And the Winners & Runner Ups for this Years 16th Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser are…

WMSE’s 16th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser Winners and Runner Ups

On Sunday, March 11, thousands turned out to vote on their favorite chili. We are thrilled to announce the winner and runner-ups from Sunday’s event –

Best Meat – Kettle Range Meat Company

Runner-ups – The Wicked Hop / Puddler’s Hall

Best Veggie – Beans and Barley

Runner-ups – Hi Hat Garage / Riverwest Co-op

Best Heat – Lake Front Brewery

Runner-Ups – Café Corazon / Good Harvest Market

Most Unique – Dan Dan

Runner-Ups – Hue Vietnamese Restaurant / The Soup House

Best Display – Brewed Café –

Runner Ups – Vanguard / McBob’s Pub And Grill

Best Firehouse Chili – Station 8