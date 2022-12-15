WMSE DJ Picks of 2022
POSTED:: December 15, 2022
FILED UNDER::
General
FILED UNDER:: General
Unedited, unfiltered – just the way we like it. DJs were asked for their top 5 – some gave more / some gave less. We hope you enjoy.
DJ Zorro – Urban Fantasy (third Wednesdays 9AM to Noon) , Alternating Currents (Sun. 6 to 9PM)
Angel Deradoorian / Dylan Fujioka / Patrick Shiroishi – Basic Flowers (Artist Pool / Shinkoyo)
Battle Trance- Green Of Winter(New Amsterdam Records)
Glimmen -Glimmen(Soutrane Recording Company)
Masayo Koketsu- Fukiya(Relative Pitch)
Neti Neti- Impermanence(Dinzu Artefacts)
Tamio Shiraishi – 月 / Moon (Relative Pitch)
The 5 and Dime’s Grass Cutter Andy – Thurs. 9AM to Noon
* Jeff Parker- “Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy” (Eremite Records)
* Anteloper- “Pink Dolphins” (International Anthem)
* Horace Andy- “Midnight Scorchers” (On-U Sound Records)
* Darkthrone- “Astral Fortress” (Peaceville)
* Steven Brown- “El Hombre Invisible” (Crammed Discs)
* musicasión- “4 1/2 50° Anniversary” (Sonamos)
* Black Ox Orkestar- “Everything Returns” (Constellation)
* Horace Andy- “ Midnight Rocker” (On-U Sound)
* Marisa Anderson- “Still, Here” (Thrill Jockey)
* Various- “Saturno 2000” (Analog Africa)
Overnight Sensations – DJ John Blick – Thurs. Midnight to 3AM
The Beat Index – Vol. Two Thank You For Your Patience
Cheekface – Too Much To Ask
Matthew Davies – Skywriter
Dead Horses – Brady Street
Diet Lite – Dumb Bird EP, Stuck Again single, and everything else they released this year
Dimestore Dolls – Wooly Mamas
The Grovelers – Misplaced Cars & Blackouts
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
Frank Turner – FTHC
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Mr. Dr. Dave – Alternate Sundays 6:00 – 8:00 AM – Sunday Morning Jazz
Ron Carter – Finding The Right Notes
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold As Weiss
Charles Lloyd (Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan) – Trios: Chapel (Live)
Pharaoh Sanders & London Symphony – Floating Points
Ben Sidran – Swing StateHorace Andy: Midnight Rocker and its psych dub companion, Midnight Scorchers (Legendary reggae start and Massive Attack collaborator with Adrian Sherwood/On-U Sound production? Yes, and seconds please.)
The Truth About De-Evolution DJ John Komp – Alternate Mondays -Midnight -3AM
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: Blonde and Dahmer soundtracks (Their soundtrack work is always haunting and lovely; Dahmer is haunting but far from lovely, with sounds that strike subliminally disturbing chords.)
The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (Shabaka Hutchings’ manic sax over the wicked beats of Danalogue and Betamax, super delicious. Subwoofers on stun!)
Yard Act: The Overload (Because these times call for a new Mark E Smith, and this is a decent start. Loads of fun.)
Low: Hey What (Yeah it’s a 2021 release but still took up a lot of my attention this year. SO thankful to have seen them one last time in August. Godspeed you Mimi Parker.)
Black Thought/Dangermouse: Cheat Codes (I’m always interested in a new Dangermouse release, he’s so inventive, Black Thought is in solid form, and there are some great guest turns from MF Doom, Raekwon, Run The Jewels and others. A lot to like here.)
Sun’s Signature: Self-titled (It’s *really* nice to hear Liz Fraser’s sweetness and light again. Perfect for both sunrise and sunset.)
Frightnrs: You, Still (New rocksteady lovesongs built from vocal stems left behind by the heart-tugging, sadly departed vocalist Dan Klein, with inimitable Daptone production.)
Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful (Jason Spaceman still has it, and the live show at Turner was a solid spiritual uplift.)
Petrol Girls: Baby (They put the feminist torch to the petrol and toss it straight at the patriarchy. My fave workout album this year.)
