WMSE PICKS OF 2021

Maybe there are too many best-of lists by years’ end, but it must be said, that as far as Milwaukee music aficionados go, no group of people knows music, front-to-back, across all genres, than the DJs of WMSE. You see it on our weekly Top Airplay charts and hear it for yourself on your radios and through your headphones and car and computer speakers. WMSE DJs are volunteers because they love music, and it shows: each program is designed, per DJ, to introduce the listener to both old favorites and newly-becoming classics.

Already got a favorite WMSE DJ? Take a peek at what they liked this past year, then check out the rest. You might find your own tastes aligning with DJs whose shows you might not be familiar with. Here’s the best of the best and the favorite of the favorites, from us, to you. Thanks for another great year of Frontier Radio!

The Good John

alternating Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack + The Blues Drive

Buffalo Nichols, s/t

Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son

Mike and the Moonpies, One to Grow On

Cody Jinks, Mercy

GA-20, Try It You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor

Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues

Maggie Iken

alternating Thursdays, 6am – 9am / Poundcake Punk

Pinkshift, Saccharine

Amyl & the Sniffers, Comfort to Me

Lorna Shore, …And I Return To Nothingness

Taqbir, s/t

Sincere Engineer, Bless My Psyche

Jeff Redmon, WMSE Underwriting Director

Tom Wanderer, Private Revolution

Chris Tishler, Reach for the Sun

Run The Jewels, RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition)

Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime

Black Pumas, Live from Capitol Studio A

Juliet

Mondays 9am – 12pm / World Music Mondays

Altın Gün, Yol

Antônio Neves, A Pegada Agora É Essa (The Sway Now)

Balkan Taksim, Disko Telegraf

Céu, APKÁ!

Meridian Brothers, Cumbia Siglo XX

Andy K.

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

Karkhana, Al Azraqayn, Kalrecords

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Lost Futures, Thrill Jockey

Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt, Made Out of Sound, Palilalia Records

Jaimie Branch, Fly or Die Live, International Anthem

Whit Dickey, William Parker & Matthew Shipp, Village Mothership, TAO FORMS [reissue]

Marc Ribot, Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus, Knockwurst Records

Black Unity Trio, Al Fatihah, Gotta Groove Records/Salaam Records

Screamers, Demo Hollywood 1977, Superior Viaduct

The Necks, Mindset, ReR MEGACORP

Eric Dolphy, Out To Lunch, Blue Note

Paul Cebar

alternating Wednesdays 9am – 12pm / Way Back Home

Alison Russell, Outside Child

Jon Batiste, WE ARE

Swamp Dogg, Sorry You Couldn’t Make It

Charley Crockett, Music City U.S.A.

Orquesta Akokan, 16 Rayos

Daniel Lanois, Heavy Sun

Erik Void

Fridays 12am – 3am / Everything That Rises Must Converge

Fleeting Joys, All Lost Eyes and Glitter

King Woman, Celestial Blues

Pia Fraus, Now You Know It Still Feels the Same

Kraus, View No Country

Alcian Blue, Collection



Jonny Z

Fridays 9am – 12pm / The Chicken Shack

In no particular order:

V/A, The Secret Museum of Mankind: Guitars Vol. 1: Prologue to Modern Style

V/A, Daptone Super Soul Review: Live at the Apollo

Weezer, Van Weezer

Blackberry Smoke, You Hear Georgia

Monster Magnet, A Better Dystopia

Mike and the Moonpies, One to Grow On

Black Keys, Delta Kream

Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney



Caryn

alternating Sundays 10:30pm – 12am / Female Focus

Larkin Poe & Nu Deco Ensemble, Paint The Roses

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Amythyst Kiah, Wary + Strange

Chris Pureka, The Longest Year

Just Roxie, We Missed You

Buzz

Mondays 6pm – 9pm / Buzz’s Garage

Amyl & the Sniffers, Comfort To Me, ATO

Control Freaks, Get Some Help, Dirty Water

Jackson Reid Briggs & the Heaters, Waiting In a Corner, Drunken Sailor

The Courettes, Back in Mono, Damaged Goods

Slant, 1집 (First Album), Iron Lung

Bonus Taters:

The Bomboras, Return of the Up Up Sound, MuSick Recordings

Naked Raygun, Over the Overlords, Wax Trax!

