WMSE PICKS OF 2018

Maybe there are too many best-of lists by years’ end, but it must be said, that as far as Milwaukee music aficionados go, no group of people knows music, front-to-back, across all genres, than the DJs of WMSE. You see it on our weekly top airplay charts and hear it for yourself on your radios and through your headphones and car and computer speakers. WMSE DJs are volunteers because they love music, and it shows: each program is designed, per DJ, to introduce the listener to both old favorites and newly-becoming classics.

Already got a favorite WMSE DJ? Take a peek at what they liked this past year, then check out the rest. You might find your own tastes aligning with DJs whose shows you might not be familiar with. Here’s the best of the best and the favorite of the favorites, from us, to you. Thanks for another great year of Frontier Radio!

Tom Crawford, WMSE Station Manager

Mondays 3pm – 6pm / The Rock Ride + Thursdays 6pm -9pm / Radio Drill Time

Non-local:

Willy Willy and the Voodoo Band, Vampire With a Tan

Jon Batiste, Hollywood Africans

Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

Embassador Dulgoon, Hydrorion Remnants

Sons Of Kemet, Your Queen Is A Reptile

Ben LaMar, Gay Downtown Castles Can Never Block The Sun

Lea Bertucci, Metal Aether

Low, Double Negative

Autechre, NTS Sessions 1-4

Eartheater, IRISIRI



Local:

Abby Jeane, 7”

Collection Of Colonies Of Bees, HAWAII

Tigernite, Sublunary

Amanda Huff, Hemiptera

Field Report, Summertime Songs

Flat Teeth, Winter House

Faux Fiction, Dark Matter

Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director

Tuesdays 12:30pm – 3pm + 6pm – 7pm / The Rockleidoscope Show + Local/Live

Non-local:

Beach House, 7

Rolling Blackouts C.F., Hope Downs

Shannon and the Clams, Onion

Melody’s Echo Chamber, Bon Voyage

Neneh Cherry, Broken Politics

Local:

Cashfire Sunset, Chemical Breeze

Collections of Colonies of Bees, HAWAII

Amanda Huff, Hemiptera

Large Print, Strength VIII

Soda Road, Varsity of Winter

Sid McCain, WMSE Promotions Director

Wednesdays 12:30pm – 3pm / Squid Inc.

In no particular order:

Abby Jeanne, WMSE 7”

Spiritualized, Nothing Hurt

The Dirty Nil, Master Volume

Faux Fiction, Dark Matter EP

Flat Teeth, Winter House EP

Direct Hit!, Crown of Nothing

Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens

The Go! Team, Semicircle

Naked Giants, Sluff

Rhett Miller, The Messenger

Ryan Aschebrook, WMSE Development Director

Saturdays 12am – 3pm / Industrial Zone

Local (no order):

Dogs in Ecstasy, Dreams and Gripes

Immortal Girlfriend, Summer Dream

The Quilz, Vol. II

Cyberchump, After

Nickel & Rose, Americana

International (no order, no comps):

VNV Nation, Noire

Ashbury Heights, The Victorian Wallflowers

Nevada Hardware, Smash Cut

ESA, That Beast

Night Club, Scary World

Klack, Do You Klack – EP

Nyxx, Voodoo

Sine Division – Breathe EP

Radioaktivists, Radioakt One

Solar Fake. You Win. Who Cares?

Project Pitchfork. Akkretion

Soman, New Lead

In Strict Confidence, Mercy

Stoppenberg, Ultimate Power

2nd Face, Nihilum

Helix, Twin

Neuroticfish, Antidoron

Adult., This Behavior

Junksista, Promiscuous Tendencies

Kontravoid, Undone

Nickie Rouleau, WMSE Underwriting Director

WMSE DJ sub / various shows

Field Report, Summertime Songs

Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel

David Byrne, American Utopia

Drake, Scorpion

The Carters, Everything Is

Juliet

Mondays 9am – 12pm / World Music Mondays

The first four are easy:

Khruangbin, Con Todo el Mundo

Chancha via Circuito, Buenaventurenza

The Turbans, s/t

Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo

A fifth is harder to choose….

I like the France Chebran vol.2 compilation but my obsession will pass…

Orquestra Akokan’s self title album will be timeless; Remain In Light by Angelique Kidjo is unique; And One Sky by Rahim Alhaj Trio can be enjoyed to over and over beginning to end.

