of Chaos Century Media

6 GORGATRON Pathogenic Blood Blast

7 PIG DESTROYER The Octagonal Stairway [EP] Relapse

8 KATALEPSY Terra Mortuus Est Unique Leader

9 FACELESS BURIAL Speciation Dark Descent

10 KAWIR Adrasteia Iron Bonehead

WORLD

1 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

2 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

3 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

4 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

5 JAH9 Note To Self VP

6 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

7 MICHAEL FRANTI AND SPEARHEAD Work Hard And Be Nice Boo Boo Wax/Thirty Tigers

8 THIAGO NASSIF Mente Gearbox

9 MAVERICKS, THE En Espanol Mono Mundo

10 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

JAZZ

1 BILL FRISELL Valentine Blue Note

2 IDRIS ACKAMOOR AND THE PYRAMIDS Shaman! Strut

3 AMINA FIGAROVA Persistence AmFi

4 MIKE FAHIE JAZZ ORCHESTRA Urban(e) 15 Greenleaf

5 WOLFF CLARK DORSEY Play Sgt. Pepper Jazzavenue

6 BILL CUNLIFFE TRIO Sunrise Over Molokai Metre

7 JYOTI Mama, You Can Bet! eOne/SomeOthaShip Connect

8 STEVE FIDYK Battle Lines Blue Canteen

9 WAYNE ESCOFFERY The Humble Warrior Smoke Sessions

10 FRANK BASILE SAM DILLON QUINTET Two Part Solution Cellar

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Victor Wainwright & The Train Memphis Loud Ruf Records

2 Kat Riggins Cry Out Gulf Coast Records

3 The Lucky Losers Godless Land VizzTone

4 Savoy Brown Ain’t Done Yet Quarto Valley Records

5 Mark May Band Deep Dark Demon Gulf Coast Records

6 Peter Karp Magnificent Heart Rose Cottage Records

7 B.B. & The Blues Shacks Dirty Thirty – 30 Years Of Blues Since 1989 Rhythm Bomb Records

8 Hurricane Ruth Good Life American Showplace Music

9 Sugar Ray and the Bluetones Too Far From The Bar Severn Records

10 Bettye LaVette Blackbirds Verve

11 JW-Jones Sonic Departures Solid Blues Records

12 Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramount Blue Corn Music

13 Crooked Eye Tommy Hot Coffee & Pain Blind Raccoon

14 Downchild 50th Anniversary: Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival self-released

15 CD Woodbury World’s Gone Crazy Blind Raccoon

16 Dave Fields Force Of Will FMI Records

17 Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars Johnny Wright and the Hi-Way All Stars self-released

18 Too Slim and the Taildraggers The Remedy VizzTone

19 Walter Trout Ordinary Madness Provogue

20 Al Basile Last Hand Sweetspot Records

21 Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters Good News Stony Plain

22 Eric Johanson Below Sea Level Nola Blue Inc.

23 Various Artists Friends & Legends of Louisiana L&M Star Productions

24 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

25 Cary Morin Dockside Saints self-released