WMSE PICKS OF 2019

Maybe there are too many best-of lists by years’ end, but it must be said, that as far as Milwaukee music aficionados go, no group of people knows music, front-to-back, across all genres, than the DJs of WMSE. You see it on our weekly top airplay charts and hear it for yourself on your radios and through your headphones and car and computer speakers. WMSE DJs are volunteers because they love music, and it shows: each program is designed, per DJ, to introduce the listener to both old favorites and newly-becoming classics.

Already got a favorite WMSE DJ? Take a peek at what they liked this past year, then check out the rest. You might find your own tastes aligning with DJs whose shows you might not be familiar with. Here’s the best of the best and the favorite of the favorites, from us, to you. Thanks for another great year of Frontier Radio!

Buzz

Mondays 6pm – 9pm / Buzz’s Garage

Amyl and the Sniffers – Self titled

Gino & The Goons – Do The Get Around and Off The Rails (two albums) Subhumans – Crisis Point

The Control Freaks – She’s The Bomb

The Haskels – Self titled

Buzz’s Bonus Taters:

Guitar Wolf – Love & Jett

Boris The Sprinkler – Vespa To Venus

Various Artists – Something Weird Spook Show Spectacular A-Go-Go

The Wolfmanhattan Project – Blue Gene Stew

Dr. Sushi

Tuesdays 9am – 12pm / Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ

My top Five for 2019 in no particular order:

John Coltrane – Blue World

James Carter Organ Trio – Live From Newport Jazz

Dave Liebman – On the Corner Live!

Damon Lock’s Black Monument Ensemble – Where Future Unfolds

Steve Lehman Trio – The People I Love

Mary Bartlein

Saturdays 6pm – 9pm / Instrumental Saturdays

Instrumental Saturdays favorite 2019 releases in order of release date:

Ralph Zurmühle – As Time Passes (2019) on ralphzurmuhle January 1, 2019.

Beautiful, thoughtful, well produced solo piano by this Swiss artist. I really like his work, his compositions are very contemplative but not overly so. There is space to breath here and bonus: this CD also has a lovely 16-minute closing track!

Jeff Johnson & Phil Keaggy – Cappadocia (2019) on Ark February 4, 2019.

The third collaboration between these two artists who are outstanding in their own right. Keyboardist Jeff Johnson and master guitarist Phil Keaggy create a lush percussive world of music. Listening to this CD makes you feels like you have just been on the most amazing journey. This is a journey you can take over and over again.

Gunnar Spardel – Simplicity in a Complex World on Terminal 4 Records March 4, 2019.

What can I say, I love Gunnar’s music! I first discovered him as the Electronic artist Tigerforest and knew right away he was the real deal. He shows a softer side on this CD with plenty of piano and cello leading the way through his gorgeous synth beds. He expertly mixes the two worlds here and the results is a lovely collection of songs that kind of give you a hug.

Michelle Qureshi & Songs of Eden – Three Windows on Music as Metaphor March 8, 2019.

A really super beautiful collaboration between the overly accomplished multi-instrumentalist, master guitarist Michelle Qureshi and the Swedish composer, pianist Mans Ek also known as Songs of Eden. There is true musical magic here and I really hope they can collaborate again in the future. This beautiful little EP is just tease that I think flew under the radar. You should check this out and then be like me…patiently waiting for more from this duo. I am a really big fan of Michelle’s music, she has so much vision and is so accomplished it makes my head hurt. The work here is so complimentary between these two, it makes them both shine bright.

Tom Eaton – How It Happened on Spotted Peccary Music April 19, 2019.

OK, Tom Eaton…really! Is the nothing you can’t do? Tom is by far the most well rounded human being on the planet. He is humble to a fault and exquisitely talented on every front of the music world. He composes, creates, produces and masters music like no one else. He has spent years in the recording studio helping other artists to sound their very best and sharing his musicianship on their songs long before he ever got around to putting his own wonderful music into the world. There are many facets to Tom’s music, this is just the latest in a series of CDs that Tom has created and it happens to be on my favorite label, Spotted Peccary Music. What more could you ask for? How about another one Tom!

George Winston – Restless Wind – Dancing Cat/RCA Records May 3, 2019.

