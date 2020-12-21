WMSE PICKS OF 2020 POSTED :: December 21, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

Maybe there are too many best-of lists by years’ end, but it must be said, that as far as Milwaukee music aficionados go, no group of people knows music, front-to-back, across all genres, than the DJs of WMSE. You see it on our weekly top airplay charts and hear it for yourself on your radios and through your headphones and car and computer speakers. WMSE DJs are volunteers because they love music, and it shows: each program is designed, per DJ, to introduce the listener to both old favorites and newly-becoming classics.

Already got a favorite WMSE DJ? Take a peek at what they liked this past year, then check out the rest. You might find your own tastes aligning with DJs whose shows you might not be familiar with. Here’s the best of the best and the favorite of the favorites, from us, to you. Thanks for another great year of Frontier Radio!

The Good John

alternating Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack + The Blues Drive

In no particular order:

Rev. John Wilkins, Trouble

GA-20, Live Vol. 1

Alastair Greene, The New World Blues

Eric Johnson, Below Sea Level

Songhoy Blues, Optimisme

Sturgill Simpson, Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions

Maggie Iken

alternating Thursdays, 6am – 9am / Poundcake Punk

Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters

LONGMAN, Just A Boy

New Found Glory, Forever and Ever x Infinity

Rough Francis, Urgent Care

The Suicide Machines, Revolution Spring

Jeff Redmon, WMSE Underwriting Director

Aesop Rock, Spirit World Field Guide

Goodie Mob, Survival Kit

Kenny Hoopla, How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By a Highway?

Chief, The Galleon

Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters

KSI, Dissimulation

Logic, No Pressure

Public Enemy, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

Andy K.

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

Gunn-Truscinski Duo, Soundkeeper (Three Lobed Recordings

Sir Richard Bishop, Oneiric Formulary (Drag City)

Jason Wietlispach, Sea Of Drone (Soutrane Recording Company)

Keeley Forsyth, Debris (The Leaf Label)

Mukdad-Rothenberg-Lankow, In The Wake Of Memories (Clermont Music)

Paul Cebar

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Way Back Home

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, Rejoice

Chuck Prophet, The Land That Time Forgot

Dan Penn, Living On Mercy

Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters

The Flat Five, Another WOrld

Gregory Porter, All Rise

James Hunter Six, Nick Of Time

Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard

Erik Void

Fridays 12am – 3am / Everything That Rises Must Converge

Hum, Inlet

Deserta, Black Aura My Sun

House Of Harm, Vicious Pastimes

Star, Violence Against Star

The Nancy Downs, s/t

Travelogue, Death of Conversation

Buzz

Mondays 6pm – 9pm / Buzz’s Garage

The Spits, VI

X, Alphabetville

The Chats, High Risk Behaviour

The Lovesores, Bats From Planet Skull

The Haskels, Taking The City By Storm

Pat Buckley

alternating Mondays 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

Sault, Untitled (Black Is)

Sault, Untitled (Rise)

Joe Wong, Nite Creatures

Field Report, Brake Light Red Tide

Khruangbin, Mordechai

Jason

Wednesdays, 9pm – 12am / Into Battle!!

I had a lot of time to listen to a lot of records this year and I definitely have. Below is my list of what I listened to most/had the biggest impact on me. I condensed it down this year a bit because I’m sure we are all a bit sick of reading stuff on the Internet by now…

Tubal Cain, Summon the Mist

I’ve listened to Summon the Mist probably three times more than any other record this year. Nods to the golden age of Celtic Frost and Bathory, with some subtle amounts of classic Metallica, Evil Blood, and Venom. And their set at the StM record release show added about 20 more years to my metal fandom. But TC is not retro or throwback or any sorta catch words like that…it’s legit and sincere heavy metal played my legit and sincere people. By and far the best thing that has come out this year. The rest are in no order:

Paysage D’Hiver, Im Wald

Paysage D’Hiver’s first “official” release, Im Wald is a two-hour opus of dense black metal dust storms and near Tangerine Dream level ethereal soundscapes. And even at this intimidating length, there isnt a wasted moment to be found on here. Mesmerizing and slightly numbing without feeling droney or repetitive.



Cardinals Folly-Defying the Righteous Way

Cardinals Folly is proof that alcohol and being miserable will always be better than weed based semi hippie doom. Defying the Righteous Way is by and far their most accomplished work, lead track Stars Align Again might be the most catchy heavy metal song Ive heard this year, and they don’t waste any breath on DtRW. Aces people doing incredible things.

