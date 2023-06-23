WMSE’s IN STUDIO LOCAL/LIVE – KIA RAP PRINCESS POSTED :: June 23, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Sid and Maggie on 91.7FM this Tuesday for another episode of Local/Live (in-studio) with Kia Rap Princess.

According to Summerfest, “Female Hip-Hop Artist Kia Rap Princess impresses with her versatility — she’s a singer, a rapper, and songwriter to say the least showcasing all of the above with her music catalog. With Her witty lyrics, Unique Sound and Impeccable flow, KRP brings a different element to the music industry. KRP has performed in many states and stages. This Artist/Songwriter has an extensive catalog ranging from Hard Bass hitting Club Anthems, to melodious r&b records.

This performance is hot on the heels of her just released EP – “Issa Vibe.”



Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing – you have your work, you have your home but everyone needs a Third Space.