Most people know George Winston as the father of “New Age” piano music, and rightly so. He has created the most iconic piano albums that artist in this genre will alway be compared to. But George is much more then that, he is an accomplished guitarist, an aficionado and archiver of Slack Key Guitar, Stride Piano and Harmonica. This album reflects Georges passion for some of the greats that came before him and his interpretation of their work. It also closely follows what you might expect to hear at a George Winston concert.

Twilight Archive – Drift Factor – EP July,15 2019.

I’m a big fan of the dark trippy sonically charged music that is Twilight Archive. Their music is really fun to listen to, rich with so many layers and great instrumentation. They have a way with creating jazzy futuristic dystopian music that no one else does. They do it so well!

Ken Elkinson – Chilltopia on August Son Productions July 29, 2019.

There isn’t an theme or a genre Ken doesn’t like and he is beyond prolific. I appreciate his work and work ethic. This is just what you think it is, a well done nod to Chill. Thanks Ken!

Fiona Joy Hawkins & Rebecca Daniel – The Lightness of Dark on Little Hartley Music August 2, 2019.

This is another collaborative album, they were big this year! Fiona Joy Hawkins is a very expressive pianist as is Rebecca Daniel on violin. The two compliment and lift each others compositions to the fullest. I love this CD, it is well crafted and so heartachingly beautiful. I can’t say it any better then the liner notes, so I had to lift them:

“We all experience loss at some time in our lives, loss of health, friendship, a pet, lost youth or the loss of a loved one. When real life becomes art, experiences can be shared, learned from and resonate with others in similar situations. This album invites the listener to find the beauty in the sadness and move forward in a positive way.”

Sangeeta Kaur – Compassion on Sangeeta Kaur Music LLC August 2, 2019.

I first heard Sangeeta Kaur perform live about three years ago and was completely blown away by her crystalline voice. We recently did an interview on Instrumental Saturdays featuring this album and it was great fun taking this CD apart in detail. Sangeeta and her longtime collaborator/Music Director/composer extraordinaire Nicholas Neidhardt have created her best work so far. Her already gorgeous voice is complimented here by the Budapest Studio Choir & Sterling Ensemble in addition to her friend and fellow soprano Hila Plitmann. The songs are mantras meant to be uplifting and prayerful. This CD is all that and more.

David Helpling – Rune – Spotted Peccary Music – November 22, 2019.

It is no secret that I also adore the music of David Helpling. I have been a fan of his distinct guitar stylings for a very long time. Whether it’s his solo work or his collaborations with Jon Jenkins, David’s music goes straight to my soul. He has worked very hard to create his rich signature sound and he is really at his best on this CD, it sparkles and dances. This CD amazingly has no synthesizers on it. It is entirely David’s guitar work and production. You have to hear it! And you will be able to hear it in it’s entirety on Saturday January 11, 2020! David is coming to the WMSE studio to do a live interview. Please tune in to hear why I like this CD so much.

Addendum:

I have to include these three CDs because I got a lot of mileage out of them in 2019:



Paul K – The Fermi Paradox on BasilicaMusic November 9, 2018.

I love this CD! It hit the mark on every level, Synth music against traditional instruments, found sounds, space and spoken word. My only complaint is, as usual, the tracks are way too short! The are so good but so short!

Delia Derbyshire Appreciation Society – Wow and Flutter October 26, 2018.

This CD is the work of two veteran Electronic Music artists: Garry Hughes, the founder of Bombay Dub Orchestra (of which I adore) and Harvey Jones. I really enjoyed programming every track on this CD. Long live Analog!

Stefan Schultz – The Sound of Syndae (2018) on Syndae September 8, 2018.

This is a fabulous Electronic Music compilation CD which found its way onto many of my playlists this year. It was a gift sent to me by one of the artists that appears on the cd – Jim Ottaway. He is in great company on this CD and I think I actually programmed every track on this CD throughout the year. Thanks Jim!