Why My Head Hurts / Milwaukee Rock Posters DJ Tim Noble – Sat. 3PM -6PM
5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
4. Angel Olsen – Big Time
3. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Dear Scott
2. Joan Shelley – The Spur
1. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention
Local
The Hungry Williams – Let’s Go
DISQ – Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet
Dead Horses – Brady Street
Greg Koch- Strat’s Got Your Tongue
The Jimmys – Gotta Have It
2022 Album Picks: Juliet, World Music Monday – 9AM – Noon
Adrian Quesada, Boleros Psicodelicos
Combo Chimbita, Ire
I Draw Slow, I Draw Slow
Sessa, Estrela Acesa
Yungchen Lhamo, Awakening
John Radtke (a.k.a Cream City Rocker) sub / various shows
Kurt Vile – watch my moves (Verve)
Ghost Woman – Ghost Woman (Full Time Hobby)
Aldous Harding – Warm Chris (4AD Records)
Large Print – In The Clouds/In The Dark (Self-Release)
Automatic – Excess (Stones Throw Records)
Comps/Re-issues
VA – Neues aus der ADK (Billo Tonträger Records)
VA – Heroes And Villains: The Sound Of Los Angeles 1965-68 (Grapefruit)
VA – In A Rocking Mood (Beverley’s Rock Steady 1966-1968) (Doctor Bird)
VA – Joe Gibbs Presents Freedom To The People (Doctor Bird)
VA – Joe Gibbs Record Globe Presents Money In My Pocket (Doctor Bird)
Best Album Cover -The Grovelers – Misplaced Cars and Blackouts
Grant (Alternating Co-Host of The Happy Monday Show – 6 – 9AM each Monday)
- Horsegirl – “Versions of Modern Performance”
- Wet Leg – “Wet Leg”
- Big Thief – “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You”
- Destroyer – “Labyrinthitis”
- Wilco – “Cruel Country”
- Momma – “Household Name”
- Rosalia – “MOTOMAMI”
- The Baths – “Expert in a Dying Field”
- Soul Glo – “Diaspora Problems”
- The Mountain Goats – “Bleed Out”
DJ Matt – City Rock Showgram every third Wednesday 6 – 9PM
Full Lengths:
LS Dunes – Past Lives
Cave In – Heavy Pendulum
The Flatliners – New Ruin
All Get Out – Kodak
Murder by Death – Spell / Bound
EP’s & Singles
Strategies – Strategies EP
Fairweather – Deluge
+++ (Crosses) – Permanent.Radiant
Hot Coffin – The Prize
LIES – Blemishes / Echos
DJ Chris Twining – Messe Radio One Friday a month – 9PM to Midnight
Guerilla Ghost “30 Pieces of Silver”
Deadfinger “Ghosts”
Convert “Cold Motive”
Neil Young & Crazy Horse “Canerican”
Poundcake Punk – DJ Maggie alternating Thurs. 6AM – 9AM
Mrs. Green Apple, Unity
OnlyOneOf, Instinct, Pt. 2
Otoboke Beaver, Super Champon
Raw Brigade, Aggressive City
Tanya Tagaq, Tongues
Treasure, The Second Step: Part One
Banshimoku, Hina Tengoku
Honorable Mentions: Soul Glo, Diaspora Problems; Judy and the Jerks, Music to Go Nuts; Le Sserafim, Antifragile.
DJ Mark Krueger, Planet Prog Sun. 9PM – 10:30PM
1) Infinien……Beyond the Vail. Great band from Philadelphia
2) Von Hertzen Brothers…..Red Alert in the Blue Forest. From Finland
3) Porcupine Tree…..Closure/Continuation. From the UK
4) Alco Frisbass…..Le Mystere de Gue Pucelle From France
5) Small Tape…..The Hungry Heart, from Germany
6) Birth…..Born, from San Diego
7) Ben Craven….Monsters of the ID, from Australia
8) Moonwagon….The Efficient Use of Space, from Finland
9) Ghost Toast…..Shape Without Color, from Hungry
10) Pure Reason Revolution….Above Cirrus, from the UK
Friday Afternoon Blues Drive DJ Sonia 3PM – 6PM
Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried: celebrating Great Women of Song, Power Women of the Blues, Volume 3 (Stony Plain)
Buddy Guy, Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder, Get On Board (Nonesuch)
Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis (David Less/International Records)
Mud Morganfield, Portrait (Delmark)
Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed To Do (Delmark)
Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues From Chicago To Paris: A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon (Stony Plain)
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Live in Colorado, Volume 2 (Third Man Records)
Buzz’s 2022 Picks – Host Buzz’s Garage Mon. 6PM – 9PM
Fu Manchu – My Wave EP (Fu30 Pt.2) – At The Dojo
Jon Spencer and the HITmakers- Spencer Gets Lit – Shove
The Chats – Get F***ed – Bargain Bin
The Routes – The Twang Machine – Double Crown
Schizophonics – Hoof It – Pig Baby
OFF! – Free LSD – Fat Possum
Satan’s Pilgrims – Go Action!! – Hi-Tide Recordings
The Grovelers – Misplaced Cars and Blackouts – self released
Show of the year: IDLES at Riverside Theater 9/3/2022
Account Manager – Jeff’s Top Five Records of 2022
Dinner Set Gang, Are you someplace else?