Haven

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Wave Tank

Fatima Al Qadiri, Medieval Femme

Thomas Fehlmann, Böser Herbst

Cindy, I’m Cindy

Danny L Harle, Harlecore

Joy Orbison, 81b

Andy Turner

Fridays 12pm – 3pm / Zero Hour

Reigning Sound , A Little More Time With, Merge

Pat Todd & the Rankoutsiders, …There’s Pretty Things In Palookaville…, Hound Gawd!

Wild Billy Childish & CTMF, Where The Wild Purple Iris Grows, Damaged Goods

Divine Horsemen, Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix, In The Red

Southern Culture on the Skids, At Home With, Kudzu

Scott Lucey

alternating Wednesdays 6am – 9am / Digital Dumplings In Analog Gravy

Tyler the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Madlib, Sound Ancestors

Anchorsong, Mirage

Tommy Guerrero, Sunshine Radio

El Michels Affair, Yeti Season

Sam Gendel, Fresh Bread

Tom Wanderer

Thursdays 3pm – 6pm / The Tom Wanderer Radio Experience

M. Caye Castagnetto, Leap Second

Alice Coltrane, Kirtan: Turiya Sings

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Way Down In The Rust Bucket

Shilpa Ray, Bootlickers of the Patriarchy [single]

Mountain Girls, All Bark, All Bite [EP]

Sid McCain, WMSE Promotions Director

Wednesdays 12:30pm – 3pm / Squid Inc.

IDLES, Crawler

Matthew E. White, Kbay

Illuminati Hotties, Let Me Do One More

Amyl & The Sniffers, Comfort to Me

Forty Feet Tall, A Good Distraction

Trapper Schoepp, May Day

Cullah, 1/2

Vincent Van Great & Amanda Huff, Troublemakers

Dark Psychic, Hallucination

Bicentennial Drug Lord, BDL

Mickey Comerford

Mondays 3am – 6am / Promethean Sound

a list of things that made me happy (in another off year):

Mort Garson, Mother Earth’s Plantasia

Roy Ayers, Everybody Loves the Sunshine

R.A.P. Ferreira, Bob’s Son

Nate Mercereau, Joy Techniques

Pan Amsterdam (just check him out)

song: “Yamamoto Kakapote” by Yamasuki Singers

Sonia

Fridays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive

In alphabetical order, not in ranking:

V/A, Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator Records

Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator Records

Buffalo Nichols, s/t, Fat Possum

Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator Records

The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck: A Tribute to Jimmy Reed, Live at The Royal Albert Hall, BMG

DJ Zorro

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Olivia Block, Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea

Jessica Ackerley, Daniel Carter – Friendship: Lucid Shared Dreams and Time Travel

Patrick Shirioshi, Hidemi

William Parker, The Music Of William Parker: Migration Of Silence Into And Out Of The Tone World [Volumes 1–10]

Rob Frye, JayVe Montgomery, Simon Sieger, Olivia Scemama & Dan Bitney, Crying Out Loud, Bridge Sessions

Xiu Xiu, OH NO

Paul Host

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

Sorry I couldn’t narrow it down to five local. A very bountiful year.



James White & The Blacks, Melt Yourself Down [reissue from Modern Harmonic in 2021 of Japanese import from 1986]

Spud Bucket, Latest Hits

Eric Blowtorch, Quality Items

Bruce Humphries, Skippin’ Chicken

Velocihamster, Miserlou

Tom Wandrerer, Private Revolution

Deadfinger, s/t

Couch Flambeau, Bunny Hideout [EP]

Monkey Bar, s/t [LP]

Xposed 4heads, Planet A’ Go Go

Indonesian Junk, Living In A Nightmare

Guerrilla Ghost, The Trumaine [EP]

Fallen Down Angels, Over By There

Primitive Broadcast System, Colors For Chameleons

Rob McCuen – Had to include Rob. During the two-hour memorial some previously unheard material was played and I just wanted to acknowledge what great music he made. R.I.P.