Eric Von Munz

Thursdays 12:30pm – 3pm / The Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show

Here’s my Milwaukee Top Five (ish) for 2019:

The Haskels S/T (Splunge)

Boris The Sprinkler Vespa To Venus (Beer City)

Platinum Boys Raw Romance (Dusty Medical)

Indonesian Junk Spiderbites (Rumbar)

Dirty Dancing That For This (GLOSS)

Mini Meltdowns 7” (Good Land)

The Grovelers Cream City Nights

DJ Ascot

Fridays 6am – 9am / Jing Jong Triple Play

Faye Webster – Atlanta Millionaire’s Club

Warmduscher – Whale City

Y La Bamba – Mujeres

Vanishing Twin – Age of Immunology

Ziminino – Ziminino

Rose

Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am + alternating Mondays, 12am – 3am / Female Focus + Rock & Blues

Nightwish, Decades: Live in Buenos Aires

The Dark Element (featuring Anette Olzon and Jani Liimatainen), Songs the Night Sings

Black Keys, “Let’s Rock”

Gov’t Mule, Bring On The Music – Live at The Capitol Theatre

Mary Lane, Travelin’ Woman

Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, No Good Deed

Local CDs

Rocket Cat, Little Lights

Joseph Huber, Moondog

Testa Rosa, VI

John

Saturdays 3am – 6am / Brew City Brutality

A Novelist, Folie

Hath, Of Rot and Ruin

Vitriol, To Bathe From the Throat of Cowardice

Noctambulist, Atmospheres of Desolation

Humanity’s Last Breath, Abyssal

Rick Israel

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Urban Fantasy

Jazzmeia Horn – Love and Liberation – Concord

Karl Berger / Jason Kao Hwang – Conjurer – Flying Panda

Bill Cole’s Untempered Ensemble – Music For Yoruba Proverbs – billcole

George Coleman – The Quartet – Smoke Sessions

Jeremy Pelt – Jeremy Pelt The Artist – High Note

Craig Mertes

Tuesdays 6am – 9am / The Shape Of Rock

Arctic Sleep Kindred Spirits Self Released

Marielle Allschwang & the Visitations Visitations IV + Precession of a Day: The World of Mary Nohl Self Released

Nicholas Elert Speculative Fiction Triple Eye Industries

The Hussy Looming Dirtnap Records

Twin Brother A.I. Self Released

Magnetic Minds Recompose Self Released

Shopkeeper Ken

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

New releases from 2019:

Aldous Harding – Designer

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Jaimie Branch – FLY or DIE II : bird dogs of paradise

Shida Shahabi – Shifts

The Nat Birchall Quartet – Storyteller: A Musical Tribute To Yusef Lateef

Reissues put out in 2019:

V/A – Congo Revolution : Revolutionary and Evolutionary Sounds From the Two Congos, 1955-1962 (Soul Jazz Records)

Salum Abdallah and Cuban Marimba Band – Ngoma Tanzania 1961-1965 (Domino Sound)

Mal Waldron Trio – Free At Last (ECM, extended reissue of the first ECM release!)

Daniel Schmidt and the Berkeley Gamelan – Abies Firma (Recital)

Andrew Hill – Black Fire (Blue Note Records, Tone Poet series)

Jerry Glocka

alternating Fridays, 6pm – 9pm / Jerry’s Attic

Down to the River – The Allman Betts Band

Keeping the flame of southern rock alive with their long-awaited debut, the sons of Gregg, Dicky and Barry along with three other talented side men have created some fine original tunes – leaning a bit to the country side of southern rock. Recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals studios, this band proves it has the chops to carry on and expand on the tradition of the ABB sound.

No Other – Gene Clark

Originally released in 1974, this overlooked gem from Byrds founding member Gene Clark has been re-issued and re-mastered by the 4AD label. Although it was critically-acclaimed and expensive to make at the time, it went nowhere on the charts. Coming on the heels of the short-lived “Byrds Reunion” in the early 70s, this mix of psychedelic folk, country and soul, should have fared better, especially when you have the likes of Jesse Ed Davis, Jerry McGee, Danny Kortchmar, Lee Sklar, Chris Hillman and Ben Keith helping out.

