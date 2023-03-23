WMSE’s LOCAL/LIVE – Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure POSTED :: March 23, 2023 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

Join Cal and Sid on Tuesday, March 28 for another epsiode of LOCAL/LIVE from the WMSE Studios. This week’s guest – Lauryl Sulfate and Her Ladies of Leisure!

The Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure are a dance pop band from Milwaukee, WI.

Variously described as “woke Kesha”, “LeTigre meets Fanny Pack” and “a total lovefest”, the LOL’s shows deliver feel-good party music with a mission, infused with hip hop, disco, and new wave realness.

They have played locally and nationally and have been a featured act at Summerfest, Milwaukee PrideFest and Riverwest FemFest.

Their debut album, Dance Music Saves Lives, is a love letter to the dance music we grew up with, and its power to transform and heal us.

“It’s life-affirming but it doesn’t put up with anybody’s shit.”

– The Milwaukee Record

“Dance music at its most pop-forward, filtering the singing-into-a-hairbrush exuberance of classic Madonna through the half-rapped/all-attitude mentality of Kesha, with a little bit of Beyoncé’s no-nonsense politics thrown in.”

-Shepherd Express

Local/Live is brought to you by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space!