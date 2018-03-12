And the Winners & Runner Ups for this Years 16th Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser are…

On Sunday, March 11, thousands turned out to vote on their favorite chili. We are thrilled to announce the winner and runner-ups from Sunday’s event –

Best Meat – Kettle Range Meat Company
Runner-ups – The Wicked Hop / Puddler’s Hall

Best Veggie – Beans and Barley
Runner-ups – Hi Hat Garage / Riverwest Co-op

Best Heat – Lake Front Brewery
Runner-Ups – Café Corazon / Good Harvest Market

Most Unique – Dan Dan
Runner-Ups – Hue Vietnamese Restaurant / The Soup House

Best Display – Brewed Café –
Runner Ups – Vanguard / McBob’s Pub And Grill
Best Firehouse Chili – Station 8