Three Chords and the Truth – Van Morrison

His sixth album in four years finds Van in fine form as he delivers a number of stand-out tracks in this generous helping of new, original material. Included here is a varied mix of mid-tempo arrangements of blues, Celtic soul and rock & roll (on one track at least). Guitarist Jay Berliner, from the Astral Weeks days provides some very tasty playing, giving this work a distinctive guitar / organ / piano driven sound. Not to quibble but aside from two sax solos by Van, there are no horns on this release. Oh, well, there’s always next time – which should be in about six months from now.

Let’s Rock – The Black Keys

After a five year wait, Dan Auerbach and Pat Carney give us some back to basics grooves with this fine little R&R album packed with crunchy riffs, big beats and enjoyable, catchy tunes. Sure, some may consider this to be a bit more mainstream than their earlier works but God bless them for giving us what we need right now.

Help Us Stranger – The Raconteurs

The third release by this Jack White side project strikes a nice balance of well-crafted acoustic and “in your face” electric sounds. Jack White’s solo work does not do much for me but when he teams up with Brandon Benson and the rest of the Raconteurs in a band setting – I pay more attention. Recorded on vintage tube and analog equipment, these songs jump out at you with natural sounding sonics – especially on the vinyl format. A surprising cover of Donovan’s “Hey, Gyp” is a treat.

Maggie Iken

alternating Thursdays, 6am – 9am / Poundcake Punk

Kate Tempest, The Book of Traps and Lessons

Negativland, True False

Otoboke Beaver, Itekoma Hits

Mean Jeans, Gigantic Sike

Knocked Loose, A Different Shade of Blue

DJ Zorro

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Jaimie Branch – Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise

Anthony Braxton – Taylor Ho Bynum, Nels Cline, Greg Saunier ‎– Quartet (New Haven)

Angel Bat Dawid ‎– The Oracle

MoE & Mette Rasmussen ‎– Tolerancia Picante

Moor Mother ‎– Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes

Jeff Redmon, WMSE Underwriting Director

LCD Soundsystem – Electric Lady Sessions

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Solange – When I Get Home

Marvin Gaye – You’re the Man

Mdou Moctar – Ilana (The Creator)

Logic – Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Interpol – Fine Mess

Wu Tang Clan – Of Mics and Men

Tom Yorke – Anima

Missy Elliot – Iconology

Ghostface Killah – Ghostface Killahs

DJ Loop

Tuesdays 9pm – 12am / Fresh & Direct Radio

My top 5 for Fresh & Direct, in no particular order:

Under the Sun – Dreamville ft. J.Cole, Lute, DaBaby

Everyday – Dave East

Family & Loyalty – Gang Starr

On God – Kanye West

Ricky – Denzel Curry

Paul Cebar

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Way Back Home

Our Native Daughters – Songs of Our Native Daughters

Rami & The Reliables – Instant Classic

Mavis Staples – We Get By

Geraint Watkins – Rush Of Blood

Joel Paterson – Let It Be Guitar

Tim Noble

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations – Visitations IV

Abby Jeanne – Music Box Dancer

Rose Of The West – s/t

No/No – Diagnostic

Dramatic Lovers – You Talk Loud

Long overdue honorable mention: The Haskels – s/t

The Good John

alternating Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack

Here are my picks in no particular order:

Tyler Childers – Country Squire

Neal Francis – Changes

North Mississippi Allstars – Up and Rolling

Jason James – Seems Like Tears Ago

Chris Knight – Almost Daylight

GA-20 – Lonely Soul



Also, there are a couple of compilations:

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West (1940-1974)

Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records

Grant

alternating Mondays, 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

My top 6 albums of 2019 are as follows (in no particular order):

Bon Iver – i, i

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Girl Band – The Talkies

Billie Eilish – When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Jason

Wednesdays, 9pm – 12am / Into Battle!!

For the record, I spent most of the year listening to Killing Joke. But when not doing that, here are the new things I really liked.

Atlantean Kodex – The Course of Empire

This record is incredible. It’s probably the most dignified metal release I have heard since Operation:Mindcrime. It has a lot of pomp to it, but it’s so classy sounding. Metal rules a bunch but it often doesn’t sound dignified, if that makes sense. Doesn’t mean it’s not good, cuz it’s really great, but much of it doesn’t seem proper to have on with yer Gram in the car or whatnot. This isn’t like that. It’s that level.