DJ Loop

Tuesdays 9pm – 12am / Fresh & Direct Radio

1. Masta Ace & Marco Polo, Breukelen “Brooklyn” feat. Smif ‘N’ Wessun

2. Evidence, Love Is A Funny Thing feat. Styles P, Rapsody, & Khrysis

3. Evidence, Sell Me This Pen feat. Alchemist & Mach Hommy

4. XXXTentacion, Infinity (888) feat. Joey Bada$$

5. Termanology, 100 Jewelz, Pt 3

(Produced/engineered by local Alejandro Vasquez Jr., Marquette graduate that goes by the name of, Lex With The Records. Currently based out of Brooklyn, NY).

Jayx

Saturdays 9pm – 12am /

1. Adam Beyer & Bart Skils, “Your Mind” (Original Mix)

2. Weiss (UK), “Feel My Needs” (Original Mix)

3. High Contrast, “If We Ever” (Unglued Mix)

4. Middle Milk, “Kuru” (Original Mix)

5. DJ Koze, “Pick Up” (12″ Extended Disco Version)

6. Jack Back, “(It Happens) Sometimes” (Extended Mix)

7. Block & Crown, “Understand The Loops” (Original Mix)

8. Tough Love & Trutopia, “Break” (Original Mix)

9. Purple Disco Machine, “Dished (Male Stripper)” (Extended Mix)

10. Ivory, “Next Level” (Original Mix)

Paul Cebar

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Way Back Home

Charley Crocket, Lonesome As A Shadow

The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes

Orquesta Akokan, s/t

Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son

John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness

Scott Lucey

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Digital Dumplings In Analog Gravy

Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo

Bahamas, Earthtones

Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar

Collections of Colonies of Bees, HAWAII

French Kiwi Juice, FKJ

Buzz

Mondays 6pm – 9pm / Buzz’s Garage

Fu Manchu, Clone of the Universe

G0GGS, Pre Strike Sweep

The Cavemen, Nuke Earth

Mudhoney, Digital Garbage

Wild Evel and the Trashbones, Digging My Grave

BUZZ’S BONUS TATERS:

Jon Spencer, Spencer Sings The Hits

Amyl and the Sniffers, Big Attraction/Giddy Up EP [reissue]

Joe Strummer, Joe Strummer 001

Mary Bartlein

Saturdays 6pm – 9pm / Instrumental Saturdays

In no particular order:

Jeff Oster, Reach

Tom Caufield, Deep Cuts From the Moral Wilderness

Sverre Knut Johansen, The Vast Expanse

Lynn Tredeau, Fellowship of Solitude

Erik Scott, A Trick of the Wind

AeTopus, Totem Totum

Sensitive Chaos, Walking a Beautiful World

Michelle Qureshi, Silver Chord

Pieter Nooten, Stem

Meg Bowles, Evensong/Canticles for the Earth

Haven

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Wave Tank

Profligate, Somewhere Else

SOPHIE , OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES

Helena Hauff, Qualm

Severed Heads, Brand New Waves Session

The Sight Below, Glider 10 (reissue)

DJ Zorro

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Kuzu (Dave Rempis, Tashi Dorji, Tyler Damon), Hiljaisuus

The Bridge Sessions (Larry Ochs, Mars Williams, Julien Desprez, Mathieu Sourisseau, Samuel Silvant), Stroboscope

Peter Brötzmann & Fredrick Lonberg-Holm, Ouroboros

Peter Evans & Weasel Walter, Poisonous

Mats Gustafsson & Didi Kern, Marvel Motor

John Saint Pelvyn, A Clerical Error In Shasta County Shouldn’t Have To Ruin A Saturday Night

Paul Cebar

Wednesdays, 9am – 12pm / Way Back Home

Charley Crockett, Lonesome As A Shadow

The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes

Orquesta Akokan, Orquesta Akokan

Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son

Mavis Staples, If All I Was Was Black

Caryn

alternating Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am / Female Focus

Larkin Poe, Venom + Faith

Amy Ray, Holler

Brandi Carlile, By The Way, I Forgive You

Sarah Shook + The Disarmers, Years

Florence and the Machine, High As Hope

Rob Szocik

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

William Parker, Flower in a Stained-Glass Window & The Blinking of the Ear

Akira Sakata & Chikamorachi, Proton Pump

Kuzu w/ Dave Rempis, Tashi Dorji and Tyler Damon, Hiljaisuus

Ethan T. Parcell, Focus Group LLC plays World Record; An opera in three acts

Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt, Brace Up!