Black Thought, Cheat Codes
NilexNile, Free Lunch Deluxe
Monophonics, Sage Motel
The Smile, A Light for Attracting Attention
DJ Christreater – sub
Automatic “Excess”
Jack White Fear of the Dawn
Jack White Entering Heaven Alive
The Cromagnon Band “Dismantle”
Benny The Butcher “Tana Talk 4”
Misha Panfilov “The Sea Will Outlive us All”
Badge Epoch Ensemble “Clouds of Joy”
Viagra Boys “Cave World”
The Soul Surfers Present: “Igor and Romeo’s Sound Excitement”
Conway The Machine “God Don’t Make Mistakes”
DJ Stephen – Sub
Stephen’s top 5 2022 albums:
1. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii
2. Bitchin Bajas – Bajascillators
3. Large Print – In The Clouds/In The Dark
4. Sessa – Estrela Acesa
5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Stephen’s top 5 2022 songs:
1. Cass McCombs – Unproud Warrior
2. Sasami – The Greatest
3. Kate Bollinger – Look at it in the Light
4. Caley Conway – You’ve Got Tombs in Your Eyes
5. Long Mama – Half Love
Shape of Rock – DJ Craig – Tue. 6AM – 9AM
- Andrew Trim / Retroreflector / Self Release (https://andrewtrim.bandcamp.com/album/retroreflector)
- Chapped Lips / Sorry I’m Late / Self Release (https://chappedlips.bandcamp.com/album/sorry-im-late)
- Vile Bees / Dark Age Dad / Self Release (https://vilebees.bandcamp.com/album/dark-age-dad)
- Guerrilla Ghost / Dying / Triple Eye Industries (https://guerrillaghost.bandcamp.com/album/dying)
- Zoni / Samsara / Self Release (https://zoni.bandcamp.com/album/samsara)
- The Beat Index / Volume II: Thank You For Your Patience / Self Release (https://thebeatindex.bandcamp.com/album/volume-two-thank-you-for-your-patience)
- Rat Bath / Rat From Hell / Self Release (https://ratbathmke.bandcamp.com/album/rat-from-hell
Sat. AM Blues Jam – The Good John – Sat. 9AM – Noon
1) Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon (Parts I, II, III and IV)
2) GA-20 – Crackdown
3) The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up!
4) North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
5) Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
6) John Primer – Hard Times
Jing Jong Triple Play – DJ Ascot – Fri. 6AM – 9AM
Flaccid Mojo: FM
Alfa Mist: Bring Backs
Congotronics International: Where’s the One?
Jockstrap: I Love You Jennifer B
Palm: Nicks and Grazes
Tomato Flower: Gold Arc/Construction
Wu-lu: Loggerhead
Pan Amsterdam: Eat
Just Mustard: Heart Under
Gilla Band: Most Normal
Nnamdi: Please have a seat
Prometheus Sound – DJ Micky- Mon. 3AM- 6AM
Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer
Dinner Set Gang – Are You Someplace Else
The Lazy Eyes – Songbook
Neal Francis – Sentimental Garbage
Hether – play it pretty
R.A.P. Ferreira – 5 to the eyes
Sababa 5 – Rali
Vera Nois – Ba Sing Se
Bearcubs – Weather Report
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tom Wanderer Experience DJ Tom Thurs. 3PM – 6PM
Squeeze by Sasami
Portrait of a Lady by Shilpa Ray
The Oz Tapes by Les Rallizes Denudes
Neanderthal Rock by Penza Penza
Citizen Kane Jr. Blues by Neil Young
Orgullo Latino DJ – C-Los – Sun. Noon -3PM
1.Marc Anthony -song Pa’lla voy
2. Becky G -song Mami
3. Bad Bunny -album Un verano sin ti
5 & Dime’s DJ Shopkeeper Ken – Alternate Thurs. 9AM – Noon
Jeff Parker – Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy
Marisa Anderson – Still, Here
Nathan Salsburg – Landwerk No. 3
Aldous Harding – Warm Chris
Tom Skinner – Voices Of Bishara
Vinyl Variety Show – Von Munz – Thurs. Noon to 3PM
Okay okay okay. – My Milwaukee Top Five
Convert ‘Saves’ LP (Triple Eye Industries)
Lavish Waste ‘Juice Demon’ EP (Drivel Novelty)
The Grovelers ‘Misplaced Cars & Blackouts’ LP (Self-Released)
Guerrilla Ghost ‘Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here’ + ‘Dying’ LP (Triple Eye Industries)
Ratbatspider ‘Until Everything Is Red’ LP (Self-Released)
Squid Inc. DJ Sid – Wed. Noon to 3PM
Viagra Boys – Cave World
Petrol Girls – Baby
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
Frank Turner – FTHC
Convert – Saves – Self- Released