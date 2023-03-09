WMSE’s Local/Live: Lost Orange Cat POSTED :: March 9, 2023 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

Join Cal for another episode of WMSE’s Local/Live. This week’s artist – Lost Orange Cat.

Lost Orange Cat is a Milwaukee group with a unique sound of original music that takes rock n’ roll and adds a mandolin to the mix. You’ll hear sounds of classic rock, outlaw country, psychedelic blues, and hint of bluegrass to give you something you can only call, Folk N’ Roll.

Tune your radios to 91.7FM or go to wmse.com to stream live or in the archive.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a Third Space.