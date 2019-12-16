WMSE’s Holday Programming POSTED :: December 16, 2019 FILED UNDER :: General

Don’t be blue – we’ve got you covered with our special holiday program. Besides DJs giving their special spin on tidings and good will, Paul Host will once again play all the hits from Noon till 9PM on Christmas Eve!

So keep it tuned to your favorite radio station, WMSE. Ho Ho Ho

Overnight Sensations – 12/19- Midnight to 3AM – Jon does his annual holiday hits

Boogie Bang – 12/21 – Noon to 3PM – 3 Hours of old school hip-hip holiday music

Orgullo Latino – 12/22 – Noon to 3PM – 3 Hours of all the tropical to warm up the holidays

Buzz’s Garage – 12/23 – 6PM to 9PM – Punk and garage holiday tunes

Free Jazz BBQ – 12/24 – 9AM to Noon -Dr. Sushi‘s third annual Christmas show co hosted by Mac The Knife



