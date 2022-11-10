WMSE’s Local/Live – Diet Lite

Join DJ Cal Roach as he brings you another Local/Live. We are once again thrilled to have this weekly interview/performance series return to the WMSE studios!

Diet Lite’s eclectic style has been described as where “garage rock meets power pop,” showcasing catchy riffs, creative songwriting, and a brand of energy that could be canned and sold. Diet Lite is gritty, feel-good rock ‘n’ roll at its finest. The group takes pride in active bass lines, melodically forward verses, and familiar yet fresh material.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, tune your dial to 91.7FM or stream live from the wmse.org or the archive to catch the latest interview and performance with Dite Lite.

LOCAL/LIVE IS SPONSORED BY THIRD SPACE BREWING. “YOU HAVE YOUR HOME, YOU HAVE YOUR WORK, BUT EVERYONE NEEDS A THIRD SPACE.”