Pa Vesh En, Burial

Pa Vesh En make raw black metal seem both sharp and chaotic while also creating an idea of composition. It’s all obviously very strategically assembled, the songs are obviously very thoughtfully constructed, but not so much that they feel neutered. It’s a feat to be able to balance both the mess and the control, but Burial is a great example of it being done pretty flawlessly.

Freeways, True Bearings

Great 70s injected hard rock from the Great White North. Simple, effective, sincerely executed UFO-esque and incredibly easy to listen to. Not metal per se, but definitely heavy in all the right ways.

Mortiis, Spirit of Rebellion

Mortiis going back to his “dungeon synth” ways over his flirtation with Stabbing Westward styled gothyness (you know I’m right) is incredibly welcomed by me. And Spirit of Rebellion has enough variation to make it never seem dry and is catchy enough that you could possibly dance to it, if you dance. Or you can nod a lot to it. Which I have. A brilliant return to form.

Internal Rot, Grieving Birth

Sickest grind band that’s not from Lima or isn’t Na’kay.To the point, near perfect guitar and snare tone, no bull.

Cryptworm, Reeking Gunk of Abhorrence.

Gross, vomit-y sounding death metal. Straddling the lines between Undergang Unmerciless’ execution and Pungent Stench’ss level of grossness, Reeking Gunk of Abhorrence is the best death metal release this year.

Cult of Fire, Nirvana/Moksha

Cult of Fire put out two records that are very much like Cult of Fire. Its layered, thoughtful black metal that hits on all the right spots and never stays too long. It’s what Batushka thinks it’s doing, but never really does.

Records that didn’t come out this year that I have been spinning a bunch:

Satyricon, Rebel Extravaganza

Satyricon’s getting a lil weird. Seriously, this record aged amazingly.

Fifth Angel, s/t

Traditional US power/heavy hair metal. Catchy choruses and hooks about. Listen to Wings of Destiny and be unpumped.

Wormridden, Festering Grave

Gross death metal from Undergang and Anatomia guys. It’s like a mix of those bands, but with a good amount of barf-y uncomfortableness. Listen to loud.

Also, On Cinema at the Cinema is the funniest thing ever made. And wear a mask. And work on listening to the voices that often don’t get heard. Comfort only truly exists if we can all have a chance at it.

Haven

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Wave Tank

Not all of these albums were released in 2020 – they are simply what I liked listening to this here. Here they are in no particular order:

Grimes, Miss Anthropocene

Kuniyuki Takahashi, Early Tape Works 1986-1993 Vol. 2

Julianna Barwick, Healing Is A Miracle

Terekke, Improvisational Loops

Burial, Tunes 2011-2019

Andy Turner

Fridays 12pm – 3pm / Zero Hour

Tyler Keith, The Last Drag (Black & Wyatt)

The Electric Mess, The Electric Mess V (Soundflat)

The Fleshtones, Face of the Screaming Werewolf (Yep Roc)

The Fox Sisters, Bust Out! (Dive)

Foxycontin, This Time You’re On Your Own (Sister Raygun)

Scott Lucey

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Digital Dumplings In Analog Gravy

Tame Impala, The Slow Rush

Khruangbin, Mordechai

Run The Jewels, RTJ4

Sylvan Esso, Free Love

Cut Copy, Freeze, Melt

Chris Schulist (a.k.a Christreater)

“Fill-in loudmouth!” / various shows

Freddie Gibbs, Alfredo

Benny The Butcher, Burden Of Proof

Conway The Machine, From A King To A God

Khruangbin, Mordechai

Misha Panfilov Sound Combo, Days As Echoes

Tom Wanderer

Thursdays 3pm – 6pm / The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience

Green/Blue, s/t

Habibi, Anywhere But Here

Neil Young, Homegrown

PJ Harvey, Rid Of Me [reissue]

PJ Harvey, Four Track Demos [reissue]

Sid McCain, WMSE Promotions Director

Wednesdays 12:30pm – 3pm / Squid Inc.