Nicole Mitchell, Maroon Cloud

Maggie Iken

alternating Thursdays, 6am – 9am / Poundcake Punk

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davis, Halloween (2018 OST)

Alkaline Trio, Is This Thing Cursed?

Dogs in Ecstacy, Dreams and Gripes

Lemuria, Recreational Hate

The Get Up Kids, Kicker

Tim Noble

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

The Fatty Acids, Dogs of Entertainment

Abby Jeanne, Rebel Love

Soul Low, Cheer Up

WebsterX, Daymares

Cory Chisel & Adriel Denae, Tell Me True

Mr. Dr. Dave

alternating Sundays, 6am – 9am / Sunday Morning Jazz

New Jazz Albums:

Bill Frisell, Music IS

Bob James Trio, Espresso

Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams, Vanished Gardens

Van Morrison and Joey Defrancesco, You’re Driving Me Crazy

Soft Machine, Hidden Details

Archive / Reissues:

John Coltrane, Both Directions At Once -“The Lost Album”

Miles Davis & John Coltrane, The Final Tour

Sun Ra And His Arkestra, Astro Black

(Bonus Honorable Mentions)

Charlie Ballantine, Life Is Brief: The Music of Bob Dylan

Nels Cline 4 , Currents, Constellations

The Chick Corea + Steve Gadd Band, Chinese Butterfly

Yelena Eckemoff, Desert

Erroll Garner, Nightconcert

Danny Green Trio plus Strings, One Day It Will

Octobop, Live at Savanna Jazz

*The Ed Palermo Big Band, The Adventures of Zodd Zundgren

John Scofield, Combo 66

Edgar Steinitz, Roots Unknown

*Mike Stern, Trip

*Late 2017 Releases*

Jerry Glocka

alternating Fridays, 6pm – 9pm / Jerry’s Attic

Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son

A solid collection of uplifting music, focusing on obscure southern blues and gospel covers (The Pilgrim Traveler’s, Blind Alfred Reed, the Stanley Brothers, Blind Willie Johnson) with a few new originals that fit nicely in the mix. With collaboration from his son, Joachim the emphasis here is on Cooder’s distinctive slide playing and singing.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Tearing at the Seams

Soul drenched rock from another era but on display now for your listening and dancing pleasure. Deep soul vocals, Hammond organ, driving rhythms and blazing Stax-era horns.

Graham Parker, Cloud Symbols

A long way from “Howling Wind, his 1976 pub-rock debut with the Rumour, this latest effort shows GP can still write clever songs and make engaging music.

John Prine, The Tree of Forgiveness

A new batch of John Prine songs is always a welcome event. One of our finest singer / songwriters, Prine proves again that he knows how to tell a story. Some tracks had been languishing incomplete for years and have finally been finished off.

Bob Dylan, More Blood, More Tracks

The stripped down 1974 New York sessions of “Blood on the Tracks” finally see the official light of day. These are the original raw takes of what many regard as Dylan’s most emotional work. “If You See Her, Say Hello” is a must hear.

Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child

More of a blues/rock & Soul venture here – not that there’s anything wrong with that. Inspired singing and a red-hot band provide fireworks on nearly every track. Covers of the Kink’s “I’m Not Like Everybody Else” and John Prine’s “Great Rain” (on which Prine guests) and Johnny Copeland’s “Promised Myself” are surprising treats.

Shopkeeper Ken

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

Träden – Träden (my favorite from 2018, others in no particular order!)

