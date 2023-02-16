WMSE’s LOCAL/LIVE: IT IS DEAD POSTED :: February 16, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Cal and Sid at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 21 for another edition of Local/Live with a performance and interview by It Is Dead.

Comprised of Kevin Pappas – Guitar, Cory Von Bohlen – Guitar/Vocals, Jesus Zuniga – Drums, Shawn Page – Vocals, they describe themselves as a black,sludge, crust band.

It Is Dead formed as a one man project in 2019. In 2022 it formed into a 3 piece with Kevin, Jesus and Shawn. They released, This is Hell and played 15 shows last year. They released a split with a brazilian band this year,and have a tour EP coming out in March followed by a tour in April.

Tune into Local/Live by going to 91.7FM or streaming live or from the archive at WMSE.ORG.