Top 5 Local:

Space Raft, Positively Space Raft

Dogs In Ecstasy, Welcome Back

BLOOD, Testamental

Juiceboxxx, It’s Easy To Feel Like a Nobody When You’re Living In The City

Rexxx, Pure Pleasure

7″s:

Abby Jeanne, Stop & Listen b/w Somebody To Love

Top 5 National:

IDLES, Ultra Mono

Cayucas, Blue Summer

Alex The Astronaut, The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing

Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Ride

Jeff Rosenstock, No Dream

Mickey Comerford

Mondays 3am – 6am / Promethean Sound

Top 2020 releases in no particular order:

Dirty Art Club (every release they’ve got)

Flavian Berger, Contre-Temps

Lafayette Afro Rock Band, Malik

GZA, Liquid Swords

American Flyers [motion picture soundtrack]

Top 5 veggies of 2020 in order:

rutabega

sweet potatoes

collard greens

garlic

brussels sprouts

Sonia

Fridays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues (Alligator)

Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War (Alligator)

Jimmy Johnson, Every Day Of Your Life (Delmark)

Jonathan Willis, Spectacular Class (Kind Of Blue Music)

Various Artists, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular (Delmark)

Damian Strigens

alternating Mondays 12am – 3am / The Truth About De-Evolution

Joe Wong, Nite Creatures

Nick Cave, Idiot Prayer (Alone at Alexandra Palace)

Andy Bell, View From Halfway Down

Bob Dylan, Rough & Rowdy Ways

Mary Lattimore, Silver Ladders

Hum, Inlet

Rose City Band, Summerlong

Bruce Springsteen, Letter To You

Dungen, Live

Thurston Moore, By The Fire

War On Drugs, LIVE DRUGS

Bonny Light Horseman, s/t

Sonic Boom, All Things Being Equal

DJ Zorro

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Patrick Shiroshi, Descension (Thin Wrist Recordings)

Jason Wietlispach, Sea Of Drone (Soultrane Recording Company)

(Z)erpents, Black Mold and Hot Springs, Taipei (Future Proof Records)

You Ishihara, Formula (Zelone Records)

Joe McPhee, Dave Rempis, Tomeka Reid, Brandon Lopez, Paal Nilssen, Love Of Things Beyond Thule Vol. 1 & Vol 2 (Aerophonic Records)

Angel Bat Dawid & The Brotherhood , Live (International Anthem Recording Company)

Dr. Fell

Fridays, 6am – 9am / Jing Jong Triple Play

Tenci , My Heart’s an Open Field.

Nicolas Jaar, Cenizas

Run The Jewels, RTJ4

Mr. Elevator, Goodbye Blue Sky

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys, Innocent Country 2

Paul Host

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

2020 Top 5 Local (high points from an otherwise lousy year):

Indonesian Junk, Life Of Crimes

Haskels, Taking The City By Storm

Juiceboxxx, It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City

Guerrilla Ghost, Sound System 7″

Eric Blowtorch and the Bodyguards, “Take You Away” [single]

Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director

Tuesdays 12:30pm – 3pm + 6pm – 7pm / The Rockleidoscope Show + Local/Live

In no order…

Non-local:

Dehd, Flower of Devotion

Run The Jewels, RTJ4

Coriky, s/t

Khruangbin, Mordechai

Sault, Untitled (Rise)

Local:

Operations, Fog Museum

Space Raft , Positively Space Raft

Joe Wong, Nite Creatures

Field Report, Brake Light Red Tide

Cashfire Sunset, Age Before Beauty

Rob Szocik

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brothahood, LIVE

Don Cherry, Om Shanti Om

Nicole Mitchell and Lisa E Harris, Earthseed

SPAZA, UPRIZE! (music from the original motion picture)

Fred Longberg-Holm, Luis Lopes, Ståle Liavik Solberg, Hullabaloo

honorable mentions:

Jason Wietlispach, Sea Of Drone

Steve Gunn’s cover of “Astro Zombies”

notable discovery of 2020:

Rev. Frank Wright, Run With the Cowboys (1983)

Grant

alternating Mondays, 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

in no particular order:

Waxahatchee, Saint Cloud

Run The Jewels, RTJ4

Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters

Bob Dylan, Rough & Rowdy Ways

X, Alphabetland

Bob Mould, Distortion: 1989 – 2019 (24-CD box set!)