Pissgrave – Posthumous Humiliation

This is quite different than the Atlantean Kodex, but no less vital. The only band that I have ever heard who was able to get the spirit and black feelings that Deicide were able to on their first 3 LPs. Plus, the solo that closes out Rusted Winds is brilliant.

Lingua Ignota – Caligula

Hardly a metal release, but probably the most harrowing record released this year. Kristin Hayter deals with trauma in a way through Lingua Ignota that is both cathartic and unnerving. This has elements of Lynchian style soundtrack and the more dark/less goofy moments of Tori Amos or Nina Hagan. It’s a legit brilliant piece of work if you have any sort of inkling towards dark music.

Ulcerot – Necuratu demo

Only two track, but it’s incredible death metal punishment from members of Undergang, Pissgrave and Deiquisitor. Gross and incredibly potent. They do in two songs that a lot of bands couldn’t do with their whole careers.

Werian – Animist EP

I was unfamiliar with this band until this release. They blend the good elements of Mediterranean black/death[Mortuary Drape and Necromantia mostly] and the German Nagelfar into a very potent mix. It didn’t strike me initially, but as the year wore on I went back to this a lot.

Ossuary – Supreme Degradation

Death metal that doesnt subscribe to the idea that they need to sound throwback or “retro”. Ossuary exist of their own time and their releases, both excellent, will stand the test of any time. Blown out, riffy, hypnotic death metal that doesnt cut any corners.

I promise from this point on I’m gunna get less wordy with the rest of the descriptions.

Keres – Ice,Vapor and Crooked Arrows

Slightly weird, Finnish-styled black metal. Not far from bands like Baptism or Satanic Warmaster, but that slight weirdness makes it better in my book.

Perverted Ceremony/Witchcraft – Nighermancie / Black Candle Invoker

This is here because of the Perverted Ceremony material. Witchcraft from Finland is serviceable but pretty unremarkable. PC on the other hand is Beherit styled black misery executed to perfection. I feel I will like everything they ever do a lot. It’s that sorta quality.

Arch/Matheos – Winter Ethereal

The two driving forces behind Fates Warning when they ruled making a record that sounds pretty close to Fates Warning when they ruled. John Arch still has the voice, too.

Pa Vesh En – Pyrefication

Black metal that sounds both tortured and also somehow tough. Probably the best straight black metal album I’ve heard this year.

Fetid – Steeping Corporeal Mess

Gross sounding death metal in the vein of Rottrevore or demo-era Grave.

Flamekeeper – We Who Light the Fire EP

Somewhere between classic Manowar and classic Masters Hammer. Sounds like a horrible mashup as I’m writing this, but Flamekeeper makes it work. It’s legit great!

Striborg – An Existential Burden

One of the three full lengths by Striborg this year, this one hit me the most. It’s what you like about Striborg, but more focused feeling. Also you can download the Striborg records off Bandcamp at “name your price”. That should be further incentive to check this out.

FvneralFvkk – Carnal Confessions

I’m unsure of the reasoning behind this terrible band name, but the material on Carnal Confessions is straight Solitude Aeturnus worship done right.

Marblebog – Kietlen and Wigrid – Entfremdungsmoment

Honestly, I haven’t spent much time with either of these LPs besides a few listens, but I’m stoked that we have new music from both.

Cardinals Folly/Lucifers Fall split

Again, the Cardinals Folly side was the only thing that grabbed me. Traditional doom that sounds drunk and kinda morose instead of high and kinda happy to just be high. Booze doom over weed doom any day.

Live shows this year:

The Body in Baltimore

Ride for Revenge

Any of the times Ive seen Tubal Cain this year.

Killing Joke

The Skull playing Trouble songs

Mortiis

Keep listening to Music

Erik Void

Fridays 12am – 3am / Everything That Rises Must Converge



The Stargazer Lilies, Occabot

Rocketship, Thanks To You

Blankenberge, More

DIIV, Deceiver

Fleeting Joys, Speeding Away to Someday

The Ocean Blue, Kings and Queens / Knaves and Thieves

Medicine, Scarred For Life

Sid McCain, WMSE Promotions Director

Wednesdays 12:30pm – 3pm / Squid Inc.



