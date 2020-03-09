WMSE’s Art & Music Live Artists POSTED :: March 9, 2020 FILED UNDER :: General By Brendan Murphy

WMSE is excited to announce its selection of 10 artists who will paint live during the 2020 Art & Music event on Friday, April 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Pritzlaff Building, 315 N. Plankinton Ave. This event unites live music, fare from local restaurants, craft cocktails from Great Lakes Distillery, and over 200 12”x 12” boards created by local and national artists that will be up for auction. We thankful for Black Box Fund and MARN for sponsoring this event. Among this year’s artists, the station is honored to have the Pfister Hotel’s next Artist in Residence, Nykoli Koslow, participating.

Jesse Bell – https://www.instagram.com/jessebellm/

Ken Brown – https://www.instagram.com/artistkenbrown/

Chuck Dwyer

Ella Dwyer – https://www.instagram.com/ellaedwyer/

Ben Fairly – https://www.instagram.com/arms_asleep/

Daniel Fleming – https://www.instagram.com/dflemingstudio/

Nykoli Koslow – https://www.instagram.com/nykoli.koslow/

John Kowalczyk – https://www.instagram.com/johnkowalczyk/

CK Ledesma – https://www.instagram.com/ckledesmart/

Byada Meredith – https://www.instagram.com/byada_artist/

WMSE’s Art & Music is supported by The Pritzlaff as well as Bliffert’s Lumber and Hardware, Enlightened Brewing Company, Great Lakes Distillery, and Ticket King. A very special thanks to Cori Coffman and Brett Waterhouse for helping to make this event possible. Grab tickets to this artful event at wmse.org