Matt Schoeffler

3rd Wednesday of the month 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

Hum, Inlet

The Lawrence Arms, Skeleton Coast

Owen, The Avalanche

Shiner, Shadenfreude

Beabadoobee, Fake It Flowers

Dr. Sushi

Tuesdays 9am – 12pm / Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ

in no particular order:

A Love Supreme Electric, A Love Supreme and Meditations

Dave Rempis, Stringers & Struts

Dan Weiss, Natural Selection

Ron Miles, Rainbow Sign

Sonar, Tranceportation (Vol. 2)

Jon Blick

Thursdays, 12am – 3am / Overnight Sensations

Hayley Mary, The Piss, The Perfume [EP]

Disq, Collector

Space Raft, Positively Space Raft

Cable Ties, Far Enough

2nd Grade, Hit to Hit

Thriftones, Live EP

Mondo Cozmo, New Medicine

The Milbillies, s/t

Will Butler, Generations

Joe Wong, Nite Creatures

Saebra

Fridays 3am – 6am/ The Music Cauldron

DaveKevinAdam, Lonely Cactus

Steve Monite, Only You

Megan Thee Stallion, Suga [EP]

Kaylee Crossfire, “Baddie Alert”

L.A. Witch, Play With Fire

Extra Picks:

The Beat Index, Volume One: Juvenilia

Abby Jeanne, “Stop and Listen”

Alessi Brothers, “Seabird”

Helene Smith, “I Am Controlled By Your Love”

BEAK>, “Sex Music”

Craig Mertes

Tuesdays 6am – 9am / The Shape Of Rock

Guerrilla Ghost, We Get What We Deserve (Triple Eye Industries)

Operations, Fog Museum (self-released)

Floor Model, Slightly Damaged (self-released)

Cashfire Sunset, Age Before Beauty (self-released)

Fuzzysurf, Sweet Tooth (self-released)

Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends, Dark Passengers (Learning Curve Records)

Mary Bartlein

Saturdays 6pm – 9pm / Instrumental Saturdays

Instrumental Saturdays favorite 2020 releases in no particular order:



I actually have to start off my list with my favorite artist of the year which is Jon Durant. He has created music nonstop this year (both solo and collaborations) and it has all been wonderful. I could take up this entire article talking about his music, but I won’t. Check out the August 1, 2020 interview I did with Jon featuring the fantastic CD Across the Evening (Alchemy Records) that he made with Robert Jurjendal. Then go to his website: https://www.jondurant.rocks/discography and discover the rest of the CDs he put out this year.



My next favorite CD by another favorite artist is Discovery (Terminal 4 Records) by Tigerforest (AKA Gunnar Spardel). For fans of Tigerforest this CD will not disappoint. It is Tigerforest at its best and then cranked up a notch. I am certain every year Gunnar/Tigerforest puts out a CD, it will make my end of the year favorite list, I will never get tired of his music. We did an interview (AKA a Three Hour Tour) together for this CD on April 18, 2020 and it was great fun learning about Discovery and the artists Gunnar chose to work with and why. My very favorite track of 2020 is the last track on the CD called Winter. It is the absolute best.



Next up Hans Christian and his CD After the Fall (Allemande Music). I was given a rare opportunity to hear many of these tracks before the final mix of the album and I could hardly wait for the finished product. My patience was rewarded with a classic Hans Christian album complete with a 18 minute title track! Hans took the Three Hour Tour with me for this CD on May 9, 2020 and he even shared a new unreleased track for a future CD with us. That was awesome.



Darshan Ambient (Michael Allison) is one person I always wanted to interview because I have been a big fan of all his music for a long time. Sadly Michael passed away this year in January right before his CD A Day Like Any Other (Spotted Peccary Music) was released. It is a beautiful bright and cheery CD that holds its own among the Darshan Ambient catalog. I enjoyed programming this CD whenever I could.



AeTopus (AKA Bryan Tewell Hughes) makes the list again this year with a very pleasant surprise that is the CD Variant (12Ton Productions) and the companion EP Deep Variants. I think these are my favorite AeTopus CDs, I am a fan of the whole catalog but these are the best of the bunch. Every track is very rich and earthy and I love the percussion. You can listen to our Three Hour Tour we did on August 29, 2020 to hear the whole CD and find out more.



As usual I have far too many yearly favorites and I could go on forever, but I won’t. However I do want to mention two more CDs. This year Jim Ottaway put out his 34th CD When Eternity Touched Time (Jim Ottaway Music) an excellent electronic music CD with a nod to one of Jim’s major influences, Tangerine Dream. Additionally he appears on a Various Artist CD called Ambient Aid for Australia. It is jam packed with great music and of course proceeds went to help victims of the horrible wildfires that ripped through Australia this year. Yep, there just weren’t enough disasters this year! But at least there was tons and tons of great music to listen to.