Erin Wolf, WMSE Music Director

Tuesdays 12:30pm – 3pm + 6pm – 7pm / The Rockleidoscope Show + Local/Live

In no order…



Non-local:

Nation of Language, A Way Forward

Madlib, Sound Ancestors

Cold Beat, War Garden

IDLES, CRAWLER

Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime

Local:

Caley Conway, Bliss or Bust [EP]

Bicentennial Drug Lord, BDL

Amanda Huff & Vincent Van Great, Troublemakers

snag., Death Doula

Credentials, Why is my arm not a lilac tree?

Rob Szocik

alternating Sundays 6pm – 9pm / Alternating Currents

Five 2021 releases that caught my ears!

Ingebrigt Haken Flaten & Rolf-Erik Nystrom, El Sistema

Gran Cru, s/t

Magrava / L’Écluse, Kreis / CollectifContinu présente… Live au Diamant d’Or!

أحمد [Ahmed], Nights On Saturn (Communication)

Fred Lonberg-Holm, Abdul Moimême & Carlos Santos, Transition Zone

Archived Releases (both 1972 unreleased recordings):

Don Cherry, The Summer House Sessions

Don Cherry’s New Researches featuring Naná Vasconcelos, Organic Music Theatre Festival de jazz de Chateauvallon 1972

Grant

alternating Mondays, 6am – 9am / The Happy Monday Show

Lost Girls, Menneskekollektivet

Spirt of the Beehive, Entertainment, Death

Gouper, Shade

Low, HEY WHAT

Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg

Arlo Parks, Collapsed In Sunbeams

Tom Crawford, WMSE Station Manager

Mondays 3pm – 6pm / The Rock Ride + Thursdays 6pm -9pm / Radio Drill Time



Low, HEY WHAT, Sub Pop

L’Rain, Fatigue, Mexican Summer

Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points & The London Symphony Orchestra, Promises, Luaka Bop

Walt McClements, A Hole In The Fence, American Dreams)

Angel Bat Dawid, Hush Harbor Mixtape Vol. 1: Doxology, International Anthem

Jana Rush, Painful Entanglement, Planet Mu

Meemo Comma, Neon Genesis: Soul Into Matter2, Planet Mu

Lea Bertucci, A Visible Length Of Light, Cibachrome Editions

Clarissa Connelly, The Voyager, CCM

Big Brave, Vital, Southern Lord

Local:

Credentials, Why is my arm not a lilac tree?

Sleepersound, Idle Voices

Vincent Van Great & Amanda Huff, Troublemakers

Telethon, Swim Out Past The Breakers

WebsterX, 1 of 1

Devils Teeth, La Leggenda di Chong Li

Guerilla Ghost, The Trumaine EP

Matt Schoeffler

3rd Wednesday of the month 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

Failure, Wild Type Droid

Every Time I Die, Radical

Teenage Wrist, Earth Is A Black Hole

Deafheaven, Infinite Granite

Quicksand, Distant Populations

Dr. Sushi

Tuesdays 9am – 12pm / Dr. Sushi’s Free Jazz BBQ

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises

Sons of Kemet, Black To the Future

John Coltrane, A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle

Makaya McCraven, Decipering the Message

Kenny Garrett, Sounds From the Ancestors

Jon Blick

Thursdays, 12am – 3am / Overnight Sensations

Emily Wolfe, Outlier

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise The Roof

Indonesian Junk, Living In A Nightmare

Negative/Positive, Mint Bag (Bag Full of Mints)

Ruby Bones, Laser Tooth Tiger

Iceage, Seek Shelter

Lump, Animal

Jesse Malin, Sad & Beautiful World

The Beths, Auckland, New Zealand 2020

Courtney Barnett, Things Take Time, Take Time

Craig Mertes

Tuesdays 6am – 9am / The Shape Of Rock

Devils Teeth, La Legganda di Chong Li, Triple Eye Industries

Avenues, We’re All Doomed, Wiretap Records

Fox Face, End of Man, Dirtnap Records

Indonesian Junk, Living in a Nightmare, Rum Bar Records

Caley Conway, Bliss or Bust, self-released

KASE, Seasons, BSide Recordings

Mary Bartlein

Saturdays 6pm – 9pm / Instrumental Saturdays

I began last year’s favorite releases list with guitarist Jon Durant and well he’s at it again. Everything this guy does is gold and I am proud to be a blatant fan. Late December 2020 he released an EP Always Golden Sands with British keyboard artist Peter Chilvers, Just a teaser for the January 2021 release of Vista a dreamy ride through a perfectly balanced atmosphere of keys and guitar. Then in June, Jon teamed up with guitarist Stephan Thelen for the CD Crossings. And to top the year off, Jon and old pal Bassist Colin Edwin released another Burnt Belief CD called Mutual Isolation. There is not a wrong note anywhere with these Jon Durant collaborations. Keep your eye on him.

