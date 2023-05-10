WMSE’s LOCAL/LIVE – Ben Mulwana POSTED :: May 10, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Sid and Matt Wild on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. for another Local/Live session with a special performance by Ben Mulwana.

Ben Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised artist residing in Wisconsin. With soulful lyrics and a diverse range of musical inspiration, Ben’s music has a storytelling quality that is both unique and familiar. Whether alone or with his band, he brings high energy, engaging with his listeners and sharing his heart through his music.

Ben released his debut EP, “Wano Naawe”, in June 2019; and his most recently released Single, “Home”, is available on all streaming platforms. Ben is set to release his next project in May of 2023.

Tune into WMSE at 6 p.m. or stream live at wmse.org.

WMSE is presented by Third Space Brewing.