Keep your headphones on and your hands washed!

John Komp

alternating Mondays 12am – 3am / The Truth About De-Evolution

IDLES, Ultra Mono (album of the year, IMHO)

Sonic Boom, All Things Being Equal

Thurston Moore, By The Fire

Nick Cave, Idiot Prayer (Alone at Alexandra Palace)

Sun Ra Arkestra, Swirling

Mr. Dr. Dave

alternating Sundays, 6am – 9am / Sunday Morning Jazz

Wayne Alpern, Standard Deviation

Bill Frisell, Valentine

Jason Kao Hwang, Human Rites Trio

Robby Krieger, The Ritual Begins At Sundown

Samoa Wilson & Jim Kweskin, I Just Want To Be Horizontal

plus some notable archival releases and historical documents:

Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, Just Coolin’

Miles Davis, Birth of the Cool [film soundtrack]

Thelonious Monk, Palo Alto

Tim Noble

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

Bob Dylan, Rough & Rowdy Ways

Fleet Foxes, Shore

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher

Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death

Thundercat, It Is What It Is

local music worth a listen:

Jason Wietlispach (some of the most interesting music coming out of Wisconsin)

The Haskels (pioneering group finally getting proper releases)

Xposed 4Heads (always entertaining)

Peder Hedman Quartet (catchy songs with clever lyrics)

Peggy James (songstress receiving national attention)

Justin

Thursdays 3am – 6am / Thirty-Three and a Thursday

in no order:

Trees Speak, Ohms

Makaya McCraven, We’re New Again

Sprain, As Lost Through Collision

Idles, Ultra Mono

Pharaoh Overlord, 6

Freddie Gibbs, Alfredo

Lowercase, The Going Away Present

Memnon Sa, World Serpent

Baxter Dury, The Night Chancers

Jeff Parker, Suite For Max Brown

John Radtke (a.k.a Cream City Rocker)

sub / various shows

Large Print, Winter/Spring 2020 (self-released)

Pylon, Pylon [box set] (New West)

Love Tractor, s/t (HHBTM Records)

The Quilz & Xposed 4Heads, original versions + remixes (Internal Combustion)

All Aboard The C.N. Express: Rocksteady and Boss Reggae Sounds – 1967-1968 (Doctor Bird)

Cal Roach

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm / Local/Live + Midnight Radio sub

Top five albums:

R.A.P. Ferreira, Purple Moonlight Pages

Across Tundras, The Last Days Of A Sliver Rush

Jeff Parker, Suite For Max Brown

Fiona Apple, Fetch The Bolt Cutters

Imperial Triumphant, Alphaville



Top five songs:

Johanna Rose, “Eat The Rich”

B~Free, “Everything (I Am Woman)”

LaFond, “Myself”

Vacancy Chain, “Let It Ring Out”

Immortal Girlfriend (feat. Hailey Orion, Deezie Brown), “Friday Night”

Jerry Glocka

alternating Fridays, 6pm – 9pm / Jerry’s Attic

Dion, Blues with Friends

One of the few remaining pioneers of rock, standing tall and cutting loose with help from some A-list friends like Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Billy Gibbons, Joe Bonamassa, Samantha Fish and many others. At 81, it’s hard to believe he’s still in such great form and making great music.

Dave Alvin, From an Old Guitar: Rare and Unreleased Recordings

Obscure recordings from the past couple of decades that stand on their own. Some originals but mostly covers that were intended for tribute albums, side projects or just for fun. Plenty of Blues, Folk, Country and Rock, these are not throw-away songs. A great listen, all the way through.

The Mavericks, En Espanol

Rich, Latin-tinged melodies and arrangements, beautifully sung in Spanish by Raul Malo and played by the current road-tested version of the Mavericks. Plenty of reverb-drenched guitar, percussion, horns, accordion and organ.

Tom Petty, Wildflowers & All the Rest [re-issue]

Originally released in 1994, Petty’s second “solo” album contained 15 tracks and showcased some of Tom’s best song writing to date. This beautiful re-issue now includes 10 additional studio songs that weren’t on the original release. The audio mastering, especially on vinyl, is superb. Super deluxe editions have live and documentary material from that period.

Bob Dylan, Rough & Rowdy Ways

With the never-ending tour side-lined for now, Dylan has the nerve to write and record some of his best new material in years. Sure there’s some typical musical thievery here (Billy “the Kid” Emerson should be credited on “False Prophet”). But Dylan’s words, phrasing and delivery continue to amaze. Repeated listening’s are recommended.

