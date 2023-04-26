WMSE’s Local/Live from Anodyne – Trapper Schoepp POSTED :: April 26, 2023 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

On Tuesday, May 2 at Anodyne on Bruce, join Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild for another amazing edition of Local/Live from Anodyne on Bruce with Trapper Schoepp, having just released Siren Songs and fresh off a tour of the east coast.



“What’s most important to me is to be a link in the chain of folks singers before and after my time,” Trapper Schoepp says in light of his forthcoming album, Siren Songs. Recorded at Johnny Cash’s Cash Cabin in Hendersonville, TN, Trapper continues down the trail trod by his musical heroes. In 2019, the Milwaukee singer-songwriter published a long lost song with Bob Dylan called “On, Wisconsin” – making him the youngest musician to share a co-writing credit with the Nobel Prize laureate.

Siren Songs is an apt title for an album filled with folklore and nautical imagery. In Greek mythology, sirens are enchanting half-bird maidens who sing to entice sailors off their ships, and ultimately to their doom.

This live show is free and all ages. If you can't make it in-person you can stream it from wmse.org, YouTube and Facebook.