WMSE’s LOCAL/LIVE – BELLENDS

On Tuesday, May 30 join DJs Sid and Maggie for another edition of Local/Live. This weeks guest – Bellends.

Members from Whiskey of the Damned, Maritime and Camden come together to form latest Milwaukee group Bell Ends. Self-described as, “an amalgamation of musical backgrounds, Bellends brings together members of antithetic backgrounds.” They recently released a rousing cover of Young Turks which will appear on their soon to be released, A Feast For The Crows. Catch Bellends all around Milwaukee this summer.

Tune into 91.7FM at 6 p.m. or stream live or in the archive at wmse.org.