Eric Von Munz

Thursdays 12:30pm – 3pm / The Von Munz Vinyl Variety Show

My Milwaukee picks this year:

Space Raft, Positively Space Raft LP

Guerrilla Ghost, We Get What We Deserve LP (plus everything else they brought this year)

Xposed 4heads, “New Wave Apocalypse” single (as well as the Quilz’ remix of their song, “Ultra-Cloud”)

Abby Jeanne. All of it. Damn.

REXXX, Pure Pleasure II

And gosh darn it, we got new Haskel’s stuff on vinyl that just needs to be included.



Not residing here but still Milwaukee:

GGOOLLDD’s latest LP

Static Static, “The Future As Dark”

Not Milwaukee Top 5:

The Spits, VI LP

Fuzz, III LP

Clutch, Live From The Doom Saloon Vol. II double LP

Fu Manchu, 30th Anniversary 10”

ADULT., Perception/is/as/of/deception LP

Shopkeeper Ken

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

Here are my favorites NEW releases of the year, no particular order:

Mukdad / Rothenberg / Lankow, In The Wake Of Memories

Mary Lattimore, Silver Ladders

Alabaster DePlume, To Cy & Lee : Instrumentals Vol. 1

Jason Wietlispach, Sea Of Drone

Gunn-Truscinski Duo, Soundkeeper

Favorite reissues of 2020, again, no particular order:

Various Artists, La Locura de Machuca 1975-1980

Duke Ellington, Money Jungle (part of the amazing Blue Note Tone Poet series)

Neil Young, Homegrown (hard to tell where to put this, old recordings, but never released…)

Lou Reed, New York (box set with demos / live recording / alternates)

Horace Tapscott Quintet, The Giant Is Awakened

Rose

Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am + alternating Mondays, 12am – 3am / Female Focus + Rock & Blues

Nightwish, Human. :II: Nature.

Latest recording from Finnish symphonic metal band contains beautiful melodies, vocals and lyrics, 3-part harmonies and orchestral choirs.

Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)

Released posthumously (Jones died in 2016 of pancreatic cancer), this contains great R&B covers of songs by Stevie Wonder, Woodie Guthrie, Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, Prince, Dusty Springfield, and others.

Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War

Named as #1 Blues Album of 2020 by Mojo Magazine; this album features Copeland’s powerful voice on many socially conscious songs.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Straight to You Live

Recording of hard-driving, high-energy concert from blues rocker Shepherd.

The Pretenders, Hate For Sale

The Pretenders with lead singer Chrissie Hynde are back in perfect form with another great classic rock ‘n roll album.

The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Their first album in seven years, songs contains an ’80’s rock feel; nominated for 2020 Best Rock album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Ella Fitzgerald, The Lost Berlin Tapes

The great Ella really swings on jazz standards from a 1962 recorded concert in Germany.

Delain, Apocalypse & Chill

Dutch female-fronted symphonic metal band with songs containing melodic hooks.

Indigo Girls, Look Long

This folk-rock duo has been together for 35 years and this is their 15th studio album; contains fresh new songs with their same great harmonies.

Local:

Joe Wong, Nite Creatures

Composer / multi-instrumentalist / singer – originally from Milwaukee but now based in L.A.; this album contains beautiful, mellifluous vocals and music with orchestral backing with parts psychedelic and baroque.

The Beat Index, Volume 1: Juvenilia

A very interesting and FUN collection of retro, synth-pop music.

DJ Ascot

alternating Fridays, 6am – 9am / Jing Jong Triple Play

Feng Suave, Warping Youth

Kassa Overall, I Think I’m Good

Sen Morimoto, Sen Morimoto

OOIOO, Nijumusi

Los Cumpleanos, Los Cumpleaños

dumama + kechou, Buffering JuJu

Rich Mars

Wednesdays 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

Ganser, Just Look At That Sky

Flat Worms, Antarctica

X, Alphabetland

L.A. Witch, Play With Fire”

Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling

Honorable mentions:

Jarvis Cocker, Beyond the Pale

Baxter Dury, The Night Chancers

Fuzz, III

Throwing Muses, Sun Racket

Songhoy Blues, Optimisme

Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela, Rejoice

Psychedelic Furs, Made of Rain

Luke Haines & Peter Buck, Beat Poetry For Survivalists