Anna St. Louis , If Only There Was A River

Daniel Bachman, The Morning Star

Shida Shahabi, Homes

Marisa Anderson, Cloud Corner

Favorite reissues of 2018:

Hans Otte, The Book Of Sounds

Bob Dylan, More Blood, More Tracks

V/A, African Scream Contest Volume 2

Simply Saucer, Cyborgs Revisited

V/A, Disques Debs International Volume 1

DJ C-Los

Sundays 12pm – 3pm / Orgullo Latino

Luis Fonsi, “Despacito” feat. Daddy Yankee

Tom Wanderer

Thursdays 3pm – 6pm / The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience

1. The Breeders, All Nerve

2. Hailu Mergia, Lala Belu

3. Nastos, Inherited Dreams

4. Mazzy Star, Still [EP]

5. Habibi, Cardamom Garden [EP]

The Good John

alternating Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack

Mike and The Moonpies, Steak Night At The Prairie Rose

Leon III, s/t

Whitey Morgan and The 78’s, Hard Times and White Lines

James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes

Damon Fowler, The Whiskey Bayou Sessions

Theotis Taylor, Something Within Me

Craig Mertes

Tuesdays 6am – 9am / The Shape Of Rock

Collections of Colonies of Bees, HAWAII

Haunted Heads, Everything We Agreed About

Buffalo Gospel, On the First Bell

Devils Teeth, Suki Yaki Hot!

Direct Hit!, Crown of Nothing

Andy Turner

Fridays 12pm – 3pm / Zero Hour

1. Teadrop City, It’s Later Than You Think

2. Archie and the Bunkers, Songs From the Lodge

3. Subsonics, Flesh Colored Paint

4. Catl, Bide My Time Until I Die

5. The Electric Mess, The Beast is You

Cal Roach

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm / Local/Live

Local:

1. Collections Of Colonies Of Bees, HAWAII

2. Lorde Fredd33, Norf: The Legend Of Hotboy Ronald

3. The Glacial Speed, Between The Lines

4. Cairns, Entanglement

5. Dogs In Ecstasy, Dreams And Gripes

Non-local:

1. Jean Grae & Quelle Chris, Everything’s Fine

2. Serengeti, Dennis 6e

3. Anna von Hausswolff, Dead Magic

4. Mind Over Mirrors, Bellowing Sun

5. The Breeders, All Nerve

Dr. Sushi

Tuesdays 9am – 12pm / Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ

John Coltrane, Both Directions at Once

Otherworld Ensemble, Live at Malmitalo

Steve Coleman and Five Elements, Live at the Village Vanguard Vol. 1

WoodWired Duo, In The Loop

Tony Williams All Stars, Live Tokyo 1978

Justin Bittenbender

Thursdays, 3am – 6am / Thirty-Three and a Thursday

Top 5 in no particular order:

Yob, Our Raw Heart

The Breeders, All Nerve

Cairns, Entanglement

Glenn Jones, The Giant Who Ate Himself

The Sea and Cake, Any Day

Andy K.

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

1. Träden, s/t

2. Various, Spider-Jazz

3. Herschell G. Lewis, Two Thousand Maniacs! OST [reissue]

4. Joe McPhee, Nation Time [reissue]

5. Death, Leprosy [reissue]

Sonia

Fridays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive

Various Artists, Delmark’s 65th Anniversary: Tribute

Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Inspired By The Blues

John Mayall, Three For The Road

Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child

Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive And Well

Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud

Jon Blick

Thursdays, 12am – 3am / Overnight Sensations

Abby Jeanne, Cosmic Being b/w Be in The Sun 7″

The Beths, Future Me Hates Me

Buffalo Gospel, On The First Bell

Driveway Thriftdwellers, Driveway Thriftdwellers

The Essex Green, Hardly Electronic

Robbie Fulks & Linda Gail Lewis, Wild! Wild! Wild!

The Interrupters, Fight The Good Fight

Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin

Slow Walker, Ah, Yes

Yellow Bellied Sapsuckers, Don’t Think About Tomorrow Tonight

Eric Von Munz

Thursdays 12:30pm – 3pm / The Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show

My five fave Local vinyl Releases this year:

5. Red Stuff, Saccarine Underground

4. Gallery Night, 3 x 45’s.

3. Abby Jeanne!!!

2. Devil’s Teeth, Suki Yaki Hot!

1. Slow Walker, Ah,Yes

My five fave Ty Segall records this year:

