Winners for WMSE’s 17th Annual Rockabilly Chili POSTED :: March 11, 2019 FILED UNDER :: WMSE Fundraiser

Thank you to everyone who took part and voted on this spectacular Chili event. We’d also like to thank our sponsors – Lakefront Brewery, Collectivo and Von Briesen and Roper. And finally a big shout out to the Milwaukee Fire Department. Without Further Ado – the winners are…..

Best Meat – Kettle Range Meat Company (they were last year’s winners)

Runners Up – Odd Duck, Puddler’s Hall

Best Heat – Lakefront Brewery (last year’s winners as well)

Runners Up – Safehouse / Good Harvest Market

Best Veggie – Beans & Barley – (last year’s winner)

Runner Up – SmallPie (first time entering), Riverwest Co-Op

Most Unique – DanDan

Runner’s Up – Nightmare’s / Braise

Best Display – Biggest Upset – Brewed Owned this spot for the last 10 years – Lakefront Brewery knocked em out

Runner’s Up – Brewed Café / Stubby’s Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

Best Firehouse Chili – MFD Repair Shop

It was a great Sunday at MSOE’s Kern Center. We’ll see ya next year!