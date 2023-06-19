WMSE Bolsters Development Team with Hire of Mitch DeSantis POSTED :: June 19, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

As Team Grows, Station Promotes Sid McCain to Music Director and Jeff Redmon to Marketing Director

MILWAUKEE – June 19, 2023 – WMSE 91.7FM, Milwaukee’s only free-form, community-supported radio station, is excited to announce the addition of Mitch DeSantis as the station’s new Account Executive, along with significant promotions within its talented team. By hiring DeSantis, WMSE is positioned to expand relationships, deliver exceptional customer service to station supporters, and provide creative marketing opportunities for the station’s partners.

As the newly appointed Account Executive, Mitch DeSantis brings a wealth of experience in building strong relationships and driving station growth. He will be responsible for cultivating new partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and community leaders to further strengthen WMSE’s position in the Milwaukee market. DeSantis’ proven track record of delivering exceptional results and his passion for independent radio make him an excellent addition to the WMSE crew.

In addition to the new hire, WMSE proudly announces the promotion of two key team members. Sid McCain, previously the station’s director of promotions, was elevated to the role of Music Director. Sid’s extensive knowledge of the music industry, dedication to independent artists, and keen understanding of the Milwaukee music scene make her a natural fit for this important position. As Music Director, Sid plays a pivotal role in curating WMSE’s exceptional programming and further enriching the station’s musical and programming offerings.

Furthermore, WMSE is thrilled to promote Jeff Redmon to the role of Marketing Director. Throughout his time at the station in a development capacity, Jeff has been an instrumental part of WMSE’s marketing efforts, bringing a creative and strategic approach to his work. In his new role, Jeff will serve as the guardian of the beloved WMSE brand, nurturing audience growth while communicating with the community. With his expertise in design, event planning, community engagement, and audience development, Jeff will help WMSE reach new heights in connecting with listeners and supporters.

“WMSE is always at its best when we prioritize quality over quantity. This philosophy also defines our team; they are absolute rock stars in their areas of expertise,” says Station Manager Tom Crawford. “With the addition of Mitch to our team, we strengthen our capacity, allowing us to enhance our services and create even more meaningful community partnerships. I’m exceptionally proud that this reinvigorated team will fuel a vital community platform for the city including businesses and organizations of all sizes, independent artists, and emerging musicians alike.”