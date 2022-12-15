WMSE DJ Picks of 2022 POSTED :: December 15, 2022 FILED UNDER :: General

Unedited, unfiltered – just the way we like it. DJs were asked for their top 5 – some gave more / some gave less. We hope you enjoy.

DJ Zorro – Urban Fantasy (third Wednesdays 9AM to Noon) , Alternating Currents (Sun. 6 to 9PM)

Angel Deradoorian / Dylan Fujioka / Patrick Shiroishi – Basic Flowers (Artist Pool / Shinkoyo)

Battle Trance- Green Of Winter(New Amsterdam Records)

Glimmen -Glimmen(Soutrane Recording Company)

Masayo Koketsu- Fukiya(Relative Pitch)

Neti Neti- Impermanence(Dinzu Artefacts)

Tamio Shiraishi – 月 / Moon (Relative Pitch)

The 5 and Dime’s Grass Cutter Andy – Thurs. 9AM to Noon

* Jeff Parker- “Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy” (Eremite Records)

* Anteloper- “Pink Dolphins” (International Anthem)

* Horace Andy- “Midnight Scorchers” (On-U Sound Records)

* Darkthrone- “Astral Fortress” (Peaceville)

* Steven Brown- “El Hombre Invisible” (Crammed Discs)

* musicasión- “4 1/2 50° Anniversary” (Sonamos)

* Black Ox Orkestar- “Everything Returns” (Constellation)

* Horace Andy- “ Midnight Rocker” (On-U Sound)

* Marisa Anderson- “Still, Here” (Thrill Jockey)

* Various- “Saturno 2000” (Analog Africa)

Overnight Sensations – DJ John Blick – Thurs. Midnight to 3AM

The Beat Index – Vol. Two Thank You For Your Patience

Cheekface – Too Much To Ask

Matthew Davies – Skywriter

Dead Horses – Brady Street

Diet Lite – Dumb Bird EP, Stuck Again single, and everything else they released this year

Dimestore Dolls – Wooly Mamas

The Grovelers – Misplaced Cars & Blackouts

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

Frank Turner – FTHC

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Mr. Dr. Dave – Alternate Sundays 6:00 – 8:00 AM – Sunday Morning Jazz

Ron Carter – Finding The Right Notes

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold As Weiss

Charles Lloyd (Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan) – Trios: Chapel (Live)

Pharaoh Sanders & London Symphony – Floating Points

Ben Sidran – Swing StateHorace Andy: Midnight Rocker and its psych dub companion, Midnight Scorchers (Legendary reggae start and Massive Attack collaborator with Adrian Sherwood/On-U Sound production? Yes, and seconds please.)

The Truth About De-Evolution DJ John Komp – Alternate Mondays -Midnight -3AM

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: Blonde and Dahmer soundtracks (Their soundtrack work is always haunting and lovely; Dahmer is haunting but far from lovely, with sounds that strike subliminally disturbing chords.)

The Comet Is Coming: Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam (Shabaka Hutchings’ manic sax over the wicked beats of Danalogue and Betamax, super delicious. Subwoofers on stun!)

Yard Act: The Overload (Because these times call for a new Mark E Smith, and this is a decent start. Loads of fun.)

Low: Hey What (Yeah it’s a 2021 release but still took up a lot of my attention this year. SO thankful to have seen them one last time in August. Godspeed you Mimi Parker.)

Black Thought/Dangermouse: Cheat Codes (I’m always interested in a new Dangermouse release, he’s so inventive, Black Thought is in solid form, and there are some great guest turns from MF Doom, Raekwon, Run The Jewels and others. A lot to like here.)

Sun’s Signature: Self-titled (It’s *really* nice to hear Liz Fraser’s sweetness and light again. Perfect for both sunrise and sunset.)

Frightnrs: You, Still (New rocksteady lovesongs built from vocal stems left behind by the heart-tugging, sadly departed vocalist Dan Klein, with inimitable Daptone production.)

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful (Jason Spaceman still has it, and the live show at Turner was a solid spiritual uplift.)

Petrol Girls: Baby (They put the feminist torch to the petrol and toss it straight at the patriarchy. My fave workout album this year.)