Flat Teeth – Silent Seconds

Telethon – Hard Pop

Dramatic Lovers – Hard To Hear

No/No – Diagnostic

Trapper Schoepp – Primetime Illusion

Singles and 7”s:

Lex Allen – “Let Go”

Abby Jeanne – Get You High 7”

Saebra & Carlyle – “1-2-3-4”

Devils Teeth – Jet Jaguar – Remixes

Live Tetherball Tonight – “Open Mouth Kiss” – 7”

Rob Szocik

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Matana Roberts – COIN COIN Chapter Four: Memphis

Art Ensemble of Chicago – We Are On The Edge: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

Damon Locks – Black Monument Ensemble – Where the Future Unfolds

MoE / Mette Rasmussen – Tolerancia Picante

Jaimie Branch – Fly or Die II: bird dogs of paradis

Anthony Braxton – New Haven 2014

Moor Mother – Analog Fluids Of Sonic Black Holes (LP, Album)

Paal Nilssen-Love – New Japanese Noise & New Brazilian Funk

Honorable Mentions:

Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains

Bill Mackay – Fountain Fire

Fav Local:

Xposed 4Heads – Ultra Cloud

Tom Wanderer

Thursdays 3pm – 6pm / The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience

Nastos, Illegal Spirits

Rakta, Falha Comum

Kim Gordon, No Home Record

Neil Young, Colorado

Cosmonauts, Star 69

Grant S.

WMSE sub / any show

STURGILL SIMPSON, SOUND & FURY

I loved this record as a concept art form with the film available on Netflix. But most of all, I loved the departure from country music styles while keeping the country topics and aesthetic of his other work. The record is unique and interesting. The best part of this record is that it defies all expectations and becomes something entirely different.

ANDREW BIRD, MY FINEST WORK YET

The best part of this record is the way it sounds. It’s lush and beautiful, while still being new and inventive. The drums sound like they’re from 1972. The rhythm is jazzy. The vocal lines (and whistling) are elegant. Probably one of Andrew’s finest works. And, to see the whole thing come together live at the Riverside in September was a very special treat.

KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD, INFEST THE RATS’ NEST & FISHING FOR FISHIES

King Gizzard is the winner of best show of 2019 for me. The 8.23.19 show at the Riverside was heavy and melodic and extremely fun. The following night’s show at the Aragon in Chicago was one of the sweatiest moments in my life (and I’m sweaty all the time). These records are completely different. They balance each other. They compliment without distracting the listener from either effort. They stand alone. I am pretty sure King Gizzard may be the band of the decade.

DJO, TWENTY TWENTY

Joe Keery and Co’s first effort is beautifully spacey and yet still retains some of that Post Animal swagger (Flash Mountain, anyone?). It’s a record that hooked me because at first listen, it’s ear candy. Then, you back up and realize that the music is actually complicated and weird. Effortlessly balancing pop with psych.

TWIN PEAKS, LOOKOUT LOW

The fourth Twin Peaks record stands out as maybe the best complete record they’ve issued. I think from start to finish, the record covers great topics and is a departure from the buzzy garage in favor of a more unique take on Chicago rock and roll. The boys grew up. Not really a bad thing, in my opinion.

Honorable best show list of 2019:

King Gizzard w/ Stonefield and Orb at Riverside and the Aragon 8.23-24.19

Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real at Turner 9.24.19

DJO at Sleeping Village 10.16.19

Trey Anstasio at Riverside 10.18.19

Elton John at Fiserv Forum 10.19.19

Twin Peaks at Riviera Theater 11.29.19

Pert Near Sandstone at Back Room 4.13.19

The Interrupters at Turner 4.2.19

Kikagaku Moyo at Thalia Hall 11.24.19

Whitney at Thalia Hall 12.6.19

Haven

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Wave Tank



Blanck Mass, Animated Violence Mild

Caterina Barbieri, Ecstatic Computation

Xeno & Oaklander, Hypnos

Automelodi, Mirages au futur verre-brisé

Cosey Fanny Tutti, TUTTI

Andy Turner

Fridays 12pm – 3pm / Zero Hour

Zero Hour Top 5:

Gino & The Goons – Off the Rails (Big Neck)

The Toy Trucks – Rockets Bells and Poetry (Black & Wyatt Records)

Pat Todd & The Rankoutsiders– The Past Came Callin’ (Hound Gawd!)

