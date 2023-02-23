WMSE’s Local/Live: Astral Hand

On Tues., Feb. 28 join Cal and Sid for another episode of Local/Live with a performance and interview by Astral Hand.

ASTRAL HAND is a 4-piece heavy-psych band that channels a deeply cosmic mood. By using synth-driven melodies, fuzzed-out guitar riffs, thundering drums, and lyrical themes meditating on interstellar deities, ASTRAL HAND searches for life and love in the universe at large.

Over the course of the past 3 years ASTRAL HAND has been carefully programming their first transmission. After recording their debut album with Shane Hochstettler of Howl Street Studios in late 2019, Al Kraemer, Victor Buell, Anthony Smith, and Dan Dahl have been patiently waiting in the shadows for their moment of action.

Astral Hand will talk about their soon to be released record – Lords of Data.

At 6 p.m. tune in WMSE at 91.7FM or stream live or in the archive at WMSE.ORG

