WMSE Local/Live – Louie & The Flashbombs POSTED :: November 17, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

On Tuesday – enjoy a live performance and interview with Louie & The Flashbombs!

POWERED BY LOUIE LUCCHESI’S UNMISTAKABLE VOICE, LOUIE & THE FLASHBOMBS PERFORM ORIGINAL SONGS CO-AUTHORED BY LUCCHESI AND VETERAN MILWAUKEE SONGWRITER MIKE BENIGN. THE FLASHBOMBS’ SONGS BLEND LUCCHESI’S LOVE OF 1970S NEW YORK CITY ROCK WITH BENIGN’S KNACK FOR HOOKY ALTERNATIVE POP.

ROUNDING OUT THE FLASHBOMBS ARE FOUR VETERAN MILWAUKEE MUSICIANS: DRUMMER BO CONLON (BODEANS, PAT MCCURDY, CRIME FAMILY), BASS PAUL BIEMANN (BLUE IN THE FACE, THE MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION, ARMS & LEGS & FEET), GUITARIST AL HILDENBRAND (PET ENGINE, BRITPOP) AND KEYBOARDIST MATT MEIXNER (JASMINE ROAD AFFAIR, THE WILLY PORTER BAND, 5 CARD STUDS, MEA JIMA, MILWAUKEE UNDERGROUND DUO).

LUCCHESI BEGAN HIS CAREER PERFORMING AT NOTORIOUS NEW YORK CITY NIGHTCLUBS LIKE TRAMPS, CBGB’S AND THE BITTER END. HE RETURNED TO MILWAUKEE AND FRONTED BANDS THAT INCLUDED CRIME FAMILY, BROTHER LOUIE AND KLAUS NOMI’S HOMIES. BENIGN IS BEST KNOWN FOR SPEARHEADING MILWAUKEE BANDS BLUE IN THE FACE, ARMS & LEGS & FEET AND THE MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION. AS A SOLO PERFORMER, BENIGN HAS OPENED FOR BLACK FRANCIS (PIXIES), BOB MOULD, MARSHALL CRENSHAW, RHETT MILLER, CHUCK PROPHET, STEVE WYNN AND BOB SCHNEIDER.