Imperial Wax – Gastwerk Saboteurs (Saustex)

Spoon Dogs – S/T (Pig Baby)

Jon Blick

Thursdays, 12am – 3am / Overnight Sensations



The Yawpers – Human Question

Titus Andronicus – An Obelisk

Starcrawler – Devour You

No/No – Diagnostic

Bleached – Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough

Amyl & The Sniffers – s/t

Faye Webster – Atlanta Millionaires Club

Martha – Sight For Sore Eyes

Matthew Davies – Flowers and Ticket Stubs

Caley Conway – Surrounded Middle

Pat Buckley

alternating Mondays 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

Some Rap Songs – Earl Sweatshirt

Sinner – Moodyman

Purple Mountains – Purple Mountains

Bubba – Kaytranada

Outer Peace – Toro Y Moi

Best Video: “The Barrel” by Aldous Harding

Best EP: Tampons by Shle Berry

Mickey

Mondays 3am – 6am / Promethean Sound

It’s not all new music but it’s what has been on repeat for me:

Idris Muhammad – Turn This Mutha Out

Goth Babe – Smith Rock

Kaytranada – Bubba

Homeshake – Helium

Klaus Johann Grobe – Du bist so symmetrisch

Sonia

Fridays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive

The BB King Blues Band, The Soul of the King (Ruf)

Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues, Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter (Alligator)

Dave Specter, Blues From The Inside Out (Delmark)

Earwig Music Company Presents Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records: The Definitive Collection (4 CD Box Set) (Earwig)

Rich Mars

Wednesdays 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

The Dream Syndicate — These Times

The Jackets — Queen of the Pill

Guided By Voices — Zeppelin Over China

Honorable mentions:

Mark Lanegan — Somebody’s Knocking

Starcrawler — Devour You

Sleater-Kinney — The Center Won’t Hold

Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director

Tuesdays 12:30pm – 3pm + 6pm – 7pm / The Rockleidoscope Show + Local/Live

In no order…

Non-local:

Jonathan Personne, Histoire Naturelle

Aldous Harding, Designer

Fly Pan Am, C’est ça

Tallies, s/t

Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile

Local:

WAVY V, “The Fools Have Gone to Bed” – single

Old Earth, Beast of Needs

Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations (both releases from this year)

Klassik, QUIET.

Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City

Mr. Dr. Dave

alternating Sundays, 6am – 9am / Sunday Morning Jazz

Baritone Madness – Baritone Madnes

John Coltrane – Blue World

Joey DeFrancesco – In the Key of the Universe

Chrissie Hynde with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble – Valve Bone Woe

Mike Stern & Jeff Lorber Fusion – Eleven

Matt Schoeffler

3rd Wednesday of the month 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

The Menzingers – Hello Exile

The Appleseed Cast – The Fleeting Light of Impermanence

The Get Up Kids – Problems

American Football – American Football (LP3)

Cave In – Final Transmission

Top 5 Local / Wisconsin Adjacent

Lot Lizards – One.

Math Mountain – Have Fun / Sam

Masked Intruder – III

Dramatic Lovers – You Talk Loud

Our Cadence – Solstice

Cal Roach

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm / Local/Live

LOCAL RELEASES

Kendra Amalie, Intuition

Klassik, QUIET.

Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, Precession Of A Day: The World Of Mary Nohl

Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure, Dance Music Saves Lives

Old Earth, Beast Of Needs

NON-LOCAL RELEASES

Kate Tempest, The Book Of Traps And Lessons

Lingua Ignota, Caligula

Esoteric, A Pyrrhic Existence

Kim Gordon, No Home Record

Robert Glasper, F*** Yo Feelings

Scott Lucey

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Digital Dumplings In Analog Gravy

Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace

Panda Bear, Buoys

Rose Droll, Your Dog

The Mattson 2, Paradise