Why My Head Hurts / Milwaukee Rock Posters DJ Tim Noble – Sat. 3PM -6PM

5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

4. Angel Olsen – Big Time

3. Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band – Dear Scott

2. Joan Shelley – The Spur

1. The Smile – A Light for Attracting Attention

Local

The Hungry Williams – Let’s Go

DISQ – Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet

Dead Horses – Brady Street

Greg Koch- Strat’s Got Your Tongue

The Jimmys – Gotta Have It

2022 Album Picks: Juliet, World Music Monday – 9AM – Noon

Adrian Quesada, Boleros Psicodelicos

Combo Chimbita, Ire

I Draw Slow, I Draw Slow

Sessa, Estrela Acesa

Yungchen Lhamo, Awakening

John Radtke (a.k.a Cream City Rocker) sub / various shows

Kurt Vile – watch my moves (Verve)

Ghost Woman – Ghost Woman (Full Time Hobby)

Aldous Harding – Warm Chris (4AD Records)

Large Print – In The Clouds/In The Dark (Self-Release)

Automatic – Excess (Stones Throw Records)

Comps/Re-issues

VA – Neues aus der ADK (Billo Tonträger Records)

VA – Heroes And Villains: The Sound Of Los Angeles 1965-68 (Grapefruit)

VA – In A Rocking Mood (Beverley’s Rock Steady 1966-1968) (Doctor Bird)

VA – Joe Gibbs Presents Freedom To The People (Doctor Bird)

VA – Joe Gibbs Record Globe Presents Money In My Pocket (Doctor Bird)

Best Album Cover -The Grovelers – Misplaced Cars and Blackouts

Grant (Alternating Co-Host of The Happy Monday Show – 6 – 9AM each Monday)

Horsegirl – “Versions of Modern Performance”

Wet Leg – “Wet Leg”

Big Thief – “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You”

Destroyer – “Labyrinthitis”

Wilco – “Cruel Country”

Momma – “Household Name”

Rosalia – “MOTOMAMI”

The Baths – “Expert in a Dying Field”

Soul Glo – “Diaspora Problems”

The Mountain Goats – “Bleed Out”

DJ Matt – City Rock Showgram every third Wednesday 6 – 9PM

Full Lengths:

LS Dunes – Past Lives

Cave In – Heavy Pendulum

The Flatliners – New Ruin

All Get Out – Kodak

Murder by Death – Spell / Bound

EP’s & Singles

Strategies – Strategies EP

Fairweather – Deluge

+++ (Crosses) – Permanent.Radiant

Hot Coffin – The Prize

LIES – Blemishes / Echos

DJ Chris Twining – Messe Radio One Friday a month – 9PM to Midnight

Guerilla Ghost “30 Pieces of Silver”

Deadfinger “Ghosts”

Convert “Cold Motive”

Neil Young & Crazy Horse “Canerican”



Poundcake Punk – DJ Maggie alternating Thurs. 6AM – 9AM

Mrs. Green Apple, Unity

OnlyOneOf, Instinct, Pt. 2

Otoboke Beaver, Super Champon

Raw Brigade, Aggressive City

Tanya Tagaq, Tongues

Treasure, The Second Step: Part One

Banshimoku, Hina Tengoku

Honorable Mentions: Soul Glo, Diaspora Problems; Judy and the Jerks, Music to Go Nuts; Le Sserafim, Antifragile.



DJ Mark Krueger, Planet Prog Sun. 9PM – 10:30PM

1) Infinien……Beyond the Vail. Great band from Philadelphia

2) Von Hertzen Brothers…..Red Alert in the Blue Forest. From Finland

3) Porcupine Tree…..Closure/Continuation. From the UK

4) Alco Frisbass…..Le Mystere de Gue Pucelle From France

5) Small Tape…..The Hungry Heart, from Germany

6) Birth…..Born, from San Diego

7) Ben Craven….Monsters of the ID, from Australia

8) Moonwagon….The Efficient Use of Space, from Finland

9) Ghost Toast…..Shape Without Color, from Hungry

10) Pure Reason Revolution….Above Cirrus, from the UK

Friday Afternoon Blues Drive DJ Sonia 3PM – 6PM

Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried: celebrating Great Women of Song, Power Women of the Blues, Volume 3 (Stony Plain)

Buddy Guy, Blues Don’t Lie (RCA)

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder, Get On Board (Nonesuch)

Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis (David Less/International Records)

Mud Morganfield, Portrait (Delmark)

Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed To Do (Delmark)

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues From Chicago To Paris: A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon (Stony Plain)

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Live in Colorado, Volume 2 (Third Man Records)

Buzz’s 2022 Picks – Host Buzz’s Garage Mon. 6PM – 9PM

Fu Manchu – My Wave EP (Fu30 Pt.2) – At The Dojo

Jon Spencer and the HITmakers- Spencer Gets Lit – Shove

The Chats – Get F***ed – Bargain Bin

The Routes – The Twang Machine – Double Crown

Schizophonics – Hoof It – Pig Baby

OFF! – Free LSD – Fat Possum

Satan’s Pilgrims – Go Action!! – Hi-Tide Recordings

The Grovelers – Misplaced Cars and Blackouts – self released

Show of the year: IDLES at Riverside Theater 9/3/2022

Account Manager – Jeff’s Top Five Records of 2022

Dinner Set Gang, Are you someplace else?

