WMSE's Big Band Grandstand w/ Dewey Gill
September 1, 2020

WMSE’s “Big Band Grandstand with Dewey Gill” to feature

Chicago Jazz Orchestra playing Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Williams

Swing into the holidays on Sunday, Dec. 8 at WMSE’s “Big Band Grandstand with Dewey Gill.” This year’s event features the Chicago Jazz Orchestra performing the music of Ella Fitzgerald and a special salute to Joe Williams, the legendary singer.

Now in its sixth year, the Big Band Grandstand celebrates the glorious music of the big band era. The event begins at 4 p.m. at the Turner Hall Ballroom. WMSE DJ Dewey Gill – the man himself – will welcome guests with a special hand-selected DJ set to kick off the whole evening, which is presented annually by Bob and Jenny Hillis in honor of Bob and Genie Friedman. This year’s salute to Williams also honors the close working relationship he had with Bob Friedman.

In addition to an incredible night of entertainment and light fare from Braise, there will be a silent auction. Monies raised from this event will support the upkeep of WMSE’s studios, and the digitization and streaming of the station’s jazz library, allowing music fans everywhere the ability to hear jazz 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Big Band Grandstand is the visually and sonically stunning event of the year. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our mission to be your home for jazz in Milwaukee,” said Tom Crawford, WMSE station manager. “With Tuesday morning’s ‘Free Jazz Barbeque’ with Dr. Sushi, ‘Sunday’s Big Band Show’ with Dewey Gill, and our 24/7 jazz stream, we’ve got you covered.”

Grab your best guy or doll (fancy dress is encouraged) and come on down to the Turner Hall for a big band night of fun. Tickets are on sale now at www.pabsttheater.org or call 414.286.3663.



Thank you to Great Lakes Distillery, Ticket King, Bella Fiori, Braise, and The Jewelers Guild for sponsoring this event.