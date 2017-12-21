WMSE Picks of 2017

Maybe there are too many best-of lists by years’ end, but it must be said, that as far as Milwaukee music aficionados go, no group of people knows music, front-to-back, across all genres, than the DJs of WMSE. You see it on our weekly top airplay charts and hear it for yourself on your radios and through your headphones and computer speakers. WMSE DJs are volunteers because they love music, and it shows: each program is designed, per DJ, to introduce the listener to both old favorites and newly-becoming classics.

Already got a favorite WMSE DJ? Take a peek at what they liked this past year, then check out the rest. You might find your own tastes aligning with DJs whose shows you might not be familiar with. Here’s the best of the best from us, to you. Thanks for another great year of Frontier Radio!

Tom Crawford, WMSE Station Manager

Mondays 3pm – 6pm / The Rock Ride + Thursdays 6pm -9pm / Radio Drill Time

Local:

Whips, The Ride

Brief Candles, Retreater

Apollo Vermouth, Crashing Into Nowhere

Juiceboxxx, Freaked Out American Loser

Soul Low, Cheer Up

World:

Aaron Dilloway, The Gag File

Golden Teacher, No Luscious Life

Klein, Tommy

Bill Orcutt, Bill Orcutt

Goshaven, Leaper

Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director

Tuesdays 12:30pm – 3pm + 6pm – 7pm / The Rockleidoscope Show + Local/Live

Non-local

Acetone, 1992 – 2001

Omni, Multi-task

Corridor, Supermercado

Do Make Say Think, Stubborn Persistent Illusions

Slowdive, Slowdive

Local

Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love

Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports

Liv Mueller, Liv Sings: Light of the Valley, Shadow of the Mountain

WebsterX, Daymares

Brief Candles, Retreater

Ryan Aschebrook, WMSE Development Director

Saturdays 12am – 3pm / Industrial Zone

International:

iVardensphere, Hesitation

Liebknecht, Produkt [EP]

Street Fever, ENCHAÎNÉ

Horshk, Gate

Mr. Kitty, A.I.

Eisfabrik, Null Kelvin

Local:

No/No, Twentysomethings [EP]

GGOOLLDD, Teeth [EP]

Klack, Do You Klack

Whips, The Ride

Dramatic Lovers, “Make Believe” b/w “Made It My Own” [7″]

Sid McCain, WMSE Promotions Director

Wednesdays 12:30pm – 3pm / Squid Inc.

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

Grandaddy, Last Place

Whips, The Ride

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports

Nickie Rouleau, WMSE Underwriting Director

WMSE DJ sub / various shows

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports

Kesha, Rainbow

Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love

Soul Low, Cheer Up

Phoenix, Ti Amo

Paul Host

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

Cheese Of the Goat, “Too Fat”

Guerilla Ghost, “Sound Of Da Police”

Burning Sons, “Bombs of Despair”

Bad Bread, “Mold Mania”

f/i, “Molire Corpus Tuum Ex Somno, Vir Mortue!”

Scott Lucey

alternating Thursdays 6am – 9am / Digital Dumplings In Analog Gravy

Knox Fortune, Paradise

Sampha, Process

Dirty Projectors, Dirty Projectors

Cut Copy, Haiku From Zero

Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now

DJ Jank

Tuesdays 9pm – 12am / Those Hip Hop Guys

Quelle Chris, Being You Is Great! I Wish I Could Be You More Often

Westside Gunn, Hitler Wears Hermès 5

Roc Marciano, Rosebuds Revenge

Jay-Z, 4:44

Rapsody, Laila’s Wisdom

Buzz

Mondays 6pm – 9pm / Buzz’s Garage

GBH, Momentum

King Salami & the Cumberland 3, Goin’ Back to Wurstville

U-Men, U-Men

The Monsieurs, Deux

The Pretty Things, The French EPs [reissue]