Next on my list is another previous favorite, guitarist Carl Weingarten. February saw the released of Carl’s (18th I believe) album Ember Days. This CD contains one of my favorite tracks this year, a sweet little tune called “Geola”. I love it.

Another artist with multiple releases in a year, is Tom Caufield. Tom released Arrive and Disappear in April and then in July he released Pastures of Wonder. Both solid acoustic guitar CDs. Lockdown seems to be really working for some artists.

On May 15th I did an interview with Timothy Wenzel for his ninth CD Dusk to Diamonds. This was the first time I interviewed Timothy. He has a wonderful back-catalog, with every CD deserving an interview, but I am very happy that this was the one we took the “Three Hour Tour” on. Each track had a wonderful story behind it in addition to all the spectacular guest musicians that appear on the CD. It is also artfully recorded and co-produced by the very talented Corin Nelson.

June brought another interview, this one with Lynn Tredeau for her solo piano CD A Quiet Path. Lynn’s piano pieces are delicate, inspiring and always uplifting.

Another CD worth mentioning here is a first-time collaboration between Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton. Friends for a very long time, these three have worked together one way or another on multiple projects and in various capacities but they have never put out a CD before as a trio. Brothers is the very aptly named debut CD for this dynamic group and I hope it is not the last.

2021 proved to be an excellent year for new releases and I know that I cannot do justice to all the CDs that are on my list of favorites. There are way too many, so here is just a brief, additional list:

Twilight Archive, Recent Detours, self-released

Eydís Evensen, Bylur, XXIM Records

Peter Gregson, Patina, Deutsche Grammophon (DG)

Hania Rani & Dobrawa Czocher, Inner Symphonies, Deutsche Grammophon (DG)

Jim Ottaway, Threshold of the Universe, self-released

Thierry David, Slow Motion, self-released

Jeff Greinke, Other Weather, Spotted Peccary Records

Trine Opsahl & Josefine Opsahl, The Infinite Between Us, Heart to Heart Records

Balmorhea, The Wind, Deutsche Grammophon (DG)

Nicholas Gunn, Sound Condition, Heartdance Records

Cal Roach

Tuesdays 6pm – 7pm / Local/Live + Midnight Radio sub

Ben LaMar Gay, Open Arms to Open Us

Circuit des Yeux, -io

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra, Promises

Voices, Breaking the Trauma Bond

Kenny Segal, Indoors



Chris Twining

Fridays 9pm – 12am / Messe Radio Sub

L7, Scatter the Rats (2019)

Deadfinger, s/t (2021)

Eric Blowtorch and The Inflammables, Quality Items (2021)



Tim Noble

alternating Saturdays 3pm – 6pm / Milwaukee Rock Posters & Why My Head Hurts

The Weather Station, Ignorance

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Carnage

Low, Hey What

The War On Drugs, I Don’t Live Here Anymore

Black Country, New Road, For the First Time

John Komp

alternating Mondays 12am – 3am / The Truth About De-Evolution

Nick Cave/Warren Ellis, Carnage:

Pandemic medicine, sans Bad Seeds, highly effective. Nick and Warren are a force, a band unto themselves, and while the Bad Seeds proper may never exist again, I can make peace with that if there’s more where this came from. And I’m betting there is.

IDLES, CRAWLER:

It’s been a long time since I’ve obsessed over anything this close to “punk”, but IDLES is so much more, and the new direction on this LP underlines that point and puts it in bold too. Recommended for all who can fit both struggle and joy into their day. One of the best live bands out there right now.

Low, HEY WHAT:Damn, Alan and Mimi, are you peering into my soul? Feels like it sometimes. These two keep making the difficult beautiful and the beautiful difficult. Blown woofer distortion and digital stuttering sit with subtlety and harmony, to great result. Not ranking this list but I think this is my 2021 fave LP. Can’t wait to see them at Cactus next year!

