WMSE’s LOCAL/LIVE – NILEXNILE

On Tuesday, March 21 tune into Cal and Sid for another espisode of Local/Live. This week’s guest NilexNile performs and interviews at the WMSE Studios.

His new album, Nostalgia Everclear, came out on Friday, March 17. He just completed his “Nostalgia Tour” that wemt through seven cities—including a belated hometown release show at at Cactus Club on Saturday, April 8.

According to Milwaukee Record his first single – “Breakfast” shows NilexNile taking a confident, rapid-fire lyrical approach that finds him as nimble as he’s ever been. Between that ongoing artistic growth, a feature by Mick Jenkins, and unconventionally outstanding Hagen Brothers production, “Breakfast” is a hearty addition to NilexNile’s musical menu (which also features a song called “Bagels” and a Free Lunch mixtape).

