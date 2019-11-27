WMSE’S HOLIDAY LOCAL/LIVE WITH L’RESORTS – RADIO BROADCAST – DECEMBER 3 POSTED :: November 27, 2019 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, December 3rd, WMSE returns to Club Garibaldi for our monthly Local/Live segment AND for our annual holiday Local/Live extravaganza! Heralding in the holiday season will be Milwaukee throwback pop group, L’Resorts.

Started by Vincent Kircher (Jaill) and Martha Cannon (Lady Cannon), L’Resorts is a 7-piece band combining threads from their individual musical careers. A breezy blend of traditional folk, rock & roll and indie-pop, their sound is perfect for those that like Velvet Underground, Magnetic Fields, and Camera Obscura.

L’Resorts will showcase songs from their brand new, full-length holiday album, ‘Trying to Christmas’; they’ve got 10 original holiday songs to share (and most of them new), so join us at Club Garibaldi to hear those new songs and take in a whole bunch of local holiday cheer from your WMSE family!

As always, WMSE Music Director Erin and co-host Cal will lead the our musical guests through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

YOU can join WMSE and L’Resorts for our annual holiday Local/Live – doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm, running until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

If you can’t join us in-person, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public!

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.