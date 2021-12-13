WMSE’s Holiday Programming is OUT OF THIS WORLD!!! POSTED :: December 13, 2021 FILED UNDER :: General

WMSE DJ’s now how to rock the holidays so don’t miss out and keep your radio tuned to 91.7FM or stream at wmse.org

Fri., Dec. 17 – Sonia’s Blues Drive – 3PM to 6PM – Holiday Blues Show

Mon., Dec. 20 – Buzz’s Garage – 6PM to 9PM – Punk & Garage Holiday Tunes

Wed., Dec. 22 – Paul Cebar – 9AM to Noon – Away Back Home in a Manger

Wed., Dec 22 – Creamcity Rocker (filling in for Sid) – Music about traveling/going home for the holidays

Wed., Dec. 22 – Terry Havel – 3PM to 6PM – All Christmas Blues Show and Doo Wop Corner

Thurs., Dec. 23 – Maggie Iken – 6AM to 9AM – Holiday Poundcake Punk

Fri., Dec. 24 – The Good John – 9AM to Noon – Country Christmas

Fri., Dec. 24 – Paul Host – Noon to 9PM – Holiday Extravaganza! This annual broadcast is a must listen for music fans.

Sat., Dec. 25 – Mary B. – Instrumental Saturdays – 6PM to 9PM – All Instrumental Holiday Music

Sat., Dec. 25 – Jayx – Transcentral Radio – 9PM to Midnight – Best of 2021