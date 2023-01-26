WMSE’s Local/Live from Anodyne- Buffalo Nichols! POSTED :: January 26, 2023 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: General

On Tuesday, Feb 7th, join Cal and Sid for another edition of WMSE’s Local/Live from Anodyne on Bruce. Buffalo Nichols moved away from Milwaukee a few years ago to pursue a solo career that has been exploding ever sense! This will be an”I was there” moment in music history. If you can’t be there in person – stream us on our YouTube, FB or WMSE’s Home Page.

This show is all ages and free to the public.

LOCAL/LIVE IS SPONSORED BY THIRD SPACE BREWING. “YOU HAVE YOUR HOME, YOU HAVE YOUR WORK, BUT EVERYONE NEEDS A THIRD SPACE.”