WMSE Art & Music

Upcoming Events
Feb
10
Sat
12:00 pm Boogie Bang Live From The Ruckus @ The Ruckus
Feb 10 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join the Barry from the Boogie Bang at The Ruckus for a live remote. The Ruckus has created a burger where a portion of the proceeds will go to support WMSE. So join us for... Read more »
Feb
13
Tue
1:00 pm interview: S. Carey
Feb 13 @ 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm
Tune into WMSE to listen as Eau Claire musician, Sean Carey (a.k.a. S. Carey) talks about his work with Justin Vernon’s Bon Iver from the band’s beginnings, going back that iconic first album, For Emma,... Read more »
6:00 pm Local/Live – Midwest Death Rattle @ WMSE Studio
Feb 13 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Midwest Death Rattle plays catchy doom-pop that compels listeners to shout and dance. Their latest release, Square Wave, is a five song EP that delivers relentless hooks with an enthusiastic cynicism that the Shepherd Express... Read more »
Feb
16
Fri
7:30 pm DAIMH @ Irish Cultural & Heritage Center
Feb 16 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Based around the Isle of Skye, Daimh (pronounced Dive) have been called the champions of “straight-in-the eye Highland music. Taking their name from the Gaelic word for “kinship,” the five-member group is known for pyrotechnic... Read more »