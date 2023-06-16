WMSE’s In Studio Local/Live – Scam Likely POSTED :: June 16, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

Join Sid and Matt Wild on Tuesday, June 20 for another episode of Local/Live (in-studio) with Scam Likely!

Scam Likely is a Milwaukee-based indie-punk band featuring Dondiego on guitar, Cary Dean Elger on drums, Charlee Grider on vocals and guitar and Thierry Diatta on bass. The band describes itself as Gothic-punk rock, but the group’s sound is more akin to a cocktail whose recipe calls for the grit of ‘90s grunge acts and the sleaze and jangle of early 2000’s indie-rock revival bands like The Strokes. Garnish that drink with a touch of Riot Grrrl attitude, and you have Scam Likely. – Sourced from Urban Milwaukee

Tune into 91.7FM at 6PM or stream us live or from the archive at wmse.org!