Floating Points/Pharaoh Sanders/The London Symphony Orchestra, Promises:

This is just lovely and soothing, a soundtrack for both breadwinning work and spiritual work, but so worthy of a critical headphone session as well. My first exposure to Floating Points, I need to dig back into his body of work in the new year.

Sons Of Kemet, Black To The Future:

Shabaka Hutchings is the leader of at least 3 amazing bands, but this one has really captured me (thanks Shopkeeper Ken!). Another record of struggle and joy, Sons Of Kemet is a rhythm section of two drummers and a tuba, with Hutchings on sax and clarinet, and some standout guest turns as well (Angel Bat Dawid, Moor Mother), and this double LP is fire across all four sides.

Matt Sweeney/Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Superwolves:

Waited for this for years, was crushed when they canceled their tour in October (with Jonathan Richman opening!), but the LP will be in regular rotation at The Kompound well into the new year.

Bill Callahan/Bonnie “Prince Billy”, Blind Date Party:

Their string of 2021 Spotify drops, covering other artists with various guest collabs (Cassie Berman on Silver Jews’ “The Wild Kindness”, or George Xylouris on Lou Reed’s “Rooftop Garden”, for example), were pandemic manna for me. All those singles have been collected on this LP. Just play it, right now.

Langhorne Slim, Strawberry Mansion:

A sprawling 19 track document of recovery and redemption in the wake of struggle and creative stagnation, right up there with Cat Power’s “The Greatest”. Written and recorded in pandemic lockdown, I found it a salve for my own COVID isolation.

Can, Live in Stuttgart 1975:From the tape of a superfan; what kind of gear could they have smuggled in in 1975 that sounds this good? Now cleaned up, this vocal-free, post-Damo Suzuki set flies through 5 movements of kosmiche ecstasy, epitomized on the cathartic track Vier (no titles, just German numerals here). There is more where this came from; Live In Brighton was just released, and Damian tells me it’s just as good.

New Age Doom & Lee “Scratch” Perry, Lee “Scratch” Perry’s Guide to the Universe:

We lost my beloved Scratch this year; he was a visionary innovator who arguably invented reggae, dub, and sampling, but honestly by this year he had come through some troubled times and was mostly chanting crazy wisdom in front of the great Subatomic Sound System and doing loads of guest turns for various artists. But this surprise late-year drop, which includes players from Bowie’s Blackstar band, is less reggae than apocalyptic free jazz dub, anchored by deep Jah Wobble-ish bass and minimalist percussion, with layers of synths and horns weaving in and out of. Let the chalice blaze, set the subwoofers to stun, and just enjoy the ride.

Mr. Dr. Dave

alternating Sundays, 6am – 9am / Sunday Morning Jazz

Al DiMeola, Across The Universe

Charles Lloyd & the Marvels, Tone Poem

John Patitucci, Vinnie Colaiuta & Bill Cunliffe, Trio

John Pizzarelli, Better Days Ahead

Lyle Workman,Uncommon Measures

Justin

Thursdays 3am – 6am / Thirty-Three and a Thursday

Sons of Kemet, Black to the Future

Moin, Moot!

Tomaga, Intimate Immensity

Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg

Tyler, the Creator, Call Me if You Get Lost



Pete Rohde

Fridays 9pm – 12am / Messe Radio

In no particular order:

Blues:

Hannah PK, Blues All Over My Shoes

John Hurlburt & Jorma Kaukonen, the River Flows, Vol 2

Local:

Buffalo Nichols, s/t

Jazz:

Veronica Swift, This Bitter Earth

Country:

David James Allen, the Architect

Trevor Tchir, Sun & Moon

World:

Jupiter & Okwess, Na Kazonga

Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature

Rock:

Sean Rowe, The Darkness Dressed in Colored Lights

Joseph Eid, Back to the Living

Avi Wisnia, Catching Leaves

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, The Future

Dar Williams, I’ll Meet You Here

Jesse Malin, Sad and Beautiful World

Amy Winehouse, At the BBC

Andrew Browning & the 9 Pound Hammers, Blood on the Door

Ricky Bird, Sobering Times



Terry Havel

Wednesdays 3pm – 6pm / The Blues Drive

Here are my five top blues albums for 2021 in alphabetical order:

