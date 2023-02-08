WMSE Local/Live: The Quilz POSTED :: February 8, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Tune into WMSE for a very special Valentine’s Day performance and interview with The Quilz.

The Quilz is a Dream Pop/SynthPop/Synthwave/indie Pop band from the Midwest, USA, formed in 2015

Vocalist Becky Heck and guitarist/keyboardist/producer Sage Schwarm (formerly of Codebreaker, The Sounds of Time) create original tracks featuring cinematic, dreamy vocals with modern production as well as an eclectic mix of select covers.

Cal and Sid will chat with Becky and Sage about thier latest release, Beneath The Covers.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 tune into 91.7FM or Stream at wmse.org

Local/Live is made possible with the support of Third Space Brewing – “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a Third Space.”