Jonny Z

alternating Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Way Out West

J.D. McPherson, Undivided Heart and Soul

Son Volt, Notes of Blue

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1 + From a Room: Volume 2

Jake La Botz, Sunnyside

Zephaniah Ohora with his Eighteen Wheelers, This Highway

Steve Earle and the Dukes, So You Wannabe an Outlaw

Haven

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Wave Tank

Gas, Narkopop

John Maus, Screen Memories

Blanck Mass, World Eater

Patricia, Several Shades of the Same Color

Stacian, Person L

Paul Cebar

Wednesdays, 9am – 12pm / Way Back Home

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman

Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black

Hurray For the Riff Raff, The Navigator

Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum

Rob Szocik

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Hélène Breschand & Elliott Sharp, Chansons du Crépuscule

W-2 (Sam Weinberg and Chris Welcome), Fanatics

CP (Chris Pitsiokos) Unit, Before the Heat Death

Lean Left, I Forgot To Breathe

Joe McPhee, Damon Smith & Alvin Fielder, Six Situations

Michael Zerang & Spires That In The Sunset Rise, Illinois Glossolalia

Heather Leigh & Peter Brötzmann, Sex Tape

Ballister, Low Level Stink

Gates, Viscera

Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda

Maggie Iken

alternating Thursdays, 6am – 9am / Poundcake Punk

Dead Cross, Dead Cross

Static Eyes, Traps

Holy Sheboygan!, FOUR

Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Warriors

SIN BAD, It’s Fine

Jerry Glocka

alternating Fridays, 6pm – 9pm / Jerry’s Attic

Robert Plant, Carry Fire

Backed again by the Sensational Space Shifters, Robert unleashes a new batch of moody, atmospheric, material that pushes the envelope further. Lyrically and musically, we’re taken to exhilarating new heights – as rock, psychedelic folk, blues and world genres are explored. Chrissie Hynde guests on one track.

Van Morrison, Roll With the Punches / Versatile

Two new Van releases in the space of three months? Come on! Although both contain familiar blues and jazz covers, Van includes re-workings of some of his own tunes and sings the hell out of them. “Versatile” is expertly backed by accomplished players who deliver just the right amount of “cool jazz” to the sessions. While “Punches” has deep blues grooves accented by Jeff Beck on guitar and Chris Farlowe on vocals.

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

The final album from Gregg has been universally acclaimed, as well it should. Well-chosen covers by Gregg’s favorite artists get a strong “Muscle Shoals”, southern soul treatment. Sublimely sung by one of the most singular and iconic voices in rock. A great listen from start to finish.

The Raspberries, Pop Art Live

The 2004 reunion of the original band recorded live in Cleveland finds the band in surprisingly fine form, cutting loose with energetic versions of their hits and back catalog, along with choice covers of Beatles, Who and choir tunes.

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman

Another great soul voice and performer is gone to soon. Her final release was recorded during the last year of her life and she sounds as strong as ever. With the always solid Dap-Kings behind her, this record is as amazing as all the others. 70’s soul and funk will live on.

Shopkeeper Ken

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

New for 2017

Lau Nau, Poseidon

Les Filles de Illighadad, Eghass Malan

Aldous Harding, Party

Gunn/Truscinski Duo, Bay Head

Akira Kosemura, In the Dark Woods

Reissued in 2017

Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane: Turiyasangitananda

Marisa Anderson, Traditional & Public Domain Songs

Joe Henderson (& Alice Coltrane), The Elements

Popol Vuh, Agape/Agape Love/Love & Spirit of Peace

John Wonderling, Day Breaks



Aija

Sundays 12am – 3am / Under the Influence of Aliens

Toro Y Moi, Boo Boo

Great Grandpa, Plastic Cough

Whips, The Ride

King Krule, The Ooz

Slowdive, Slowdive

Tom Wanderer

Thursdays 3pm – 6pm / The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience

Shilpa Ray, [Shilpa Ray] Stars As Door Girl

Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1

Run The Jewels, RTJ3

Piles, Expeller

Breeders, “Wait In The Car” [single)]

The Good John

alternating Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack

Jeremy Pinnell, Ties of Blood and Affection

Tyler Childers, Purgatory

Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage

Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!

Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Soul Of a Woman

Craig Mertes

Tuesdays 6am – 9am / The Shape Of Rock

Midwives, No

I am bummed that this is Midwives last album, they continue to grow and refine their songwriting. This is their catchiest album yet perfectly balanced with raucous noise.

Piles, Expeller

Piles trade some of their noise-pop for rock’n’roll hooks and it sounds great. Every song here will work its way into your ears and not let go.

Whips, The Ride

Grade A rock and roll that builds on their debut album.

Heavy Hand, Prerapture Era

Noisy, sometimes driving, sometimes jangly, always entertaining punk rock.

Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love

Abby Jeanne’s debut does not sound like a debut, it sounds like she has been at this for years. Rarely do tales of struggles with drugs and their consequences sound so good. The band does an excellent job ensuring her voice the centerpiece of Abby Jeanne’s fuzzed out R&B.

Andy Turner

Fridays 12pm – 3pm / Zero Hour

Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires, Youth Detention

Coco Hames, Coco Hames

Thee Wylde Oscars, Rosalita!

John Wesley Coleman III, Microwave Dreams

Don Bryant, Don’t Give Up on Me

Cal Roach

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm / Local/Live

Top 5 Local Releases

milo, Who Told You to Think??!!?!?!?!

WebsterX, Daymares

Jonathan Burks, Getting High

Sundial Mottos, Sundial Mottos

Jon Mueller, dHrAaNwDn

Top 5 Non-Local Releases

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION

Circuit des Yeux, Reaching For Indigo

BardSpec, Hydrogen

Open Mike Eagle, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream

Godflesh, Post Self

Dr. Sushi

Tuesdays 9am – 12pm / Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ

Ex Eye, Ex Eye

Chicago Edge Ensemble, Decaying Orbit

Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Indo-Pak Coalition, Agrima

Steve Coleman’s Natal Eclipse, Morphogenesis

Vijay Iyer Sextet, Far From Over

Justin Bittenbender

Thursdays, 3am – 6am / Thirty-Three and a Thursday

Irepress, Tres(I)

(first “new” music in eight years and at only two songs it’s impressive to have made this list.)

The Physics House Band, Surrogate Head

Do Make Say Think , Stubborn Persistent Illusions

William Ryan Fritch, Behind the Pale

Grails, Chalice Hymnal

Andy K.

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

MOONER, tabiat

Gunn-Truscinski Duo, Bay Head

Shackleton with Anika, Behind The Glass

John Wonderling, Day Breaks

Akira Kosemura, In The Dark Woods

Sonia

Fridays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Chuck Berry, Chuck

Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’, Tajmo

Todd Rundrgren, White Knight

Jon Blick

Thursdays, 12am – 3am / Overnight Sensations

Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love

Lee Baines III & The Glory Fires, Youth Detention

Cigarettes After Sex, Cigarettes After Sex

Ray Wylie Hubbard, Tell The Devil..I’m Getting There As fast As I Can

Joseph Huber, The Suffering Stage

Randy Newman, Dark Matter

Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski

Zach Pietrini Band, Holding On To Ghosts

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION

The Yawpers, Boy In A Well

Eric Von Munz

Thursdays 12:30pm – 3pm / The Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show

Xposed 4Heads, Urgency Squad

Whips, The Ride

Platinum Boys, Buzz

Indonesian Junk, Stars In the Night

King Eye and the Squirts, Demonseed

Dr. Fell + DJ Ascot

Fridays 6am – 9am / Jing Jong Triple Play

Dr. Fell

Methyl Ethel, Everything Is Forgotten

Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Polygonawanaland

Thundercat, Drunk

Juana Molina, Halo

OCS, Memory Of a Cut Off Head

Nick Hakim, Green Twins

Corridor, Supermercado

Nora Erez, Off the Radar

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

DJ Ascot

Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution

Aquaserge, Laisse ca être

Harriet Brown, Contact

Washed Out, Mister Mellow

Mount Kimbie, Love What Survives

Damaged Bug, Bunker Funk

DUDS, Of A Nature Of Degree

John Maus, Screen Memories

Corridor, Supermercado

Slugabed, Inherit the Earth



Grant

alternating Mondays, 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Soul of a Woman

