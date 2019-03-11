Winners for WMSE’s 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili
POSTED:: March 11, 2019
WMSE Fundraiser
Thank you to everyone who took part and voted on this spectacular Chili event. We’d also like to thank our sponsors – Lakefront Brewery, Collectivo and Von Briesen and Roper. And finally a big shout out to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Without Further Ado – the winners are…..
Best Meat – Kettle Range Meat Company (they were last year’s winners)
Runners Up – Odd Duck, Puddler’s Hall
Best Heat – Lakefront Brewery (last year’s winners as well)
Runners Up – Safehouse / Good Harvest Market
Best Veggie – Beans & Barley – (last year’s winner)
Runner Up – SmallPie (first time entering), Riverwest Co-Op
Most Unique – DanDan
Runner’s Up – Nightmare’s / Braise
Best Display – Biggest Upset – Brewed Owned this spot for the last 10 years – Lakefront Brewery knocked em out
Runner’s Up – Brewed Café / Stubby’s Gastrogrub & Beer Bar
Best Firehouse Chili – MFD Repair Shop
It was a great Sunday at MSOE’s Kern Center. We’ll see ya next year!