Altered Five Blues Band, Holler if You Hear Me, Blind Pig

Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator

Buffalo Nichols, s/t, Fat Possum

Tommy Castro, Presents a Bluesman Comes to Town, Alligator

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator

John Radtke (a.k.a Cream City Rocker)

sub / various shows

2021:

Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg, 4AD

Large Print, Summer/Fall 2020, self-released

Caley Conway, Bliss or Bust, self-released

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Barn, Reprise

Faye Webster, I Know I’m Funny Haha, Secretly Canadian

Re-Issues:

Love Tractor, Themes From Venus, HHBTM

Culture, Children Of Zion: The High Note Singles, Doctor Bird

Lee Perry & Friends, Black Art From The Black Ark, Pressure Sounds

V/A, Treasure Isle Presents Soul Power ’68, Doctor Bird

V/A, Duke Reid International Disco Series, Doctor Bird

Shopkeeper Ken

alternating Thursdays, 9am – 12pm / The Five & Dime Show

another year, another list. here are my top 5 records for the year, in no particular order:

Myriam Gendron, Ma Delire: Songs of Love, Lost & Found, Feeding Tube Records

Jeff Parker, Forfolks, International Anthem Recording Company/Nonesuch

Jaimie Branch, Fly Or Die Live, International Anthem Recording Company

Ben Chasny, The Intimate Landscape, Drag City

Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Lost Futures, Thrill Jockey

top five reissues from the year:

Alice Coltrane, Kirtan Turiya Sings, Impulse

Hailu Mergia & the Walias Band, Tezeta, Awesome Tapes From Africa

Juana Molina, Segundo, Crammed Discs

Dexter Gordon, One Flight Up, Blue Note, Tone Poet series

Marc Ribot, Plays Solo Guitar Works of Frantz Casseus, Knockwurst

Rose

Sundays, 10:30pm – 12am + alternating Mondays, 12am – 3am / Female Focus + Rock & Blues

Best Albums of 2021:

Yola, Stand For Myself

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’)

Jon Batiste, We Are

Anneke van Giersbergen, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest

Joe West, Juke Box

Best local albums of 2021:

Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me

Buffalo Nichols, s/t

Negative/Positive, Mint Bag (Bag Full of Mints)

The Rogue Electrics, Strangers of the Moment

Emily Zimmer, Seasons of Trouble

DJ Ascot

alternating Fridays, 6am – 9am / Jing Jong Triple Play

LPs:

L’Rain, Fatigue

Suuns, The Witness

Tobe Nwigwe, Cincoriginals

Ben Lamar Gay, Open Arms to Open us

Black Dice, Mod Prog Sic

EPs:

Lollise, Looking at You

Feng Suave, So much for gardening

Sorry, twixtustwain

Deap Vally, Digital Dreams

Earth Girl Helen Brown, Earth

Rich Mars

Wednesdays 6pm – 9pm / City Rock Showgram

Top 5 new releases:

Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg

Sleater-Kinney, Path of Wellness

Another New Thing, XYZZY

Guided By Voices, It’s Not Them, It Couldn’t Be Them, IT IS THEM

Death From Above 1979, Is 4 Lovers

Honorable mentions:

La Luz, s/t

The Peacers, Blexxed Rec

MUSH, Lines Redacted

Grave Flowers Bongo Band, Strength of Spring

Tamar Aphek, All Bets Are Off



Grant S.

Fridays, 3am – 6am / Mish Mosh Radio

Top five local releases:

Browns Crew, ETA

Mark J Soriano, So Strange

Devils Teeth, La Leggenda di Chong Li

Gego y Noni, Tiempo

Buffalo Nichols, s/t

Top five national/international releases:

King Gizzard, Butterfly 3000

War On Drugs, I Don’t Live Here Anymore

Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime

Billy Strings, Renewal

Parquet Courts, Symphony For Life

Top five shows of the year:

Billy Strings 11.3.21 Riverside Theater

Chicken Wire Empire and Browns Crew 10.2.21 Indeed Brewing Co Lowdown Festival

Dead and Co 9.18.21 Wrigley Field and 10.23.21 Ak-Chin Pavilion

Henhouse Prowlers w/ Sugar Bush 10.8.21 Back Room @ Colectivo

Perpetual Groove 6.25.21 Western NC Agricultural Center

Top Five veggies of 2021:

Brussels Sprouts

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Roasted carrots

Shallots