5. GOGGS, Pre-Strike Sweep

4. Ty Segall and White Fence, Joy

3. Ty Segall Band, Freedom’s Goblin

2. Ty Segall, Fudge Sandwich

1. The C.I.A., s/t

Dr. Fell + DJ Ascot

Fridays 6am – 9am / Jing Jong Triple Play

Dr. Fell



Loma, s/t

Shannon and the Clams, Onion

Gift Wrap, Losing Count

Broncho, Bad Behavior

Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar

U.S. Girls, In A Poem Unlimited

Shopping, The Hype

Mien, s/t

La Luz, Floating Features

Ben Khan, s/t

DJ Ascot



Victor Taiwo, Joy Comes in Spirit

I loved a bunch of records this year that would probably be filed under “R&B.” Blood Orange, WILLS, Chan Hays, Starchild and the New Romantic, Tank & the Bangas, Durand Jones & The Indications. But, for me, this one stretched things the most. Experimented more. See “Subducta, Psalm 69,” “Shovel Moonlight,” and “Shimmers in the Sun” for proof. It can be a thin line between self-indulgence/frivolity and keeping things interesting. I trusted Victor Taiwo’s instincts because of lines like, “Don’t you wish you cried when it hurt the most?”

Ben Lamar Gay, Downtown Castles Can Never Block the Sun

A bit of a cheat, since it compiles work from 7 albums, but it was easily the most interesting record I found this year. He’s a member of Chicago’s Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, rooted in 60’s avant-garde jazz (I recognize the paradox). Nothing quite like the joy of finding an artist with a catalogue you can dig backward into. I’ve not been disappointed. “Music For 18 Hairdressers, Braids & Fractals,” “Oh no…not again!” and “A Seasoning Called Primavera” kept me bobbing and weaving. Not necessarily in that order. Often at the same time.

Palm, Rock Island

Like R&B, what I’ll call Art Rock held forth a number of glittering gems this year, including those from Wei Zhongle and Mothers. But if you’re asking me, this one was the cream. In ten months, never got bored with it. Angular. Jaunty. Clever, but not looking down on you. You can pick anything from this record. They’re all good. If, for some reason, you only have time to listen to one, make it “Color Code.” You’ll make time for the rest.

Rafiq Bhatia, Breaking English

Flawless composition and precise execution. Balanced by sufficient grit and without sacrificing emotional weight. “Hoods Up” is a meditation on the murder of Trayvon Martin. The record that most reliably brought me to tears this year. The rest of album was merely guaranteed goosebumps. I am happy to be able to report it translates well to live performance, too. Don’t sleep.

Curha, I, Chant

Records by producers, rather than bands, are my top pleasure. But if instrumental fodder was recorded for purpose, all the better. That made it difficult to reject the offerings from Rejoicer, Nonpareils, Gum, Vinyl Williams, and Twins. I know I’m cheating. It’s fine. Give this one a spin if you like super catchy and danceable, with hooks like a tackle box and more chops than a butcher shop.

Grant

alternating Mondays, 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

1. Low, Double Negative

2. The Internet, Hive Mind

3. Soccer Mommy, Clean

4. Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel

5. Cat Power, Wanderer

6. Car Seat Headrest, Twin Fantasy [re-release]

Matt Schoeffler

3rd Wednesday of the month 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

1. Murder by Death, The Other Shore

2. Red City Radio, Skytigers EP

3. King Tuff, The Other

4. Hopesfall, Arbiter

5. Smoking Popes, Into the Agony

AdamZero

WMSE DJ sub / various shows

Rob Sonic, Telicatessen

Aesop Rock, “Klutz” [Single]