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Run the Jewels, RTJ3

Gorillaz, Humanz

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Ryan + Wendy

Fridays 3am – 6am / The Pit

Cowboys (Hozac Records)

So What (Just Add Water Records)

Lawless (new Milwaukee band)

Gino And The Goons (Total Punk Records)

Brain Bats (Milwaukee)

Her Again, Too Shy

Matt Schoeffler

3rd Wednesday of the month 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

The Menzingers, After the Party

Racquet Club, Racquet Club

Converge, The Dusk In Us

Glassjaw, Material Control

Matt Pond PA, Still Summer

AdamZero

WMSE DJ sub / various shows

Bonobo, Migration

tUnEyArDs, “Look At Your Hands” [single]

Gift of Gab, Rejoice! Rappers Are Rapping Again! [EP]

DJ Format & Abdominal, Still Hungry

Depeche Mode, Spirit

Bob Midnight

Tuesdays 7pm – 9pm / Midnight Radio

Hiss Golden Messenger, Hallelujah Anyhow

Garland Jeffries, 14 Steps to Harlem

Ha Ha Tonka, Heart Shaped Mountain

Nick Heyward, Woodland Echoes

The Barr Brothers, Queens of the Breakers

Pat Buckley

alternating Mondays 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kamasi Washington, Harmony Of Difference

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Bjork, Utopia

Homeshake, Fresh Air

Alex Stafford

Saturdays 3am – 6am / Brew City Brutality

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand/Cold Dark Place [EP]

Queens of The Stone Age, Villains

Foo Fighters, Concrete and Gold

Electric Wizard, Wizard Bloody Wizard

NIN, Add Violence [EP]

Brand New, Science Fiction

Power Trip, Nightmare Logic

Darkest Hour, Godless Prophets & The Migrant Flora

Greta Van Fleet, From The Fires/Black Smoke Rising [EP]

Motorhead, Under Cover

E-Form

WMSE DJ sub / various shows

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Sampha, Process

SZA, CTRL

Slowdive, Slowdive

Rick Israel

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Urban Fantasy

Matthew Shipp Quartet, Not Bound

Roscoe Mitchell, Bells For the South Side

Sean Jones, Live From Jazz at the Bistro

Stacey Kent, I Know I Dream: The Orchestral Sessions

Charles Lloyd New Quartet, Passin Thru

Rose

Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am + alternating Mondays, 12am – 3am / Female Focus + Rock & Blues

Flogging Molly, Life is Good

Uptempo and upbeat new album from longtime Celtic punk band.

Nightwish, Vehicle of Spirit (Live at Wembley)

Finnish band’s exciting performance with Floor Jansen as main vocalist.

Zoë Schwarz Blue Communication, This is the Life I Choose

U.K. blues band with lively upbeat music.

Dee Dee Bridgewater, Memphis…Yes, I’m Ready

Amazing covers of blues and R&B classics.

Terra Lightfoot, New Mistakes

Singer-songwriter, indie rocker from Canada with engaging songs.

The Rural Alberta Advantage, The Wild

Band from Toronto, Canada with well-crafted indie rock/Americana music.

Best Local CD

Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports

Great rock n roll with excellent musicianship.

Best Local EP

Rocket Paloma, Rocket Paloma EP

Creative songs from talented indie rock band.

Erik Void

Fridays 12am – 3am / Everything That Rises Must Converge

The Prids, Do I Look Like I’m In Love?

Airiel, Molten Young Lovers

Pia Fraus, Field Ceremony

Slowdive, Slowdive

Deafcult, Auras

Bellavista, Sun and Skyway

Brief Candles, Retreater