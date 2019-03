Winners of Rock-N-Roll Bowl V POSTED :: March 25, 2019 FILED UNDER :: General

This year’s winners of Rock-N-Roll Bowl –

Round 1

High Score Team – Feed The Monkey Individual High Score – Drew

Team Low Score – Alley Cats Individual Low Score



Round 2

Team High Score And Individual High Score – Hot Ham and Rolls Team Low Score & Individual Sparkelts



Thank you everyone and especially Cafe Corazon for keeping us well fed!