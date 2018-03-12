And the Winners & Runner Ups for this Years 16th Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser are…

WMSE’s 16th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser Winners and Runner Ups
On Sunday, March 11, thousands turned out to vote on their favorite chili. We are thrilled to announce the winner and runner-ups from Sunday’s event –
Best Meat – Kettle Range Meat Company
Runner-ups – The Wicked Hop / Puddler’s Hall
Best Veggie – Beans and Barley
Runner-ups – Hi Hat Garage / Riverwest Co-op
Best Heat – Lake Front Brewery
Runner-Ups – Café Corazon / Good Harvest Market
Most Unique – Dan Dan
Runner-Ups – Hue Vietnamese Restaurant / The Soup House
Best Display – Brewed Café –
Runner Ups – Vanguard / McBob’s Pub And Grill
Best Firehouse Chili – Station 8