Andy Cooper, The Layered Effect

The Prodigy, No Tourists

Murder By Death, The Other Shore

Pat Buckley

alternating Mondays 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

Kamasi Washington, Heaven and Earth

The Internet, Hive Mind

Lex Allen, Sinners and Saints

Greatest Lakes, Divisions

Fr. John Misty, God’s Favorite Customer

Jonathan Balicki

rotating Saturdays 3am – 6am / Brew City Brutality

Revocation, The Outer Ones

LLNN, Deads

Sectioned, Annihilated

Abstracter, Cinereous Incarnate

Mutilation Rites, Chasm

Cast The Stone, Empyrean Atrophy

Vein, Errorzone

Tomb Mold, Manor of Infinite Forms

Skeletonwitch, Devouring Radiant Light

Obscura, Diluvium

Steve Nodine

WMSE DJ sub / various shows

1. Detroit Cobras, Whatmore/Can’t Go Back Out 7″

2. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin

3. The Liminanas, Shadow People

4. Spiderbags, Someday Everything Will Be Fine

5. Shannon and the Clams, Onion

6. Jack White, Boarding House Reach

7. Superorganism, s/t

8. Bass Drum of Death, Just Business

9. Oh Sees, Orc

10. A Giant Day, Toy

Rick Israel

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Urban Fantasy

Steve Coleman and Five Elements, Live At The Village Vanguard

The Baba Orchestra, Another Ride On The Elephant Slide

Chucho Valdes, Jazz Bata 2

Harold Mabern, The Iron Man : Live At Smoke

Cecile McLorin Salvant, The Window

Jason Ellis

Wednesdays, 9pm – 12am / Into Battle!!

No order…

Manacle, No Fear to Persevere…

Primordial, Exile Amongst the Ruins

Ails, The Unraveling

Moenen of Xezbeth, Ancient Spells of Darkness

Tony Tears, Demons Crawl at Your Side

Cemetery Lights, The Church on the Island

Solstice, White Horse Hill

A Forest of Stars, Grave Mounds and Grave Mistakes

Runespell, Order of Vengeance

Chevalier, A Call to Arms

Faustcoven, In the Shadow of Doom

Urfaust, The Constellatory Practice

Grave Upheaval, untitled

Outre-Tombe, Necrovortex

Lingua Ignota, All B****** Die

Gatekeeper, East of Sun

Mortiferum, Altar of Decay

Tubal Cain, Black Eden + 7-inch

Also, watch Hereditary and Mandy.

Rose

Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am + alternating Mondays, 12am – 3am / Female Focus + Rock & Blues

Best CDs of 2018

Leah, The Quest

Canadian symphonic/Celtic metal singer- songwriter’s latest album is absolutely beautiful. Contains rich and powerful melodies, lead vocals and harmonies.

Indigo Girls, Indigo Girls Live with the University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra

The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra’s backing of the Indigo Girls on this live album adds a whole new dimension to some of the Indigo Girls’ best and most loved songs.

Jimmie Smith, Live in Music City: Jimmie Smith Plays Jimmy Smith

Electrifying high energy blues/jazz/R&B featuring Rev. Jimmie Smith on Hammond B3 organ playing songs from the Hammond-B3 great Jimmy Smith (1935-2005).

The Damned, Evil Spirits

More rock than the band’s earlier punk, this is the British band’s first album in over ten years. Contains elements of retro and current rock, all melodic songs with excellent instrumentation and socially aware lyrics.

Nightwish, Decades

Finland symphonic metal band’s double CD showcases remastered versions of some of their finest songs from their twenty-two year history. Nightwish generously gifted a copy of this commercially released CD to every concert ticket holder on their thirty-four North American city tour.

Metric, Art of Doubt

Canadian female-fronted band’s seventh album containing guitar and hook driven indie rock with lush vocals.

Amy Ray, Holler

Indigo Girl Ray has a great mixture of country, folk rock, gospel and bluegrass on her sixth solo album.

Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child

This may be Copeland’s best blues release to date. Includes songs “Ain’t Got Time for Hate” and “Americans” promoting social justice and inclusiveness.

Dave Goddess Group, Last of the West Side Cowboys

EP with hard-hitting Western-tinged rock

Local

Mrs. Fun, Truth

The latest album of the WAMI winning duo of Connie Grauer (keyboards) and Kim Zick (drums) contains more of their fun, distinctive and adventurous jazz and funk.

Peggy James, Nothing in Between

Singer-songwriter James’ second album contains well-written and well- performed songs of various genres (Americana, country, folk, rock, etc.).

Rocket Paloma , Mother Mountain

An extremely interesting mix of progressive, experimental and hard rock with powerful vocals.

Erik Void

Fridays 12am – 3am / Everything That Rises Must Converge

Dorias Baracca, s/t

The Daysleepers, Creation

Tears Run Rings, Somewhere EP

The Sofas, Chop Water

Dreamend, s/t

The Field, Infinite Moment

Rich Mars

Wednesdays 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

La Luz, Floating Features

Bombino, Deran

The Liminanas, Shadow People

Death Valley Girls, Darkness Rains

Richard Thompson, 13 Rivers

Honorable mention

Ron Gallo, Stardust Birthday Party

Tomorrows Tulips, Harnessed To Flesh