Black Thought, Cheat Codes

NilexNile, Free Lunch Deluxe

Monophonics, Sage Motel

The Smile, A Light for Attracting Attention

DJ Christreater – sub

Automatic “Excess”

Jack White Fear of the Dawn

Jack White Entering Heaven Alive

The Cromagnon Band “Dismantle”

Benny The Butcher “Tana Talk 4”

Misha Panfilov “The Sea Will Outlive us All”

Badge Epoch Ensemble “Clouds of Joy”

Viagra Boys “Cave World”

The Soul Surfers Present: “Igor and Romeo’s Sound Excitement”

Conway The Machine “God Don’t Make Mistakes”

DJ Stephen – Sub

Stephen’s top 5 2022 albums:

1. Cate Le Bon – Pompeii

2. Bitchin Bajas – Bajascillators

3. Large Print – In The Clouds/In The Dark

4. Sessa – Estrela Acesa

5. Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Stephen’s top 5 2022 songs:

1. Cass McCombs – Unproud Warrior

2. Sasami – The Greatest

3. Kate Bollinger – Look at it in the Light

4. Caley Conway – You’ve Got Tombs in Your Eyes

5. Long Mama – Half Love

Shape of Rock – DJ Craig – Tue. 6AM – 9AM

Andrew Trim / Retroreflector / Self Release (https://andrewtrim.bandcamp.com/album/retroreflector) Chapped Lips / Sorry I’m Late / Self Release (https://chappedlips.bandcamp.com/album/sorry-im-late) Vile Bees / Dark Age Dad / Self Release (https://vilebees.bandcamp.com/album/dark-age-dad) Guerrilla Ghost / Dying / Triple Eye Industries (https://guerrillaghost.bandcamp.com/album/dying) Zoni / Samsara / Self Release (https://zoni.bandcamp.com/album/samsara) The Beat Index / Volume II: Thank You For Your Patience / Self Release (https://thebeatindex.bandcamp.com/album/volume-two-thank-you-for-your-patience) Rat Bath / Rat From Hell / Self Release (https://ratbathmke.bandcamp.com/album/rat-from-hell

Sat. AM Blues Jam – The Good John – Sat. 9AM – Noon

1) Tedeschi Trucks Band – I Am The Moon (Parts I, II, III and IV)

2) GA-20 – Crackdown

3) The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Look Up!

4) North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

5) Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

6) John Primer – Hard Times

Jing Jong Triple Play – DJ Ascot – Fri. 6AM – 9AM

Flaccid Mojo: FM

Alfa Mist: Bring Backs

Congotronics International: Where’s the One?

Jockstrap: I Love You Jennifer B

Palm: Nicks and Grazes

Tomato Flower: Gold Arc/Construction

Wu-lu: Loggerhead

Pan Amsterdam: Eat

Just Mustard: Heart Under

Gilla Band: Most Normal

Nnamdi: Please have a seat

Prometheus Sound – DJ Micky- Mon. 3AM- 6AM

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul – Topical Dancer

Dinner Set Gang – Are You Someplace Else

The Lazy Eyes – Songbook

Neal Francis – Sentimental Garbage

Hether – play it pretty

R.A.P. Ferreira – 5 to the eyes

Sababa 5 – Rali

Vera Nois – Ba Sing Se

Bearcubs – Weather Report

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tom Wanderer Experience DJ Tom Thurs. 3PM – 6PM

Squeeze by Sasami

Portrait of a Lady by Shilpa Ray

The Oz Tapes by Les Rallizes Denudes

Neanderthal Rock by Penza Penza

Citizen Kane Jr. Blues by Neil Young

Orgullo Latino DJ – C-Los – Sun. Noon -3PM

1.Marc Anthony -song Pa’lla voy

2. Becky G -song Mami

3. Bad Bunny -album Un verano sin ti

5 & Dime’s DJ Shopkeeper Ken – Alternate Thurs. 9AM – Noon

Jeff Parker – Mondays At The Enfield Tennis Academy

Marisa Anderson – Still, Here

Nathan Salsburg – Landwerk No. 3

Aldous Harding – Warm Chris

Tom Skinner – Voices Of Bishara

Vinyl Variety Show – Von Munz – Thurs. Noon to 3PM

Okay okay okay. – My Milwaukee Top Five

Convert ‘Saves’ LP (Triple Eye Industries)

Lavish Waste ‘Juice Demon’ EP (Drivel Novelty)

The Grovelers ‘Misplaced Cars & Blackouts’ LP (Self-Released)

Guerrilla Ghost ‘Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here’ + ‘Dying’ LP (Triple Eye Industries)

Ratbatspider ‘Until Everything Is Red’ LP (Self-Released)

Squid Inc. DJ Sid – Wed. Noon to 3PM

Viagra Boys – Cave World

Petrol Girls – Baby

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

Frank Turner – FTHC

Convert – Saves – Self- Released